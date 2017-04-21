It might be more appropriate for the flag to self-immolate in the presence of the DNC chairman.
Was it Suicide? American Flag Crashes to the Floor as DNC’s Perez Speaks,
The Demo Rats probably put it up in a slip-shod manner, like they do much else.
The guy is an intellectual lightweight. If he could not curse, he could not communicate at all. Typical leftist.
Very telling and appropriate sign of tom perez’s real agenda for America…..to destroy it and make it another communist disaster.
perez is a very evil person.
IT certainly is Ominous to see the US flag crumple to the floor in his presence.. BUT imo it was more likely spotty workmanship that made the frame too weak to hold it up…
How about the hand of God? God certainly did his share to elect Trump !
It was probably the Russians.
I certainly wouldn’t be shocked to see a lame steam media hack run with that story..
The flag knew who he was and it wanted to get away from him.
The flag tried to go to half-staff (sign of mourning) but couldn’t so had to buckle all the way. Any questions?
Profound example of karma.
Democrats have an innate ability to tear down our flag and our country.