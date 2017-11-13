Warren, Obama using Texas tragedy to advance gun control agenda

What kind of demonic soul walks into a church a murders 26 innocent people, including several children, at point-blank range?
What kind of heartless monster instantly seizes on such senseless tragedy to advance a personal political agenda?
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, for one. Authorities identified the killer as a severely deranged and violent reject illegally in possession of guns, but Ms. Warren somehow accused the Republican Party of perpetrating the atrocity.
“We must end this violence. We must stop these tragedies,” she said in a message to the “GOP.”
“People are dying while you wait.”
Wow.
Ms. Warren, who is gearing up to run for president, also blamed God for not answering prayers as she sees fit. Talk about sick and deranged. At least you cannot blame her for not seizing an opportunity.
Such is the state of politics in America today that one entire wing of elected politicians is dominated by people who eagerly salivate every time a whacko gunman goes on some senseless rampage.
And it is not just daffy fringe candidates, like Ms. Warren, who think they are God grasping at every opportunity for personal political gain amid suffocating misery.
Former President Barack Obama, whose political legacy is in tatters, sprang to cash in on the tragedy as well.
“May God also grant all of us the wisdom to ask what concrete steps we can take to reduce the violence and weaponry in our midst,” he said.
Compared to Ms. Warren, Mr. Obama’s statement was almost statesmanlike. But it still assumes that preventing this heinous crime is a simple political choice — a political choice that his political opponents refuse to make. Because, as Ms. Warren said, they would rather sit back and watch people die.
What is kind of amazing here is how incredibly stupid two people can be who graduated from some of America’s most highly regarded educational institutions. And one of them, with the aid of affirmative action for Native Americans, even managed to teach at one of these esteemed universities.
Despite the loony claims of Ms. Warren and Mr. Obama, the horrific shooting in a Texas church last week does absolutely nothing to prove that somehow the federal government needs more guns laws. In fact, it proves the opposite.
First, the shooting shows how toothless gun laws can be in their ability to prevent this kind of mayhem from a madman hellbent on murder. After all, it was already against the law for this fiend to buy, own or possess any gun based on his convictions for violent crimes against his ex-wife and her child.
Second, gun laws are especially toothless when government functionaries fall down on the job. In this case, it was the U.S. Air Force that failed to ensure the monster was flagged for his violent convictions each time he tried purchasing a weapon.
If politicians, such as Mr. Obama and Ms. Warren, are serious about curbing this kind of violence, they would channel all of their political energies into enforcing current gun laws already on the books and doggedly striving to prevent criminals from illegally getting their hands on guns.
Instead, Mr. Obama used some of the final power of his presidency to pardon more than 100 federal prison inmates who had been charged with gun crimes. These included criminals who had used firearms while dealing drugs or carrying guns despite having been convicted of felonies, according to a Washington Times report in August 2016.
Still others pardoned by Mr. Obama were caught lying to gun dealers or carrying weapons with the registration numbers filed off — suggesting an even deeper level of gun crime.
This sort of disdain for existing federal gun laws suggests that Ms. Warren placed responsibility on the wrong politicians when she blamed Republicans for the Texas church massacre.
• Charles Hurt can be reached at churt@washingtontimes.com and on Twitter @charleshurt.
As predictable as the sun rising in the East, the democraps scream for gun control following a tragedy. Confiscation is their ultimate goal. Never mind that swimming pools kill more innocent children every year that guns do. Never mind that criminals already ignore the more than 20,000 laws on the books regulating the sale and use of guns in America. Never mind that the cities with the most draconian gun laws in the country lead the nation in the numbers of firearms related deaths. Never mind the failure of ALL of their liberal policies in EVERY liberal dominated area of the country. Just confiscate every firearm in the hands of law abiding citizens, and all will be well in their liberal utopia. Right?
AND never mind that all the laws on the books don’t do JACK IF THE Idiots in charge won’t enforce them..
Our modern day gun problems are not produced by the lack of quality gun laws but the lack of quality produced human beings who are taught to ignore them, having been generationally raised into Secular Socialist Democrat Party inspired fatherless families and educated by secular socialist entitlement teachers who actually believe all children are created equal, instead of equally special for a God designed purpose and destination…… socially and politically created children of the immediate gratification whereby their spineless purposeless taught morality, and deprived secular social education, deprived and created masses of American human mediocrity that when matured, will desperately do ANYTHING to get their 15 minutes of fame. The human psyche was created to excel and seek excellence and when held back in political correctness creates pent up psychosis that eventually runs amuck in self and societal destructive behavior. In their socialist taught dependency, they fear to take control of their own lives, so must live vicariously by controlling the lives and guns of others.
I guess Faux-a-hontas would prefer bows and arrows and Fake Citizen Obama would prefer spears as those used by his countrymen to battle and obliterate neighboring tribes and ENSLAVE AND LATER SELL THEM TO OTHER NATIONS.
To promote and benefit herself and her Socialist conquered Democrat party, Pocahontas would control our guns with her lies, like she controlled with her lies the admission department of the universities she attended to allow others to pay for the price of HER admission into the history books of further socialist empirical failure. She would have further abused the innocent followers with her illogical lines of political “Sitting BULL” and sold Gatling guns to General Custer at the Big Horn if it promoted her or her party’s SELF-Interest, which always gets in the way of OUR ability to SELF-Govern and defend ourselves. She speaks like a Donkey, but acts like a Crazy Horse, having dined way too much on the Liberal Loco Weed.
Those liberals should stay out of our business here in Texas, and let us handle our own affairs. We will just put more guns in the hands of responsible citizens and take care of the problem with the bad guys. These jerks want to remove the right to defend one’s self by removing guns from the good guys, knowing full well that the bad guys won’t obey their stupid laws. Liberals have no common sense.
Not ONLY do they have NO common sense, ShortStuff, but they are NEVER wrong, and would rather take down the ENTIRE COUNTRY before they would ever admit they ARE.
That’s cause i truly believe some of these cretins would rather the USA Not exist anymore as a sovereign nation..
Elizabeth Fake Indian Warren, along with Barack the communist. Hey Barack, how is your communist mentor, Frank Marshall Davis? Oh, I am sorry Barack for insulting you, by calling Frank Marshall Davis by his full name, since in your autobiography, you conveniently left off Frank’s middle and last name, so no one would know that Frank Marshall Davis was a communist! Hey Elizabeth Fake Indian and Barack the Communist, the Clinton News Network should have you two on, since you two are fake, just like the Clinton News Network is “Fake News”!
Don’t know why ANYBODY would be surprised by this. Since Sandy Hook, Obama has demonstrated he is ready, willing, and EAGER to clamber up on top of the not-yet-cold bodies of mass shooting victims to push his agenda of disarming ALL Americans for the act of ONE madman. Never mind that, time after time, it is revealed that the guns were ILLEGALLY obtained by a LEFTIST nut case, or obtained because “somebody” didn’t follow the “gun control” laws already on the books, allowing the LEFTIST nut case access to weapons he NEVER should have been able to get.
But never mind that. We MUST disarm ALL Americans–because how ELSE can the COMMUCRATS continue with their efforts to start a racial civil war, so that during they chaos they can ILLEGALLY seize power and stage a coup de ‘etat against our LEGALLY elected President, and fasten the CHAINS of globalist slavery around the necks of all Americans? A POX on him and his EQUALLY DISHONEST and ethics-free handmaiden, LIE-AWATHA.
And since every damn one of these mass shooters (BAR Dylan Roof) was a demented DEMOCRAT< one wonders, ARE THEY ENGINEERING all of them, just to PUSH this anti-gun agenda?
>> “May God also grant all of us the wisdom to ask what concrete steps we can take to reduce the violence and weaponry in our midst,” he said. <<
"May Allah also grant …" Fixed your typo for ya, Barack. You're welcome.