Walmart to Remove 'Bulletproof – Black Lives Matter' Shirts After Police Union Request

The president of the national Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) asked the CEO of Walmart to stop selling clothing items with “Bulletproof” and “Black Lives Matter” on them, which are particularly “offensive” to law enforcement personnel.
Walmart executives appeared to have given consideration to Canterbury’s letter, written on behalf of all FOP members. Walmart rissued a statement Tuesday, Dec. 20, stating that merchandise with the “bulletproof” and “Black Lives Matter” slogans will be removed from Walmart’s online marketplace website.
However, merchandise with only the “Black Lives Matter” slogan would not be removed—and will still be offered for sale on the website.
I will never shop again at Walmart and can not believe it took the wrong stance on BLM to degrade our law enforcement. God Bless America.
If Trump had not been elected do you think this would have happened???
Nope. If the witch queen hillary had won, Walmart would have told the Fraternal order of Police to go shove it…
No, never. He did empowered bad people.
We had our 8 yr of skinny cows.
Now, we are going to 8 years of respect law, education, jobs, culture and championships, the AMERICAN Christian Way