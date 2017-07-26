Warrant in Damond killing says woman ‘slaps’ squad car

A woman, possibly Justine Damond, slapped the police vehicle behind her Minneapolis home shortly before an officer inside the SUV shot and killed her, according to newly submitted court documents.

In an application for a search warrant filed in Hennepin County District Court and made public near the end of Monday’s business day, a state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) homicide investigator wrote that about 11:30 p.m. on July 15 police responding to a 911 call arrived in the alley behind the 5000 block of Washburn Avenue S. and “a female ‘slaps’ the back of the patrol squad.”

The filing continued, “After that, it is unknown to BCA agents what exactly happened, but the female became deceased in the alley, approximately 10 to 20 feet north of 51st St.” after being shot by responding officer Mohamed Noor, a passenger in the squad.

The other officer in the squad, Matthew Harrity, has told investigators that he was startled by a loud sound near the vehicle before Noor opened fire.

A cellphone was found near Damond’s body, the filing notes. The family of the 40-year-old Damond and authorities have said that she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in progress.

The search of the shooting scene roughly seven hours after the shooting yielded items that may help authorities better understand the circumstances leading to Noor shooting Damond, who was unarmed at the time.

Submitted for forensic examination are a 9-millimeter cartridge shell, the cellphone found near Damond, blood from the rear driver’s side door of the squad car, fingerprint evidence from the rear of the squad car and other spots on the vehicle’s exterior.

Investigators also were granted court permission to search Damond’s home. No evidence was taken from the residence, a filing in that search said.

The death of Damond, a bride to be who grew up in Australia, has attracted international attention and led to the resignation of Police Chief Janeé Harteau.

