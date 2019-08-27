WaPo writer says U.S. must ‘burn down the Republican Party,’ leave no ‘survivors’

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin says President Trump can be defeated if Americans “collectively, in essence, burn down the Republican Party.”

A panel on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” agreed Sunday with the premise that Mr. Trump leads “an extreme administration” that is “dangerous.”

Ms. Rubin’s solution is to extinguish the Republican Party from existence.

“It’s not only that Trump has to lose, but that all his enablers have to lose,” Ms. Rubin said Sunday as multiple guests nodded in agreement. “We have to collectively, in essence, burn down the Republican Party. We have to level them because if there are survivors, if there are people who weather this storm, they will do it again. They will take this as confirmation that, ‘Hey, it just pays to ride the waves — look at me, I’ve made it through.'”

Host Joy Reid told the panel that living in America in 2019 is so frightening that she knows Latinos who carry their birth certificate.

“They’re so scared that they’re going to be scooped up and stolen,” Ms. Reid said.

The comments were sparked by a conversation on former White House press secretaries Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders gaining employment in the private sector.

Mr. Spicer will appear on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” while Mrs. Sanders will join Fox News Channel.

“What we should be doing is shunning these people,” Ms. Rubin said of former White House officials. “I think it’s absolutely abhorrent that any institution of higher learning, any news organization, or any entertainment organization that has a news outlet would hire these people.”

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 9.0/10 (2 votes cast)

, 9.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings

0 Shares









