Home » News

Vox op-ed says it’s time to ‘arm the left,’ challenge ‘threat’ of ‘right-wing extremism’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:45 am July 3, 2019
13

A new Vox op-ed calls for liberals across the nation to “arm” left-wing groups as a counterweight to the “continuing threat” of “right-wing extremism.”

The liberal website hosted self-professed “left-wing anarchist” Kim Kelly’s clarion call to embrace gun rights as a means of deterring “neo-Nazi” threats in Charlottesville, Virginia, and other states.

“Right-wingers have held an unearned monopoly on gun culture for too long,” the author wrote Monday. “I’m of the firm opinion that it’s time to not only arm the left but challenge the narrative that all leftists are anti-gun.”

The labor columnist goes on to dream of “creating a parallel cultural universe wherein balaclava-clad ‘gun bunnies’ pose for the ‘gram” and “reclaiming the notion of armed self-defense from those who have long used it as a cudgel to repress dissent and terrorize marginalized communities, and emphasizing its potential as a transformative tool toward collective liberation. … The police will not protect us; neither will the military, or well-meaning liberals, or your favorite oh-so-progressive politicians. It is not in their interest to do so, and recognizing that is imperative to the survival of those who reject this vile status quo.”

Vox’s piece comes in the wake of a weekend filled with violence perpetrated by the left-wing group Antifa.

Police in Portland, Oregon, arrested three people at demonstrations in which milkshakes laced with quick-drying cement were thrown at victims.

Andy Ngo, an editor at Quillette, was also taken to the hospital with head injuries after Antifa members attacked him and stole his camera.

“‘We tried to warn you’ … Nothing to see here folks, just Vox escalating the ‘fight’ beyond milkshakes and even bricks,” the conservative news aggregator Twitchy responded Monday to the Vox op-ed.

“I’m a left-wing anarchist. It’s time to reclaim guns from the right,” writes @GrimKim. https://t.co/USB1Q3TPUl
— Vox (@voxdotcom) July 1, 2019

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)
Vox op-ed says it's time to 'arm the left,' challenge 'threat' of 'right-wing extremism', 1.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



13 Comments

capricorn1
capricorn1
12:08 pm July 3, 2019 at 12:08 pm

sounds like vox is asking for WAR!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

tremors1
tremors1
12:47 pm July 3, 2019 at 12:47 pm

I guarantee I am better armed and better trained than these worthless scum.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.0/5 (2 votes cast)

disqus_YFeMQfKT6o
disqus_YFeMQfKT6o
12:57 pm July 3, 2019 at 12:57 pm

Outstanding. I hope this also means that they will no longer vote for gun grabbing politicians.
I also wonder how this is going to work out for the libbies, as most of them live in bastions of liberalism that have been imposing draconian gun laws for years. Good luck jumping through all the hoops and forking over a bunch of cash. Maybe now they’ll realize that getting a gun isn’t as easy as Obuzzard says it is.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

billm622
billm622
1:07 pm July 3, 2019 at 1:07 pm

Yeah, lets give Antifa guns…there’s a good idea….not!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 1.0/5 (1 vote cast)

disqus_LpWtdcrMA7
disqus_LpWtdcrMA7
1:12 pm July 3, 2019 at 1:12 pm

They don’t look they need arming but it does look like middle America is under siege by the same radicals this fruit cake is calling to arms and violence if their violence isn’t enough already.

NEW VIDEO SHOWS ANTIFA CROWBAR ATTACK, MACING OF ELDERLY MAN

Will leftists defend this too?
Paul Joseph Watson | Infowars.com – JULY 1, 2019

A new video from Saturday’s rally in Portland shows Antifa criminals menacing an elderly man in the face while attacking another man with a crowbar
The vicious assault was even more brutal than that sustained by Andy Ngo, who was doused with quick drying cement hidden in milkshakes.
“Portland Antifa beats an elderly man bloody with a crowbar. As another man attempts to help, he is hit in head with crowbar then sprayed in face with mace,” tweeted the woman who posted the video.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Bill 32958
Bill 32958
1:14 pm July 3, 2019 at 1:14 pm

If that’s what they want, bring it on.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

    ttshee
    ttshee
    1:38 pm July 3, 2019 at 1:38 pm

    Don’t get drawn in. That’s what they want. Stay prepared, but don’t get suckered in to firing the first shot.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
      tremors1
      tremors1
      2:30 pm July 3, 2019 at 2:30 pm

      I don’t see anyone suggesting we fire the first shot. However, be prepared by being armed (Oregon is a “shall issue” CCW state both residents and non-residents alike) and if attacked you shoot them. It is states like Kommiefornia, New York, Illinois, etc. where getting a CCW permit is nearly impossible. I have a AZ CCW permit that is valid in about 28 or 29 other states. Congress needs to get off its arse and pass CCW reciprocity so that my AZ CCW is valid in all 50 states just like my marriage and drivers license are. After all, the right to bear arms is a Constitutional right.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
jangle
jangle
1:22 pm July 3, 2019 at 1:22 pm

The fact is, the extreme left has the exact same right to arm themselves as every other law-abiding American. I support their right to do so….until they try to use them inappropriately. Then they have an issue.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

    ttshee
    ttshee
    1:36 pm July 3, 2019 at 1:36 pm

    Nobody’s talking about “rights” here. This tactic is just another attempt to gin-up a violent reaction from the right. So far, it hasn’t worked. If there is to be war, they’ll hVe to fire the first shot.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 3.0/5 (2 votes cast)
      jangle
      jangle
      1:42 pm July 3, 2019 at 1:42 pm

      This is about rights. They have the same 2nd Amendment as you and me.
      What they choose to do with that “right” is their responsibility and maybe their societal debt.
      Our only response to this “arming of the left” should be the exact same as any other personal defense situation.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
ttshee
ttshee
1:33 pm July 3, 2019 at 1:33 pm

They’ve already started arming themselves, at least with crowbars. Street clashes are so covered with modern technology that, although not impossible, it is difficult to take the first shot without risking discovery. The left is constantly pushing for a violent reaction from the right. Don’t take the bait, but keep your powder dry.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Todd Karvanek
Todd Karvanek
1:39 pm July 3, 2019 at 1:39 pm

The left has been working to destroy America from within meanwhile us on the right have been buying ammo in bulk.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply