Vox op-ed says it’s time to ‘arm the left,’ challenge ‘threat’ of ‘right-wing extremism’

A new Vox op-ed calls for liberals across the nation to “arm” left-wing groups as a counterweight to the “continuing threat” of “right-wing extremism.”

The liberal website hosted self-professed “left-wing anarchist” Kim Kelly’s clarion call to embrace gun rights as a means of deterring “neo-Nazi” threats in Charlottesville, Virginia, and other states.

“Right-wingers have held an unearned monopoly on gun culture for too long,” the author wrote Monday. “I’m of the firm opinion that it’s time to not only arm the left but challenge the narrative that all leftists are anti-gun.”

The labor columnist goes on to dream of “creating a parallel cultural universe wherein balaclava-clad ‘gun bunnies’ pose for the ‘gram” and “reclaiming the notion of armed self-defense from those who have long used it as a cudgel to repress dissent and terrorize marginalized communities, and emphasizing its potential as a transformative tool toward collective liberation. … The police will not protect us; neither will the military, or well-meaning liberals, or your favorite oh-so-progressive politicians. It is not in their interest to do so, and recognizing that is imperative to the survival of those who reject this vile status quo.”

Vox’s piece comes in the wake of a weekend filled with violence perpetrated by the left-wing group Antifa.

Police in Portland, Oregon, arrested three people at demonstrations in which milkshakes laced with quick-drying cement were thrown at victims.

Andy Ngo, an editor at Quillette, was also taken to the hospital with head injuries after Antifa members attacked him and stole his camera.

“‘We tried to warn you’ … Nothing to see here folks, just Vox escalating the ‘fight’ beyond milkshakes and even bricks,” the conservative news aggregator Twitchy responded Monday to the Vox op-ed.

“I’m a left-wing anarchist. It’s time to reclaim guns from the right,” writes @GrimKim. https://t.co/USB1Q3TPUl

— Vox (@voxdotcom) July 1, 2019

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 1.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating