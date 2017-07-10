Voters withdraw registration in fear of Trump voter fraud commission

About 270 people have withdrawn their voter registration with the Boulder County Clerk and Recorder’s Office during the past week, and an official with the office says the withdrawals stem from President Donald Trump’s voter fraud commission that recently began requesting voter information.
“We typically only receive a handful each week,” said Boulder County spokeswoman Mircalla Wozniak. “On Wednesday and Thursday, there was a big uptick, but it has since died down.”
Trump in May signed an executive order launching the Commission on Election Integrity with a focus on voter fraud, voter suppression and other “vulnerabilities.” The order came after Trump alleged — without evidence — that 3 million to 5 million people voted illegally in his 2016 election victory against Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Wozniak said the county has not kept track of the political party affiliations of people withdrawing their voter registration, and she added that many residents are learning for the first time that their voter information is a matter of public record.
In a letter last week to all 50 states, commission Vice Chairman Kris Kobach asked for all the “publicly available voter data” in each state, including each registered voter’s name, address, partial Social Security number (which isn’t public information in Colorado), party affiliation and a record of which elections they participated in since 2006.
The commission also asked questions about voter fraud, elections administration and cybersecurity — a topic of increasing concern after U.S. intelligence agencies said they found evidence of Russian hackers attempting to infiltrate election systems across the country in 2016.
Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams is refusing part of the request and will only provide information that is already public under state law.
Boulder County Clerk and Recorder Hillary Hall was not available for comment on Friday, but she wrote in a guest column submitted to the newspaper that she has received calls and emails from concerned voters since the commission began requesting voter information.
Hall wrote that she agrees the request is “unsettling” and she is opposed to the commission, its stated objectives and the process used to conduct its work.
“There is absolutely no evidence of widespread voter fraud in our country,” she said. “I am concerned that the ‘findings’ will further erode confidence in our electoral process and people will stop participating or not even register in the first place.”
Nederland resident Betty Bass said that she withdrew her voter registration on Thursday, in part because she fears the release of information will put her at risk for identity theft, but she also want to educate herself more on what information is publicly available.
She also doesn’t believe that the commission is putting the information to good use.
“It just doesn’t seem like what they are doing is going to be well used to stop any voter fraud,” Bass said. “I don’t understand how it’s going to help the general good.”
Bass said she is considering having her voter information made confidential, and Wozniak said that about 70 people have come into the clerk’s office to sign affidavits to make their voter information not publicly available during the past week, which is a high number.
She added that having one’s voter information made confidential is intended for people such as judges, police officers and domestic violence victims. It makes changing information such as addresses difficult, because all business with the clerk’s office has to be done in person.
“There is a process if you feel you qualify to be a confidential voter,” Wozniak said. “But it is meant for if you feel that having information public could be used to harm you or your family.”
Hall wrote that although she is opposed to the work of the commission, it’s important that voter information remain public because without it, there would be no way for outside individuals or organizations to verify the election process.
“It would simply have to be a ‘trust us’ scenario with your state or local elected official maintaining the voter rolls with no external oversight,” she wrote. “Having the information public requires a check and balance on the process.”
The Denver Post contributed to this report.
___
(c)2017 the Daily Camera (Boulder, Colo.)
Visit the Daily Camera (Boulder, Colo.) at www.dailycamera.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Join the discussion
It would appear that they think everything is important except election integrity. No evidence of election fraud? Please! We get examples of it in spades.
I wonder if Hillary Hall benefitted from illegal votes? She’s spouting all the democrat “nothing to see here” talking points.
The voting fraud must be exposed and eliminated before the mid-term elections happens. The democrats will do everything humanly possible to prevent any stoppage of voter fraud. They need it too badly to let it be stopped.
Why does anything that the leftocraps support have to be “WIDESPREADING” for it to be actively prosecuted? They fully support voter fraud. Check the party affiliation of those opposed to complying with the government’s request!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Because, oldsarge, the Republicans are GUTLESS COWARDS who won’t raise even a PEEP of objection about what the Commucrats are doing, unless they have OVERWHELMING proof to hide behind!
It’s not bad ENOUGH that Pres. Trump has to fight the scheming Commucrats AND their media attack dogs–he has to fight the COWARDS in his OWN party to get anything done. I think it’s a miracle he has managed to get as far as he has in implementing his agenda, considering that he gets NO HELP in doing it from ANY of the SWAMP DWELLERS, including the WORTHLESS RINOS who are nothing but Commucrats in sheep’s clothing.
ANY TIME the damned Commucrats start spouting “nothing to see here”, you can BET there is PLENTY to see there, and SOMEBODY needs to take a closer look. If we had an actual FREE PRESS, they would be investigating this. But since all we have is a Commucrat propaganda ministry, Pres. Trump has to do it ALL from within his administration, then has to put up with a lot of weeping, wailing, and setting their HAIR on fire from the Commucrats because he is doing the job that SHOULD have been done by the WORTHLESS left-wing propaganda HACKS in the media!
The democrats will do everything humanly possible to prevent any stoppage of voter fraud. They need it too badly to let it be stopped.
You’ve got that right, teapartyproud! THAT is why they were BLATANTLY registering illegals in population-dense states like California with the “motor-voter” fraud, registering FELONS to vote, going on TV and OPENLY ENCOURAGING illegals to vote just before a Presidential election, etc. You don’t DO that sort of thing, if you are not unprincipled HACKS who are hellbent on getting and KEEPING political power by ANY means possible, as the Commucrats obviously ARE.
AND Since they keep stopping any attempt to FIND PROOF of that widespread voter fraud, of course they will keep saying “that there is none”..
AND THIS IS why i fully agree with Trump and his election commission investigation..
As to any state refusing to comply, CUT OFF ALL federal funds till they bloody do.
Unfortunately, Ituser, he has to have CONGRESS to do that–and as I observed in my previous post, the WORTHLESS, GUTLESS RINOS are not about to do ANYTHING to rile the Commucrats. They act like they are scared to DEATH to “offend” those WORTHLESS WEASELS. You would NOT KNOW they had a majority in Congress, the way they run to hide in the corner and tremble and quake at the mere IDEA of defying the Commucrats!
Bush II blew it big time when he had the House and Senate. Those idiot RINOS in Congress should have passed a voter ID law, with proof of citizenship and open borders globalist Bush II should have pushed for it. Bush also should have told the congress that any RINOS that voted against voter ID would be named by him on television and he should have required the media to cover his newscast.
Thank you
George Bush is an idiot – as is anyone who really thinks they can establish a “democratic government” with Muslims in the Mid-East. He kicked open that wasps nest, and Obama grabbed his stuff and ran out the door b/c he didn’t want to have to deal with it. Then Obama and Hillery really “soiled the bed” by launching their much-celebrated “Arab Spring” that got us where we are now. Instead of bringing in these “refugees” and spreading them throughout the country like fire ants, they need to turn Bush’s ranch and Obama’s “Presidential Library” into refugee camps – and do the same for any other politician who wants to welcome these invaders into our country.
1936benz, I think that is a STELLAR idea! We’ve already seen how that works when a horde of RAPE-ugees set up camp next to George Clooney’s swanky Italian villa. Mr. “Open Borders and unfettered Muslim immigration” Clooney ran off to England, and is NOW engaged in running off to the United States where it is “safer” than in Europe. If the lib-tard politicans had to deal with the actual RESULTS of their determination to import these INSIDIOUS VERMIN into our country, you can bet there would be a LOT LESS coming in!
I’ve always said if you want to stop amoral politicians and/or lib-tards from doing something they want to do, just make sure the results of their scheming will be a problem for THEM. That is the quickest way to get Congress to act. That is why I said the “Congressional pension fund” should be rolled into Social Security, to help repay all the money they STOLE from Social Security, and ALL members of Congress should have to pay INTO and rely upon Social Security for their retirement. If we could just get THAT enacted into law, it would make your head SPIN how fast they would get to work on “fixing” the Social Security THEY broke with their THIEVING and IRRESPONSIBLE granting of benefits to llegals, etc.
You just know, though teabag, if we did make that law, they would STILL find ways to not comply..
I’m sure you are right, Ituser. They’ve ALREADY found ways to slither around the new rules against members of Congress engaging in “insider trading.”
It was estimated that 2 million illegal votes were cast in california alone. Illegal aliens were ENCOURAGED to vote by obama, just prior to the election. No one with more than 2 brain cells believes there isn’t massive voter fraud, all on the democrat party side. Of course the democraps don’t want voter ID. It would ensure they never “win” another election.
baitfish, we all KNOW in our hearts that Obama would NEVER have won a second term without MASSIVE voter fraud, and many of us suspect that was true of his FIRST TERM, as well (though it’s true he was able to con a LOT of people with his BS in the 2008 election, since he was NEVER vetted and his RADICAL background and associations were COVERED UP by the Commucrats and media hacks colluding to hide the truth about him, and nobody really KNEW what he was like the first time around!)
Of COURSE the lousy Commucrats want to put a stop to Pres. Trump’s investigation into voter fraud. Now that the Democrat Party has sold out lock, stock, and BARREL to the COMMUNISTS and GLOBALISTS, they would likely never win another election, if it were not for voter fraud!
AND that is why all these libtard states are refusing to comply.. CAUSE THEY don’t want the evidence of their rampant voter fraud found out..
+oleteabag There are some excellent posts here with this article. I always know when I see oleteabag comment that it’s worth reading.
I believe that Election 2012 had almost as much and maybe just as much Commucrat fraudulent voting as Election 2016. Several reasons for that opinion:
1. Voter rolls all around the country are, and always have been drastically neglected for decades, leaving voters who are long dead and illegally registered voters in their rolls.
2. Far too many voting precincts around the country reported 100-190% voted for the Commucrat candidate/s.
3. Every effort to improve the viability of each precinct’s voter rolls are staunchly opposed by Commucrats. It doesn’t matter if it is Voter ID laws, voter roll cleanup efforts, or removal of electronic voting machines. Commucrats will lie in the streets in every community to stop “Righting the Vote”, because they know that their “whatever it takes cuz all is fair in love and war” efforts (and this is war to them) will fail, since they know it’ll do exactly that. It’ll Right the Vote and they’ll never win again.
To my actual point, Elections 2012 and 2016 were very different only because Republicans that couldn’t vote for Romney in 2012 came out in 2016.
“To my actual point, Elections 2012 and 2016 were very different only because Republicans that couldn’t vote for Romney in 2012 came out in 2016.”
libsrhaters, I agree to a point, but I don’t think that is the ONLY reason Trump won. He got a lot of Democrats defecting to vote for him, because they had finally figured out just what a MESS Obama had actually made of things, and that they were MUCH worse off because of the mess he made!
I think there were a LOT of people who voted for him because of the mess Obama had made–from ALL areas of the political spectrum, except for the clueless lib-tards.
And I don’t know what your beliefs are, but I firmly believe that Trump’s victory was the result of divine intervention–because without divine intervention, I don’t think he would have prevailed over the amount of rampant voter fraud the Commucrats had in place. THAT is the very reason they are so MAD about how the election turned out–because they actually DID have it rigged where Shrillary COULD NOT LOSE–and yet, she did! I think that was because MILLIONS of Americans, realizing he was our ONE chance to prevent the COMMUCRATS from selling us out COMPLETELY to the globalists was to elect Trump, PRAYED day and night for him to prevail in the election! And like LIARS who are unable to believe what anybody else says, the Commucrat SCAMMERS simply can’t believe that Trump did not somehow OUTSCAM them in voter fraud to win!
I worked for Welfare in state of Nevada. Under Obama we were mandated to provide all welfare applicants with voter registration forms including illegals. We had to document names and verify that we did indeed provide them or we were reprimanded and written up. We then had to forward the registration forms to the registrars office and told it was not our responsibility to determine whether or not individuals were eligible to vote.
Did you report that to the AG’s office, as an unlawful order?
I met with my State Representative, who by the way was a republican (RINO) to discuss several questionable issues and several days later I was called into the manager’s office, reprimanded and given a warning. So all the powers that be in Nevada are quite aware of what is going on, and simply don’t care. I would love to be part of the individuals checking the voter registration rolls.
First off: Social Security Number is the MOST unsecured number there is. Stop and think about it for 30 seconds.
Your Dr.’s office, Dentist, Credit Card, ALL job applications and so on, investments companies, any and all BANKS and the list goes on.
It literally is the MOST UNSECURED number there is.
I actually recommended to a friend that works for AT&T Cell Phone, that we should just make our S.S. our cell phone number. It has the right amount of numbers: XXX-XX-XXXX = 9 Phone : 000-000-0000 = 10. We used to have phone numbers with only 4 digits. So going from 10 to 9 would NOT be a big deal at all.
Bottom Line: I can go online and find out just about everything about you with just:
.. A full or partial name and/or address and/or phone number.
I can even tell you who your grandparents are – great grandparents. I can tell you the age of your kids, and if they are married and how many children they have, IF they have any. I can tell you were you worked and so on ….
If you think your life is PRIVATE, you are only fooling yourselves.
I look at it this way – IF you having nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear. It is just that simple.
I was doing alright til I got to your last sentence……. Simple? It ain’t. As your long list indicates, there isn’t anything left to hide…………. Unless your name is Obama… Gave you 5 stars….
jjb, your premise is solid; however, your suggestion of using s.s. numbers for phone numbers is not. Ten digits are barely adequate today. Pretty soon, we will need an eleventh digit in our phone numbers, as the number of phones proliferates. And I don’t mean the leading “1” to tell the system the next three digits are area code, not exchange.
As for your last sentence, who knows what we might need to hide; 110 years ago, my grandfather had to hide his Catholicism to get and keep his job; with the rise of anti-Christianity, it might be necessary to hide one’s faith again. It is already dangerous in some areas to wear an MAGA hat, so some already have to hide their conservative political views to avoid being attacked by a mob.
And in certain states you need to hide your republican ways or NOT get work..
Really, the concept of “election integrity” is so incredibly simple:
ONE identifiable and identified individual U.S. citizen who is also otherwise eligible to cast a ballot in the election being conducted equals ONE legitimate voter. Period.
Every state and the District of Columbia must be required to clean up their voter rolls by removing the deceased, non-citizens and those who have moved out of the state/district.
While they are busy “cleaning up the voters roll” do not forget to check storage units particularly in California — A single street number used PLUS number of the unit. On paper these look like apartment addresses UNTIL you drive down the street and see the storage units.
The Democrats will cheat any which way they can to commit voter fraud. The biggest area of voter fraud was uncovered and then covered up quickly by the Democrat run MSM. PA and MI refused to comply with the recent Jill Stein recount because many of the Precinct Managers phoned in more votes for Hillary to their respective State Election Headquarters then they had ballots in their ballot boxes. None of those Precinct Managers were charged with intentional voter fraud. There are more than 32,000 Precinct Mangers in the USA that must be held accountable.
The PROOF, Tyrone Williams, is in the refusal of COMMUCRAT-controlled states to turn over voter registration information. They have PLENTY to hide, and don’t WANT anybody to “true the vote” by examining their voter registration records–that is OBVIOUS from their behavior and their SHRILL denunciations of ANYBODY who tries to ensure the integrity of our national elections.
And that’s why i keep saying CUT OFF all federal funds TILL THEY COMPLY..
Start by requiring the District of Corruption [whose local government IS subject to The Congress of The United States] to verify the citizenship and local address of every voter registered in the district. I’d cost a lot, but will be the example and therefore, money well spent.
Then have every state’s Secretary of State certify by affidavit prior to Feb 1, 2018, under penalty of up to a Federal Felony, that all registered voters for Federal Offices in their states are citizens of their state and residents of the precincts in which they are registered to vote. Abolish any judgeship held by a judge who opposes the enforcement of Federal Voter requirements since they are based on the clear wording of The Constitution. The first discovery of an uncorrected error will be a public reprimand, the second will be a Misdemeanor charge, and subsequent uncorrected errors will be Felony charges. Give them until Feb 1, 2018 to get their voter rolls in order and then begin the prosecutions. You’ll only have to charge the SoSs of 2 or 3 states to get the rest of the folks in line.
I dont c why IDs r not mandatory! U have to have one for almost everything else! U cant even board a plane without one. Of course I know the DamnOCraps would b screwed because they depend on the dead & the ‘Undocumented Voters’ which I think is what helped Obozo in 2012 and frankly what helped Brown Nose in Cali. There has got to b a way to get this done. Guess I’m not smart enough to figure that out but one way is we have to vote out the DamnOCraps most especially the Libtards! But then again we have ‘IllegalVoters/Voter Fraud’ in the way
They are not mandatory, cause the DEMS keep whining (and unfortunately winning when they sue and take it to court) that to do so, is Racist as it hurts minorities.. EVEN THOUGH those same minorities ALREADY have proof of ID to get their welfare benefits..
Wasn’t it in Colorado where the state found a couple of thousand ILLEGALS registered to vote, and when they tried to remove them from the rolls, the ACLU SUED and forced the state to leave them on the rolls? Yeah. “Little evidence” of voter fraud! I’d be willing to BET the 270 who “withdrew” their voter registration were either Democrats, illegals, or–more likely–BOTH. Hooray for President Trump–Making America Great Again–eliminating one FRAUDULENT Commucrat voter at a time!
The Heritage Foundation puts out a list (available on their website) of thousands of cases brought to trial of voter fraud, listed by State order.
No evidence of massive voter fraud my donkey!
IMO, we could show proof of a MILLION illegal votes counted, and the libtards would STILL say there is no damn evidence.. THEY ARE BLINDED to it, cause they LIVE by it..
“Wozniak said the county has not kept track of the political party affiliations of people withdrawing their voter registration, and she added that many residents are learning for the first time that their voter information is a matter of public record.”
Of course it is! How else do you think they summon you from jury duty?
About two years ago, ONE member of the obama group of activists originally just based in Chicago, crime central, home of more resurrections (just on Election Day) and in Cook County, than Jesus ever thought of performing. Freaky. But, this ONE GUY in Texas was caught registering 15,000 NON-exitent voters. I’m guessing, they didn’t register Republican. Just a hunch. Someone help me as I can’t recall the name of Obama’s group that went out each election and bused in and paid voters in money, food, or booze to vote. the Name again, please? Oh, it’s NOT ISIS or Taliban, but objectives are somewhat similar.
That would be ACORN, William Peterseim–the organization for which our former LIAR-in-Chief was a “community organizer” (translation: “organizing illegal and ineligible voters to get registered to vote!”) Since he slithered his way into the White House, Obama has elevated voter fraud to an ART FORM. The reason the Commucrats are SO PO’d about the results of the 2016 election is they had been busy little beavers RIGGING that election seven ways from SUNDAY for Shrillary to WIN, and they just CAN’T figure out how in the HELL Trump managed to WIN in spite of all their voter fraud!
“Withdrawing vote registration” What, that ’empty parking lot’ address invalid? Duplicate name on a tombstone somewhere? Voted in two, or more, states? Nah, just good citizens removing their names before moving out of the state! For my 2 cents, worth about that, America has been in decline since the voting rules were changed – and, primarily, just one: that to be ‘eligible to vote, you had to have ‘skin in the game,’ as in be a property owner! “A democracy will continue to exist up until the time that voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury.” Attributed to more than one – Does anyone suggest we DO NOT have an “entitlement society/problem?”
IMO its not a problem. ITS a bloody disaster!
Now, now, folks. There is no such thing as voter fraud in America. There is not a smidgen of corruption in the IRS. No responsible prosecutor would pursue a case against Hillary. The DNC has nothing to hide. Comey is an honest man of integrity. Lynch and her predecessor, Holder, were paragons of righteousness. Iran’s theocrats are really our friends. Marijuana is neither harmful, nor dangerous. Sanders is above corruption. Putin had absolutely nothing to do with Russian hacking. China genuinely wants fair trade with the world, but particularly with America. Trudeau wears boxers. Merkel loves German citizens more than Muslim invaders. France is a democracy. Sweden’s government is rational. DeBlasio is a true patriot. California to Washington…home of the free.
The above brought to you by elves.