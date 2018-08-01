War on Christmas Starts Early in D.C. Federal Court

A federal appeals court said Tuesday that Metro can ban religious advertisements and other advocacy ads, ruling against the Archdiocese of Washington, which had sought to place pro-Christmas posters on buses.
Tuesday’s ruling by the full U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia upheld a decision by a three-judge panel in December that said Metro officials were within their rights to reject the archdiocese’s posters as part of the transit agency’s ban on ads that promote religion, religious practice or belief.
The Archdiocese of Washington sued Metro late last year, claiming a First Amendment right to the ads. In addition, the Justice Department filed a “friend of the court” motion in the case in support of the archdiocese’s claim, which the court rejected.
“City buses, by contrast, enjoy no historical tradition like parks and sidewalks because transit was a private enterprise in most American cities until the second half of the twentieth century,” Judge Judith W. Rogers, a Clinton appointee, wrote in the opinion for the court.
Judge Robert L. Wilkins, an Obama appointee, concurred in the judgment, saying the Constitution permits the government control over expressive content in limited circumstances.
Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, whom President Trump has nominated to the Supreme Court, was part of the original three-judge panel, but he did not participate in issuing Tuesday’s opinion.
A lawyer representing the archdiocese did not respond to a request for comment.
Robert W. Tuttle, a law professor at George Washington University, said he doubts the Supreme Court would accept an appeal, saying there’s no direct split among lower courts for the justices to resolve.
The archdiocese’s proposed ad depicted a starry night with three shepherds and sheep on a hill, all facing a bright star. The words “Find the Perfect Gift” were displayed on the ad, along with a website address and social media hashtag. The website promoted the Catholic Church with a link to “Parish Resources,” prayer cards and daily reflections.
The appellate court said that made the archdiocese’s ads different from others that targeted Christmas shoppers.
“Ads promoting Christmastime sales are not expressing a view on Christmas any more than a McDonald’s ad expresses a view on the desirability of eating beef,” the court ruled.
The archdiocese had claimed its ad should have been approved by the transit system because an ad for yoga with the slogan “Muscle + Mantra” had been permitted, arguing that yoga has links to Buddhism and Hinduism.
But the court said that argument “ignores that [the] ad is not recognizably religious as the archdioceses ad plainly is,” suggesting that yoga is a secular activity.
The court also said the transit system accepted ads promoting the Salvation Army and a Christian radio station, noting that Metro’s focus wasn’t targeted at religious groups but religious messages.
A Metro spokesman said the transit agency was “pleased” with the court’s decision.
I find it funny that the liberals will never attack Islam.
You just watch…. betcha two bits to a doughnut they allow the mud slimes to advertise whatever they want no questions asked! Surely we have ended up in the land of Bizrrarro. The land where everything is backwards. The natural citizens have no rights and the illegal aliens are pampered with everything… makes no sense to me.
It makes perfect sense when you realize that their purpose is takeover of the USA through non-military means – Alinsky’s “Rules For Radicals”. They have to start by destroying our morals, our religious convictions, and our education system. So far, they’re doing a pretty good job. Now they even feel safe in openly advocating Socialism! Shades of the Czars! (Isn’t that the term Obama used to describe his appointees?)
The liberals have much in common with the Muslims. For instance, both groups approve of pedophilia, and both groups believe that violence and even murder are acceptable against people with whom they disagree.
I think the Metro ban is for issue oriented advertising. I think it started over objections to adds attacking the Catholic church and graphic PETA adds. If they allow an add for church, then they would have to allow one attacking church or end up in never ending lawsuits.
By your chain of thought; No advertisement should be allowed. There is always some Snowflake out there that will be offended by anything.
example: Somebody is offended by three men walking with 2 sheep.
The proof of whether the Metro ban is on the up-and-up will be when/if Metro refuses to allow pro-Islam ads on buses.
If another religious group (any brand) wishes to support (or criticize) the Catholic ad, let them. This too is a vital part of what the First Amendment protects.
““City buses, by contrast, enjoy no historical tradition like parks and sidewalks because transit was a private enterprise in most American cities until the second half of the twentieth century,” HUH???
OK, by that way of thought; Slavery WAS legal, Sodomy WAS illegal and abortion WAS illegal. So the judges can uphold these WAS laws.
Right?
You are confusing these pitiful liberals by using something they have never understood: LOGIC.
(Keep it up.)
Bending to the pathetic 1% again.
Judge Grinch. May he and all his flaming friends find coal in their stockings from the newly-revived American coal industry. I hope the Archdiocese contests this all the way to the new conservative, pro-faith Supreme Court.
My question is simple. Why does the Archdiocese of Washington feel the need to advertise Christmas in the first place? Do they think we’ll forget? Do they believe Americans need to be reminded outside of temples, churches and synagogues? Have they forgot that God’s unconditional love cannot be restrained and God Himself cannot be boxed up and put on a shelf, even by those who deny His existence?
It’s People, not signs, billboards or advertisements that spread the Gospel. I for one am in favor of preventing ANYTHING Islam, Atheist or anti-Christian being slapped on the side of public transportation, so I’m okay with this decision.
And then he told them, “Go into all the world and preach the Good News to everyone.” [not apply ads on the side of city buses because you’re too lazy to reach out yourself].
Mark 16:15
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof…”
Obviously, the judges in this case are so mentally handicapped that they cannot read and understand the Second Amendment OR they are too prejudiced to do so. Either way (or both), these judges are incompetent to render a just decision.
Once again, the inmates have ceased control of the asylum.
(Term limits anyone?)
(Direct election of judges anyone?)