‘WalkAway Campaign’ rejects Democrat Party

Famed character actor Robert Davi approves. So does comedienne Roseanne Barr, her fellow actor Kristy Swanson and patriotic analyst Allen West. All are among the many determined folks who have signed up to boost the WalkAway Campaign. Don’t know about the WalkAway Campaign? The organization is determined to help weary Democrats jettison their political alignment and come into the Republican sunshine. Here is a handy mission statement:

“The #WalkAway Campaign is a true grassroots movement, founded by former liberal, Brandon Straka, dedicated to providing a place to share #WalkAway testimonials and personal journeys to freedom. It is inspiring, exciting, heart-wrenching, and extraordinary to watch and read the stories of the individuals who no longer accept the current ideology of the Democratic Party, what it has become, and are now bravely sharing their stories with the world,” explains the organization, which on Thursday will reveal details of a significant “Unsilent Majority March on Washington” planned for October.

“In addition to encouraging liberals to recognize the lies and manipulations from the liberal media and the Democrat Party, WalkAway has also had a primary mission to shatter the concept of the silent majority. Identity politics, authoritarian political correctness, liberal media falsehoods, and leftists indoctrination in our culture have been allowed to thrive because of the silence of common sense Americans,” Mr. Straka himself tells Inside the Beltway.

“We say no more. In 2020, we are fighting to take America back from progressive extremists. We are telling all Americans — all across the political spectrum-regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, religious identity or ethnic background: We must unite. We must become unsilent. We must fight for the soul of America,” he says.

Mr. Straka points out that minorities of all descriptions are waking up to the idea that they are being “manipulated” because of their minority status.

“Americans from all different backgrounds are realizing now that their vote has power, and that they have a choice. I think this new independently minded demographic of American minority voter is going to come as a shocking surprise to the Democrats in November as they find that the bases they’ve taken for granted for decades are now making a different and better choice,” says Mr. Straka, who is eager to share news of the group’s demonstration in the fall, just weeks before election day, when the nation’s future is determined.

THE DEBATE RACE

A small historic tidbit from the land of cable news: CNN’s Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday night brought in 7.1 million viewers, a drop from the previous debate in October, which drew 8.3 million. But audiences can be fickle. Fox News still holds the all-time record for such programming, drawing a mammoth audience to the Republican primary debate of Aug. 6, 2015.

It was hosted by a Fox News team which included then-anchor Megyn Kelly. The GOP debate with then-candidate Donald Trump drew an unprecedented 24 million viewers — emerging as the highest-rated debate, and also the highest-rated cable news program, in history.

THE PELOSI PRESS

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the centerpiece of much press coverage after her formal moves to fire up the impeachment process Wednesday. The situation was subject to interpretation. Some headlines from the past 24 hours:

“The cult of Pelosi is a deadly things for Democrats’ future” (The Federalist); “Nancy Pelosi’s conspiracy theory” (National Review); “Pelosi chooses diverse, ‘talented’ team of litigators to prosecute Trump” (MSNBC); “Why is Nancy Pelosi still pushing the debunked Russia hoax?” (The Washington Examiner); “Pelosi gloats: Trump has been impeached forever” (Fox News); and “Pelosi: House crossing ‘a very important threshold in American history'” (CBS News).

AND IN SUMMATION

So now the Democratic impeachment dance has begun before a Republican audience which is hip to the wiles of the script unfolding before them.

“The fact that Nancy Pelosi sat on the articles of impeachment for as long as she did just proves that there was never any urgency and that it was just a failed attempt to politically damage President Trump leading up to his reelection. This was a sham impeachment from the beginning and never anything more than Democrats trying to interfere in an election that is now less than 10 months away,” advises Brad Parscale, Mr. Trump’s 2020 campaign manager.

FOXIFIED

Fox News appears to have hit its stride as the 2020 presidential campaign season gets underway, according to new Nielsen ratings. The network reigned over the entire cable realm last week in prime-time and throughput the day, besting such non-news competition as TLC, the Hallmark Channel and A&E Network.

Fox News continues to dominate its news rivals, as it has done for 18 consecutive years, with a 3.3 million-member audience during the prime-time hours. MSNBC drew 1.7 million and CNN 1.1 million.

Prime-time host Sean Hannity continues to be the ratings king, garnering 4.3 million viewers, followed by Tucker Carlson with 3.9 million fans. The Fox Business Network, meanwhile, bested CNBC in rating throughout the day, and also aired the top three programs on business television, according to Nielsen — ” Lou Dobbs Tonight,” “Varney & Co.” and ” Trish Regan Primetime.”

POLL DU JOUR

• 76% of U.S. adults say churches and houses of worship should not endorse political candidates.

• 63% says churches and houses of worship should generally “keep out of political matters.”

• 62% generally agree with their clergy about politics.

• 45% are “not sure” what political beliefs their clergy have.

• 27% say their clergy is a mix of Republicans and Democrats.

• 16% say their clergy are Republicans, 11% say they are Democrats.

Source: A PEW RESEARCH CENTER Poll of 6,346 U.S. adults conducted FROM March 18 TO APRIL 1 and released Tuesday.

