Wanna stop parent-child separation on the border with Mexico? Build the wall

Thousands of poor, innocent children streaming illegally across the border!
Picked up in the middle of the desert and detained like little criminals!
Rounded up and ripped away from their families!
Locked in wire cages like animals!
The human crisis raging on America’s southern border has gripped the media like never before.
Twelve thousand headlines about Russian dressing, Stormy Daniels undressing, and chaos in the White House has them in a sleep-deprived, drug-induced zombie coma. In a slumbering fit of wakefulness, they discovered there are people sneaking across the Mexican border. And — Oh my gosh! — there are children with them!
Um, yes. This has been going on for a long time. They have been streaming over the border. By the millions.
There have been a bunch of stories written about it. There was even an entire presidential campaign run on the issue. And the guy won.
His name is Donald Trump. He is now president. Because he vowed to build a wall along the border.
And, yes, children have always been the most tragic part of illegal immigration.
For decades now, women — and, yes, even children — have been taken as slaves by coyotes who traverse the border with them. It’s a huge industry. It is called “human trafficking.”
Children are prized because they can be handed around by thuggy criminals who claim to be related to the children so that said thuggy criminal might get a more welcoming treatment since — obviously — he’s a dad and a husband seeking a better life for his family.
Happy Father’s Day!
Also prized are women and young girls. They’re great for raping!
Now comes the dazed American media all shocked and stunned to learn that this is going on in America. On the border.
And who is to blame?
Human traffickers? Coyotes? Politicians who allow this to go on? Rapists?
No! None of them are to blame.
All the blame lies with the evil storm troopers in the Border Patrol who think they have some kind of right to just stop illegal immigrants from illegally crossing the border to be in the United States illegally. Such jackbooted, racist thugs.
Also to blame are politicians who want to do something to stop the flow of illegal aliens storming into the country. Illegally.
That would not, of course, be most politicians in Washington. No, those politicians are far more interested in appearing to be compassionate — all the while they encourage and celebrate human trafficking, slavery and rape.
So, instead for fixing the damned border, they would rather reward a bunch of young illegals aliens illegally in the United States, provided they have been here a certain amount of time and arrived here young enough.
You know, really celebrate child slavery by encouraging more of it.
Please, in all seriousness, name for me one single raped child slave on the border today who will be helped by granting citizenship or whatever to a bunch of so-called “DREAMers”?
The answer is not a single one. Because the only thing that happens if you reward these illegal aliens in the country illegally — before securing the border — is to invite even more young children to be kidnapped into child slavery and worse, and then dragged across the border to be put into wire cages.
There is one thing that will put a halt to all of it immediately. That would be build the wall!
You do that, and the human trafficking industry evaporates immediately. No more hopeless children at the border. No more slavery and rapes along the border. No more Death Trains and rape trees. No more drugs and gang members filtering through a porous border.
That is the campaign President Trump ran on. And voters loved and voted him into office.
It was the only sensible answer before the election. It is the only sensible answer today.
Build the wall!
• Contact Charles Hurt at churt@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter @charleshurt.
The parents are committing a crime in attempting to cross into the USA without authorization. They, and the children they bring with them, are illegally in the USA. They should all be sent back to where they cane from. Immigration laws are on the books and should be enforced. Let them all get in line lawfully like others who observe the law.
Yes, that IS accurate; BUT, why don’t they go to the US Embassy in their country and start the process rather than risking their own life and their child’s by traveling with criminals who are transporting them? And let us also be very careful in listening to the media on this issue. I have seen many teens and younger in the centers which are very clean, protected and they are doing all sorts of things. I also know many Border Patrol agents and they have told me repeated that they do NOT harm the children and do all they can to protect them. The parents and, yes, our democrats and RINOs, have done little to nothing to solve this problem. Time to stop ALL migration into our nation until the laws are fixed and are enforced! And, take these people OFF all sorts of welfare; that alone will slow the flow!
[Time to stop ALL migration into our nation until the laws are fixed and are enforced! And, take these people OFF all sorts of welfare; that alone will slow the flow!]
Well said. REMOVE the attraction for them, and we will see many self deport anyway.
Well, these parents (real or pretending) are holding their own children hostage.
They demand “their” piece of America and “their” share of the fruits of our hard work, or else their children will suffer.
It is the most barbaric instance of hostage taking when these are their own parents who use their own children as human shields from border and immigration enforcement.
To go to the US Embassy means they have to provide all legal documents to enter the U.S., and to them that is too “costly”, yet they think it is a “better” option to risk their lives on the way, and inside the Border. And they have relatives and friends who can attest that they have done it that way, and were successful! The politicians and the money-making Mexicans make it worst by spreading the word to these aspiring illegal immigrants that life in the US is “heaven” and worth all the sacrifices and the risks.
Whoa now, we can’t be making sense here. Promote doing things legally, how offensive! We need to protect the criminals!
This is just a guilt trip to provide cover for the Democrats & Establishment Republicans politicians that will vote for the amnesty, when they have to face the 80% of their voters that want less, not more immigration.
Yup. When i hear liberals whine like this.. THIS IS what i hear they are actually wanting to say…
“Waaaa, people are breaking our laws. Lets not punish them, but remove the laws”
“The human crisis raging on America’s southern border has gripped the media like never before.”
Except for:
Trump supposedly colluding with Russia
Trump saying McCain isn’t a war hero (he’s not)
Trump trying to block Muslims from coming here (who needs em)
–
–
–
2017
Trump cutting taxes (literal Armageddon)
Trump leaving those poor people to die in Puerto Rico (he didn’t)
–
–
–
–
2016
Trump winning the election without a majority of voters (so what)
–
–
–
–
–
–
The whole way back to the first “gotcha” question on the first night of the GOP debates, when Trump refused to agree to supporting the eventual GOP candidate, no matter who it might be.
He was right about that too.
Each one of these, and so many more, were all treated as a Category 55 Emergency Doomsday Crisis by the Media. They have no shame. Every one of them is the end of the world. Every one of them means Trump is literal Hitler. Every one of them demands they use a 400 watt megaphone to scream it from the hilltops. No shame.
And no longer any attempt to be impartial or truthful. You’d have to be blind and/or stupid to trust the Media.
Who is to blame??? Obviously, the parents who choose to become criminals by
sneaking into
the USA and bringing their innocent kids along.
If you don’t want your children “torn from
you,” then don’t cross the border illegally.
Simple. We so need that wall, the sooner the
better. Kids in cages? Sounds fishy, like
something the Left would stage and photograph
as another attempt to aid and abet the illegals they believe will vote Democrat once here…
What did the Obamanation do in 8 years about this issue?
– He refused to enforce the law and he undermined it.
– He encouraged cities and states to do the same.
– He supplied weapons to criminals on the border.
– Border agents were murdered and the Obamanation did nothing.
– Human trafficking and other crimes increased, because of his failed policies.
– He blamed Bush for anything negative. The bucks stops with the previous administration.
Bottom line, he made the immigration situation even worse for Americans, border patrol agents, legal immigrants and illegal immigrants.
Right on! bho is NOT pro-American in any sense of the word. He remains nothing more than a closet Muslim and he hates America. Interesting that he hasn’t moved to Zimbabwe where he’d be a multi-millionaire King! 🙂
Zimbabwe isn’t cool enough for Obmama.
Zimbabwe isn’t cool enough for Obama. Why Zimbabwe doesn’t even have a yacht or an ocean to float it.
Could it be possible that the Democrats are colluding with child smugglers and drug cartels? Absolutely! Here’s a WaPo story from 2016 about Obama placing children with human traffickers:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/obama-administration-placed-children-with-human-traffickers-report-says/2016/01/28/39465050-c542-11e5-9693-933a4d31bcc8_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.5554f7069c4b
Oh you can bet, some of them are more than likely getting SOME sort of kick back from those coyotes..
Adwall-Paywall on your link.
While the images of children being separated from their illegal immigrant parents at the border are heart-wrenching, they are just several thousand, and the average time they spend in detention centers is a few weeks to several months.
Comparatively, in 2016 alone, 92 THOUSAND American children were “ripped” from a parent’s arms and placed into our deplorable foster care system due to their parent’s drug abuse. The sentences given these drug-abusing parents are often YEARS; and that’s NOT counting the number of children who end up in foster care due to their parents SELLING drugs. (Currently, there are almost 500 THOUSAND children in foster care.) Where is the national outcry from Democrats for the plight of all those children separated from THEIR families???
FACT: The U. S. is the largest consumer of illegal drugs in the world.
FACT: Drug addiction and the selling of illicit drugs are ripping the fabric of our society apart on EVERY level.
FACT: 99.9% of illegal drugs come into this country through Mexico.
Yes, we need to do something about our policies at the border…policies, btw, that have been in place for YEARS, but not enforced.
Note: WITHOUT PENALTIES FOR VIOLATIONS, WHAT BENEFIT IS ANY LAW?
Liberals do NOT want solutions to problems. They want issues in the run-up to the November elections; that’s all!
Add to that, how many times did we hear of kids being taken fro parents, all cause those parents just home schooled their kids? Where werre these bleeding heart liberals, whining about ruling with compassion then?
OR where are they when an AMERICAN family’s ripped apart, all because of an illegal invader, kills one (or more) of them?? WHY no compassion there?!
The immigration problem facing this country is a problem that could have been solved long ago if the politicians in Washington had really been serious about how to deal with it but there was too much to be gained by the politically elite for them to seriously attempt to stop illegal immigrants from coming crossing our borders. Everybody, except the average working American class had something to gain by not enforcing our immigration laws, cheap labor, for employers, but lower wages for working class Americans, new voters for the democrat party.
And so the politicians talked about the dreadful plight of the illegal immigrants all the while ignoring the fact that they, the politicians, were to blame for so many Illegal immigrants attempting to come to America in the first place by their refusal to earnestly stop the flow of illegals. Amnesty, after Amnesty followed by another amnesty, was the politicians lame policies to handle the immigration problems.
Albert Einstine one said, “”doing the same thing repeatedly, and expecting different results is the definition of insanity,” FROM QUORA WEB SITE
If the American citizens ever want to live in a land again where their efforts are recognized and valued, The land of opportunity , the politicians in Washington must be made to know that the working class have had enough of politicians only paying lip service to enforcing our border laws and actually put some teeth in the countries laws.
sotheseedsofliberty2 I wish I could give your comments 10 stars!!!!
The immigration problem facing this country is a problem that could have been solved long ago if the politicians in Washington had really been serious about how to deal with it but there was too much to be gained by the politically elite for them to seriously attempt to stop illegal immigrants from coming crossing our borders. Everybody, except the average working American class had something to gain by not enforcing our immigration laws, cheap labor, for employers, but lower wages for working class Americans, new voters for the democrat party. And so the politicians talked about the dreadful plight of the illegal immigrants all the while ignoring the fact that they, the politicians, were to blame for so many Illegal immigrants attempting to come to America in the first place by their refusal to earnestly stop the flow of illegals. Amnesty, after Amnesty followed by another amnesty, was the politicians lame policies to handle the immigration problems.
I Repeated this post somehow, Sorry!
That’s OK!!! You made it possible for me to give your comments 10 stars. !!!!!
“The human crisis raging on America’s southern border has gripped the media like never before.”
Funny, all this “outrage” was NOWHERE to be SEEN when OBAMA was doing the SAME thing and WORSE regarding “unaccompanied minors” and the OTHER kids brought ILLEGALLY across our border by their I LLEGAL INVADER parents.
The Dem propaganda mouthpiece media’s FAKE outrage and sudden “concern” for these children is JUST THAT–FAKE! These scheming, conniving COMMUCRATS don’t give a DAMN about illegal kids or anybody ELSE. They only see them as a way to further attack Pres. Trump and divide the country, while they CONNIVE to get back into political power through ILLEGAL votes by PANDERING to the ILLEGALS they then help to ILLEGALLY vote by giving them DRIVERS’ LICENSES for ID, and–in the case of California–convenient “motor voter” registration forms along with the drivers’ licenses.
These GLOBALIST SCUM are DELIBERATELY encouraging the invasion of our country by MILLIONS of illegals as one more way to weaken our country, erase our borders and put an end to our national sovereignty. In order to hand us over to the COMMUNIST global collective of their demented dreams, they must first DESTROY us by overrunning us with as many of the desperate poor from elsewhere in the world as they can CRAM in here. There are LAWYERS trolling the southern border, teaching these people how to game the “asylum” system to gain entry to t he US, and NOW they are using illegal children as PAWNS in their ongoing quest to bring us down.
This is not so much law, as it is policy. Certainly, during the Obama years, children were separated from their parents, but ONLY when the parent committed a felony or child abuse was suspected. Also, people in fear for their lives don’t always look up what the laws are in a country; they just care about their safety and the safety of their children. And what about people sincerely seeking asylum?
Conservatives are just showing the rest of the country and the world that they have no compassion, understanding, and empathy. What if it was YOUR child? SMH
And you have shown how bad liberals are at math.
We can’t support several billion primitives who would like to come here and have 100 million American taxpayers fund their irresponsible breeding programs.
What if this was my child, you ask? When I couldn’t support children, I didn’t produce them.
This isn’t rocket science; build the damn wall NOW!
Great article, Charlie. You hit the nail on the head with your wonderful “tongue in cheek” commentary.
Spot on Charles Hurt! The liberal media and liberal politicians are whipping this up because it’s all they have. What they fail to realize is most Americans share Hurt’s opinions.
It is simply mathematics: We cannot support everyone who would like to move here. We cannot support hundreds of millions on welfare – and need we go into their birth rates?
Other countries should be doing a better job of convincing people not to have three times as many children as they can even feed (much less clothe, school, etc.). If they won’t, then we can’t make up for that, and we shouldn’t be forced to try.
As Trump says, we’ve been taken advantage of long enough; stopping that is long overdue. The fact that some foreigner is fertile doesn’t mean that he/she should be allowed to rob us legally.
As a responsible parent I would not be committing a criminal act in another country that may result in my incarceration in a foreign jail. Moreover, even if I did so out of desperation for finding a job, I sure as hell would not bring my kids with me while I was committing such a crime not to mention putting their lives as risk along the way north.
President Donald Trump said that Mexico would pay for the building of the wall. Since Mexico’s economy is built in large part by Mexican immigrants sending money back to Mexico that money could be taxed when it is sent from America to Mexico or to other countries. That money then collected could finance the building of the wall as Donald Trump once said it would be.