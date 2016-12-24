Walmart to Remove 'Bulletproof – Black Lives Matter' Shirts After Police Union Request

The president of the national Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) asked the CEO of Walmart to stop selling clothing items with “Bulletproof” and “Black Lives Matter” on them, which are particularly “offensive” to law enforcement personnel.

Walmart executives appeared to have given consideration to Canterbury’s letter, written on behalf of all FOP members. Walmart rissued a statement Tuesday, Dec. 20, stating that merchandise with the “bulletproof” and “Black Lives Matter” slogans will be removed from Walmart’s online marketplace website.

However, merchandise with only the “Black Lives Matter” slogan would not be removed—and will still be offered for sale on the website.

