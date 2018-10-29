WALKAWAY from Democrats political push hits public radar with D.C. march

The founder of this political movement came forward with his proposal five months ago. In a video published online in May, Brandon Straka advised disenchanted or disappointed Democrats and liberals should simply “walk away” from the Democratic Party, which he said had embraced left-leaning values and forgotten its calling.

He simply called his new activism #WalkAway, making use of the power of the social media hashtag.

Mr. Straka’s quest has now hit the public radar. Over 5,000 people and 31 public speakers joined him Saturday in person or via video for a march and a rally on Pennsylvania Avenue in the nation’s capital. Those speakers included Diamond & Silk, Fox News host Tomi Lahren, and former presidential hopeful Herman Cain. There’s an active website. Though most of the mainstream media has yet to cover the new push, Fox News featured the organizer in a broadcast on Saturday.

“We’re walking away from the Democratic Party and literally walking toward freedom. People are fed up with what’s happening on the left,” Mr. Straka told the network.

Here's a better video of the "10s" of them showing up. Nice try @JamesKosur, your mockery is the exact reason why people #WalkAway. pic.twitter.com/XCozbRGjIk — Jason Boness (@highjump76) October 28, 2018

#MINNESOTA… #CONSERVATIVES #WALKAWAY Just a reminder THIS was your Democratic party in June 2018.

✔️Open borders

✔️Sharia

✔️F*** ICE

✔️Marxist

✔️Socialist Revolution

✔️Communism

✔️No Wall

✔️Promoting CAIR & Hamas Seen enough yet…#Vote Red #VoteDemsOut pic.twitter.com/G9I4YP1lkK — Cindyseestruth (@cs00582scs) October 28, 2018

President Trump is also aware of the push to convert Democrats to a more Republican way of thinking.

“Walkaway from the Democrat Party movement marches today in D.C. Congratulations to Brandon Straka for starting something very special,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The New York Post is also paying attention.

“Furious former Democrats — fed up at the party’s leftward lurch — are banding together in protest under the banner of the #Walkaway movement,” the Post said.

“Democrats seem so angry, like they’ve turned hard left into socialism. It’s very scary to me,” one New York fan told the news organization.

Mr. Straka — who says that there has been a surge in interest following Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings — has now accrued over 95,000 Twitter followers, and 2.6 million views of his introductory video.

