WALKAWAY from Democrats political push hits public radar with D.C. march

The founder of this political movement came forward with his proposal five months ago. In a video published online in May, Brandon Straka advised disenchanted or disappointed Democrats and liberals should simply “walk away” from the Democratic Party, which he said had embraced left-leaning values and forgotten its calling.
He simply called his new activism #WalkAway, making use of the power of the social media hashtag.
Mr. Straka’s quest has now hit the public radar. Over 5,000 people and 31 public speakers joined him Saturday in person or via video for a march and a rally on Pennsylvania Avenue in the nation’s capital. Those speakers included Diamond & Silk, Fox News host Tomi Lahren, and former presidential hopeful Herman Cain. There’s an active website. Though most of the mainstream media has yet to cover the new push, Fox News featured the organizer in a broadcast on Saturday.
“We’re walking away from the Democratic Party and literally walking toward freedom. People are fed up with what’s happening on the left,” Mr. Straka told the network.
Here's a better video of the "10s" of them showing up. Nice try @JamesKosur, your mockery is the exact reason why people #WalkAway. pic.twitter.com/XCozbRGjIk
— Jason Boness (@highjump76) October 28, 2018
#MINNESOTA… #CONSERVATIVES #WALKAWAY
Just a reminder THIS was your Democratic party in June 2018.
✔️Open borders
✔️Sharia
✔️F*** ICE
✔️Marxist
✔️Socialist Revolution
✔️Communism
✔️No Wall
✔️Promoting CAIR & Hamas
Seen enough yet…#Vote Red #VoteDemsOut pic.twitter.com/G9I4YP1lkK
— Cindyseestruth (@cs00582scs) October 28, 2018
President Trump is also aware of the push to convert Democrats to a more Republican way of thinking.
@KTVU more from the #WalkAway March you DID NOT COVER! pic.twitter.com/Ghnx7PucRg
— Maggie wise (@Magstro1Wise) October 28, 2018
“Walkaway from the Democrat Party movement marches today in D.C. Congratulations to Brandon Straka for starting something very special,” Mr. Trump tweeted.
I love this #WalkAway pic.twitter.com/sv3g5BJHNH
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 28, 2018
The New York Post is also paying attention.
“Furious former Democrats — fed up at the party’s leftward lurch — are banding together in protest under the banner of the #Walkaway movement,” the Post said.
“Democrats seem so angry, like they’ve turned hard left into socialism. It’s very scary to me,” one New York fan told the news organization.
Mr. Straka — who says that there has been a surge in interest following Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings — has now accrued over 95,000 Twitter followers, and 2.6 million views of his introductory video.
Once again, Trump has pointed a really strong spotlight on the Dems and what they’re really up to. People can no longer pretend they don’t know.
Nobody with any love for America can be a Dem.
Nobody with any love for God can be a Dem.
Nobody with any love for the Rule of Law can be a Dem.
Nobody with any love for common decency can be a Dem.
Nobody with any love at all can be a Dem. It’s all about that hate.
Nobody with an ounce of integrity can be a Dem.
Nobody with an ounce of sanity can be a Dem.
Nobody with an ounce of self-respect can be a Dem.
Is the GOP perfect? Of course not. But there’s still some potential. The entire Dem Party needs to be condemned and bulldozed. There’s nothing of any value remaining.
It’s no longer the Party of Truman. Not by a long shot.
All the man is pleading for is a sane and rational discussion of the reality of what is going on in America today. The Progressive Left is their own worst enemy in that they take advantage of the divide and conquer mentality by using Special interest groups as their base, but never really coming through for them in the long run….look at Blacks with LBJ on the War on Poverty, poverty levels have not changed, Black families have been torn apart by the welfare system, and all the time the real goal was Black votes for the Dems; which was accomplished at a highly destructive cost to the black community while putting them on a welfare plantation, and letting the former Civil Rights leadersnow in Congress take advantage of them while doing little to advance opportunities for them…look at criminality in the Black community! Now the Dems are abandoning Blacks sinc there population is not growing and moving on to open borders to groom the Hispanic population as their new power base to cement their power and attempt to turn America into a totally Socialistic society. The trouble is as they kill businesses by regulating and taxing them to death; who will remain to feed and pay for medical care for those that remain as the wealth abandons America.
Kayne hits lotsa grand-slammers with this 53-years-overdue recommendation — it behooves any black with even one functioning brain-cell to walk away from LBJ’s “getting their vote for 200 years” (unfortunately, it’s an actual quote from him in 1964)!