WaPo writer says U.S. must ‘burn down the Republican Party,’ leave no ‘survivors’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:52 am August 27, 2019
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin says President Trump can be defeated if Americans “collectively, in essence, burn down the Republican Party.”

A panel on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” agreed Sunday with the premise that Mr. Trump leads “an extreme administration” that is “dangerous.”

Ms. Rubin’s solution is to extinguish the Republican Party from existence.

“It’s not only that Trump has to lose, but that all his enablers have to lose,” Ms. Rubin said Sunday as multiple guests nodded in agreement. “We have to collectively, in essence, burn down the Republican Party. We have to level them because if there are survivors, if there are people who weather this storm, they will do it again. They will take this as confirmation that, ‘Hey, it just pays to ride the waves — look at me, I’ve made it through.'”

Host Joy Reid told the panel that living in America in 2019 is so frightening that she knows Latinos who carry their birth certificate.

“They’re so scared that they’re going to be scooped up and stolen,” Ms. Reid said.

The comments were sparked by a conversation on former White House press secretaries Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders gaining employment in the private sector.

Mr. Spicer will appear on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” while Mrs. Sanders will join Fox News Channel.

“What we should be doing is shunning these people,” Ms. Rubin said of former White House officials. “I think it’s absolutely abhorrent that any institution of higher learning, any news organization, or any entertainment organization that has a news outlet would hire these people.”

baitfish
8:18 am August 27, 2019 at 8:18 am

Fish face, jennifer rubin, how would you like it if the “news” started advocating killing all democraps? “Leave no survivors” huh? You don’t look like you would “survive” long in a fight. Many of us out here in flyover land, welcome the coming civil war that you and your ilk are advocating. We will have fish face fillet for breakfast.

    inluminatuo
    8:56 am August 27, 2019 at 8:56 am

    “WAPO”,,,,,,isn’t that the sound made when the Doo Doo hits the fan? These clowns really need to just remain silent lest they get visited upon themselves the very damaging things they intend to visit upon others. Gramps used to say that if you don’t stir the poop it will crust over in three days, but theirs is a secular Liberal religious version of a 3 day Media passion play resurrection where their lies and fake news never die, but are reborn again and again.

    capricorn1
    9:02 am August 27, 2019 at 9:02 am

    don’t insult fish like that. lol

historybuff
8:53 am August 27, 2019 at 8:53 am

Another example of the perpetrator blaming the victim. But, it is getting dangerous now, as so much of this activity is happening so fast. Powerful forces are at work. VOTE.

Bill 32958
8:59 am August 27, 2019 at 8:59 am

>>”Burn down the Republic Party. Leave no survivors. “<<

Bring it on……

fredk
9:15 am August 27, 2019 at 9:15 am

I do not see any joy in AMJOY. What I see is hate. A wanna be news talking head with a stage that is way beyond what she deserves. That type of hate needs to be fired from a position of visibility. Maybe she will cause WaPo will burn down around her.

praireliving
9:21 am August 27, 2019 at 9:21 am

What this ‘reporter’ fails to understand is that the elites of the Republican party HATE Pres. Trump. They didn’t want him elected and they hate that he was. They are very similar to the liberal/Democrat elites. They all want to be in power, hold on to their power, and not allow the ‘useful idiots’ who vote them in, or support those the elites choose to support, to have any actual voice.

In the last Presidential election the Republican elites (politicians, pundits, and news sources) worked hard to ensure Donald Trump didn’t make it to the party nomination. They failed when the PEOPLE took over the primary process and had the audacity to vote him into the nomination. I recall the vitriol of the calls I received from the Republican Party begging me to give money to support anyone but Trump in the primaries. Once he won the nomination and then the election the elites toned down the rhetoric but we still see them working against him. The elites want someone who will do their will, who will go along with their agendas, and who will shut up and let them run the country the way the elites want it run. Trump is NOT that person.

If you want to ‘burn down’ what got Pres. Trump elected then you are going to have to destroy the citizens of the USA. They will be both Democrats and Republicans.

