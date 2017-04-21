Home Fresh Ink Was it Suicide? American Flag Crashes to the Floor as DNC's Perez Speaks

Was it Suicide? American Flag Crashes to the Floor as DNC’s Perez Speaks

April 20, 2017 at 11:35 am 10 Fresh Ink, Lead Stories
It might be more appropriate for the flag to self-immolate in the presence of the DNC chairman.

10 Comments

  1. tws500 April 20, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    The Demo Rats probably put it up in a slip-shod manner, like they do much else.

  2. bdcorvette1 April 20, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    The guy is an intellectual lightweight. If he could not curse, he could not communicate at all. Typical leftist.

  3. gardmil April 20, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Very telling and appropriate sign of tom perez’s real agenda for America…..to destroy it and make it another communist disaster.

    perez is a very evil person.

  4. ltuser
    ltuser April 20, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    IT certainly is Ominous to see the US flag crumple to the floor in his presence.. BUT imo it was more likely spotty workmanship that made the frame too weak to hold it up…

    • anyflag April 20, 2017 at 5:21 pm

      How about the hand of God? God certainly did his share to elect Trump !

  5. Steven Haynes April 20, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    It was probably the Russians.

    • ltuser
      ltuser April 20, 2017 at 7:21 pm

      I certainly wouldn’t be shocked to see a lame steam media hack run with that story..

  6. Snowy April 20, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    The flag knew who he was and it wanted to get away from him.

  7. Srini Varadarajan
    Srini Varadarajan April 21, 2017 at 12:47 am

    The flag tried to go to half-staff (sign of mourning) but couldn’t so had to buckle all the way. Any questions?

  8. Eagle525 April 21, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Profound example of karma.
    Democrats have an innate ability to tear down our flag and our country.

