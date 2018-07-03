Walmart boycott campaign launched after outcry over ‘Impeach 45’ clothing

Walmart has found itself on the receiving end of a torrent of outrage after it was discovered Monday that the superstore was selling anti-Trump “Impeach 45” apparel on its website.
The outcry sparked a #BoycottWalmart trend on Twitter as users expressed their distaste for the chain promoting the impeachment of President Trump, echoing some Congressional Democrats.
Ryan Fournier, chairman of the group Students for Trump, was one of the first to discover Walmart was selling the clothing item, according to the International Business Times. He asked the company in a tweet, “What kind of message are you trying to send?”
.@walmart why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website?????
What kind of message are you trying to send? https://t.co/PwI4nCVAZx
— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 3, 2018
I didnt want to believe it. So I searched for myself. This is despicable. All American Walmart? Im out!!! pic.twitter.com/nriCZu9e4a
— Barb55 (@fivestarr6028) July 3, 2018
It will be interesting to see if the people wearing “Impeach 45” clothing will be physically attacked the way those wearing MAGA gear have been attacked. My guess is no. We know which side the true fascists are on.
Can’t believe Walmart could be so stupid.
Walmart is a constant target of leftists. They were recently accused (Op-ed piece last weekend) of selling T-shirts in their store that said: “Rope. Tree. Journalist. Some assembly required.”
The truth was they never sold those shirts in their stores. A third party vendor, who advertises through their site, allows (a fourth party) to upload T-shirt designs for sale. Walmart removed the offending advertisement within 5 hours of being notified and reportedly cancelled the contract with the offending vendor.
So once again, something offensive, not created by Walmart, but uploaded apparently without review, that Walmart will likely remove as soon as they are made aware of it.
I am getting the feeling that we are being played. The radical left hates Walmart. The bleeding heart left doesn’t do this kind of stuff.
Of course, no one wearing such a shirt need to fear being harmed. With 5 million NRA members -if we were violent, you would know.
I just clicked on the link. The item has been removed. Clearly someone notified Walmart and someone up high made the right decision.
This wasn’t very characteristic of Wal-Mart. I’m willing to think it was an oversight. Their catalog is enormous.
Ya know I just made that same observation on another site. I would never condone attacking someone, regardless of what political message they wear as a private citizen. However, the liberals apparently have a different standard, and we do have a right to defend ourselves. Again, just an observation.
That is true, but there is nothing preventing me from shredding my Walmart credit card as well as my Sam’s Club membership card and credit card.
Bye bye traitor credit cards!!
Wasn’t it walmart that refused to SELL Maga hats? For fear of ‘offending the left”? YET THEY have no problem offending us on the right. I SAY all of us should boycott them till they come to their senses (If at all).
You are correct, even moderate liberals won’t stoop to the fascist tactics used by groups like (anti??)fa.. Anyone ashamed or afraid to show their face is a pure coward who would rather sneak up behind you or get odds like 3 or 5 to one.. I wear my MAGA hat everywhere and I also have my 10mm Glock with me at all times.. I’m a 68 year old 100% disabled Marine Vietnam Vet. can’t go hand to hand like I used too and I’ve got to defend myself in these troubling times….
I went to Walmart site, used the same search terms shown in facebook post, no such shirt. I also search Walmart site for T-shirts in general, selected “Old Glory” brand, scrolled through all 21 pages -no impeach 45 shirt.
“These items were sold by third-party sellers on our open marketplace and were not offered directly by Walmart,” a Walmart spokesperson said. “We’re removing these types of items pending review of our marketplace policies.”
Walmart knows how to make money—-and obviously believes in the freedom to speak your mind!
i love it!
wonder what happens if we get shirts made up saying JAIL HILLARY, or JAIL OBAMA after all the left loves free speech.
But then I forgot, they only love the free speech when it agrees with them, otherwise they need their safe space, so they can plan the violent attacks on those that they disagree with.
More to the point, can we get WalMart to sell Jail Hillary or Jail Obama shirts?
Hillary’s can be an orange jumpsuit, with either her mugshot, or a picture of her behind a set of bars.
As i mentioned above, iirc Walmart refused to sell someone’s MAGA gear, so of course i doubt they would sell Jail Hillary/Jail obama shirts.
Walmart did sell “Hillary for Prison” shirts. They have also sold MAGA shirts and shirts Making light of the idea of lynching journalists. Not sure why that was left out of this story. It seems they are equal opportunity offenders.
They will be treated as heroes (they won’t dare wear that crap outside their liberal circles) and any self respecting Trump supporter will just point and laugh at the stupidity of those who would publicize their ignorance.. I can remember the absolute hissy fit thrown by Hillary and the rest of the Left when Trump declined to say whether or not he would accept the results of the election.. What about it Dems when are you going to accept the will of the people?
NEVER. Unless the will of the people, happens to agree with their agenda.
I’m not a fan of most boycotts of businesses … that’s a leftist fascist tactic.
But you’re a fan of stores selling leftist fascist messages on clothing?
I guess you shop at Halal Target too.
There are legitimate political differences … and there are leftist fascist tactics, such as organizing boycotts intended to destroy individuals or businesses, supressing free speech, harrassing people at their homes or at a restaurant, sending actors and thugs to commit violence and anarchy, etc. See the difference?
Not boycotting, not suggesting anyone boycott, I’m just exercising my freedom of choice to shop where I want, it’s still a free country (for now) and am neither a leftist fascist or a radical right wing nut, I’m a Libertarian, I vote my conscience for whomever I feel will do what is right for the country. I’ve spent thousands of dollars over the years at Walmart so now I choose to spread the wealth to other retailers…..
Can’t argue with that, stvenkng. In fact, I’m right there. When someone asks me what “label” I am, I reply, tell me the issue and I’ll tell you what I think about it. You do know Walmart also sells, online, MAGA gear …. They sell what sells … if nobody buys it, they’ll stop selling it. I did stop going to Target over one of its corporate policies, as that was not about freedom of expression but rather right of privacy and safety … however, I didn’t organize a boycott ….
Mark, I generally agree with your position against boycotts and I also agree it is a fascist leftist tactic. However, when a business adopts a political position, ANY position, they alienate opponents to that political position which is BAD for business. Particularly in retail, it is stupid to offend potential customers. I do not “join” boycotts but my retail dollars require little motivation to support my retail friends.
Apparently the numb skull, who thought it was good idea to sell these offensive garments, only watches CNN.
By doing so, misses Peter Strzok’s email to his paramour. “I WENT TO WALMART TODAY, I COULD SMELL THE TRUMP VOTERS.” There lies the proof that Democrats are provincial elitists who think it is beneath them to shop at Walmart. It certainly isn’t good business to alienate blocs of customers. Boycotts hurt your employees more than they hurt the public. The business of business is business.
Normally i’d agree Wynn. BUT for far too long, we’ve LET the left get away with hitting OUR businesses in the pocket books, while we’ve been quiet and ‘turning the other cheek’ in relation to THEIR businesses.. IMO ITS high time we started playing THEIR GAME BACK AT them.
The Left wanted Walmart dissolved ten years ago. They already had a boycott in place and so the alledged Hillary in prison and Obama behind bars items were already being protested by extension.
They couldn’t have “double secret boycott”. (In any event they were both guilty as heck of criminal deeds.)
I’m not a fan of most boycotts. The word itself has connotations that I don’t wish to imply.
I simply choose not to shop at business’ who lobby for Leftist causes. It’s not a boycott because they simply do not exist for me. I don’t boycott Starbleck’s because I never consider them in the first place when looking for coffee.
Ditto Target, Burger King, Seahawks, U.S.Bank.
Wally had better be careful as well as clever. It’s their nature to destroy. They will always side with the destroyer.
So Walmart is now peddling political influence.
No, WalMart is skinning rubes. If the idiots want to buy that crap, let them. I’m sure wally world has no interest other than to make a few bucks. There’s important crap to worry about. This ain’t one of them.
I disagree. WalMart selling this trash normalizes that message even further. It serves the interest of the traitors and would-be saboteurs of this country.
We don’t need it, and we shouldn’t put up with it.
They are selling this crap in the arguably most popular shopping mecca for the proud Deplorables, it’s a slap in the face of their largest block of customers aka Trump supporters.. See ya Wally World…
Wallyworld does just want to make a buck, but they have just told half of the country they dont want their money. Doesn’t sound like a very wise business decision to me. They also sell guns and ammo. Who do they think is buying that stuff? Certainly not the crowd buying Impeach 45.
I disagree ward. THIS IS important, as it is telling us customers “WE don’t care if you support trump, we are selling anti-trump stuff”
I had Walmart on a list of shopping stops I have to make later today. I say “had” because I have just crossed them off my list. I will find other outlets for the items I wanted to get there.
I could see a little niche store selling these, but wally world doesn’t want to offend anyone. This was a definite mistake on some buyers part. I still hate shopping there.
I have been shopping there because I simply don’t have time to go to a grocery store, a nursery, a hardware store, and a gas station, rather than making one stop for everything.
I’m seriously rethinking my 36-year relationship with my local WalMart, however.
For around 70% of the stuff i normally get at walmart, i can get just as cheeply (or within 25 cents of) at Meijer or Kroger/Giant eagle.
For the other 30% of stuff, its usually 30-40% lower than other places.
I think they expect a # of us on the right, to be too much of a bunch of Cheap skates, to take our business elsewhere.
I only go to Walmart to see the meth heads and fat mamas nursing their fatlings.
Unbelievable! Walmart gets no more of my business. I don’t care how cheap they are. This was a “CHEAP” shot. Can you imagine if stores carried Impeach 44 clothing? They’d probably still be smoldering from the riots.
Didn’t walmart learn after getting a black eye for everything in their store being made in China?
Maybe next they’ll be imitating target with multi-gender bathrooms?
They also got a black eye a couple of years ago for not allowing Salvation Army folks at Christmas, and more recently, for telling their employees not to say “Merry Christmas.”
Maybe they are used to getting black eyes, because they are so ever-present, they can afford the hit they get in loss of shoppers..
Dear Walmart
This note is to inform you that you have lost not only the ten to fifteen thousand dollars a year that I spend at my local Walmart you will also be losing a similar amount spent by my wife and probably twice that much spent by my long haul truck driver brother who shops(ed) exclusively at Walmarts around the country fo everything he needs while on the road… I personally look forward to seeing you become a $5.00 stock… You are not the only option available to all the “smelly” deporables for our needs and as much as I dislike Amazon I look forward to the day they absorb you… How does it feel to disaffect half the country (and probably 2/3rds of your customers) over this Communist bullsht aimed at over riding the will of the people by attempting to overthrow the rightfully democratically elected President of the United States… By the way , what did you do with your Trump tax breaks……
Well maybe we should all start wearing Band Democrats clothing. Guess I gonna get out the printing press and make BAND THEM DEMOCRATS shirts and hats.
Will not be shopping any more at Walmart. Lets see Walmart bought Sams Club won’t be shooing there any more either. I like COSTCO much better than Sams Club anyway. Much better stuff.
If those “45” products aren’t removed, I will have special t shirts made that say:
Arrest, convict, execute 44 for TREASON !
A shirt I would buy
So would i! Let us know when you start printing them…
Is Walmart also selling “Proud Deplorable” t-shirts? Might buy one of those. “Lock Her Up!” would be a good shirt too.
The First Amendment is a many-splendored thing.
I disagree with the message but it is right of those who wear the T-shirt to publicly humiliate themselves if they so choose. There will be riot over this because, unlike the screaming loony liberals, conservatives have the maturity to ‘live and let live’ when others would be melting down in emotional temper tantrums. (Next article please.)
But i think, its because for FAR too long, we;ve HAD that “live and let live” mentality, that the liberals have gotten SO BOLD and in our faces..
Maybe if more of us stood UP AND SAID “HELL NO, not on our watch” say, back in the late 80s, through the 90s, much of this current insanity they’ve foisted on society, wouldn’t BE HERE..
I’ve always been a Walmart supporter, but I’m an even stronger supporter of our President. Why would Walmart take sides in something like this? Has the radical left convinced them that they’d make more sales to the far left? If so, they lied. Take those things off the shelves, Walmart. Don’t damage your own reputation or sales over something like this.
I forgot where i saw it, but i DO remember seeing a pie chart, showin that roughly 28% of walmart’s annual sales comes off those on Welfare/EBT.. SO maybe they DO think they have enough of a sales base of libtards, to keep them upright..
Don’t like the stuff, don’t buy it. It will help identify targets whenever open season on leftists is declared. I can’t wait.
I was going to suggest that, as a measure of even handedness, “Wally World” sell some “Lock Her Up” gear, until I realized that while conservatives wouldn’t do anything more “Aggressive” than boycott their business, the “Loyal” (and unhinged) opposition would pilfer, damage and deface any such merchandise like that which they might put on their shelves. Which, in and of itself, bespeaks volumes as to the maturity and capacity for rational and measured emotional control of those suffering from PTSD.
(President Trump Stress Disorder.)
I don’t think Walmart puts them in all their stores. We have a Walmart in our town. I was just in there today and didn’t see any of these items. I don’t think many in our area would buy them. I think the Walmart managers know what items will and will not sell in the various areas they have stores and they stock them accordingly.