Voter ID required to stop Democrats’ push for non-citizens to vote

President Trump renewed a call Tuesday night for voter ID in the U.S., pointing to examples of Democrats pushing to allow non-citizens to vote.
Campaigning in Tampa, Florida, for his endorsed GOP primary candidates for governor and Senate, Mr. Trump said Democrats nationwide are “lousy politicians” who embrace “horrible policies.”
“In some states, Democrats are even trying to give illegal immigrants the right to vote,” the president said. “We believe that only American citizens should vote in American elections, which is why the time has come for voter ID.”
He asserted, “if you go out and want to buy groceries, you need ID.”
In San Francisco, illegal immigrants are now eligible to register and vote in school board elections. Officials in Boston also are considering allowing non-citizens to vote.
The president referred to his efforts to get Congress to approve more funding for a border wall, and the prospect of a partial government shutdown in the fall over the issue.
“We’re going to have tremendous border security that will include the wall,” he said. “We may have to do some pretty drastic things, but we’re going to get it. The Democrats are not voting for what we want to do. They’re not allowing our values to take place in our country.”
Mr. Trump visited Florida to campaign for Rep. Ron DeSantis, who is running in the Aug. 28 GOP primary for governor against former congressman and Florida agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam. The president also was stumping for two-term Republican Gov. Rick Scott, who is campaigning to defeat Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson.
The president blasted Mr. Nelson as someone who voted against tax cuts and “puts criminal aliens before American citizens.”
“I live a lot of time in Florida,” said Mr. Trump, who owns a resort in Palm Beach. “The only time I see Bill Nelson is five months before every election. You see him at parties. We have to make sure Rick Scott wins, and wins big.”
The president lampooned life in Washington, saying before he was elected, he didn’t know anyone in the nation’s capital and never spent the night there.
Now, he said, “I know the wonderful people and I know the scum.”
He said if Hillary Clinton had been elected president, “our country would be going to hell.”
In his hour-long speech, Mr. Trump also predicted that Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh will be confirmed by the Senate, and defended his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to seek denuclearization. The president didn’t mention recent reports that North Korea has resumed construction of missile sites, but he said, “There’s been no missiles or rockets flying over Japan. I think it’s going to work out very well. No tests, no rockets flying.”
Join the discussion
What a disgrace that we do not have voter ID and that illegal aliens are voting in our elections. The RINOS and DemoRATS in Congress and the past Presidents, who never addressed this issue are traitors!
And i think trump’s comment of the dems policies, being “Horrible” didn’t go far enough. IMO THEY ARE treasonous policies…
The push for non-citizen vote is actually an admission that the so-called “immigration” these days is actually an invasion. It aims at subjugating American citizens to the will of the invaders and to taxation for the invaders’ benefit.
It’s time to stop the invasion and defeat the Fifth Column (Democrat Party being the driving force of which) that facilitates it.
It certainly SHOULD be marked as an invasion, and the dem’s push to grant illegal aliens the vote, be recorded as an admission they WANT the invasion, so their voter rolls can swell. WHICH SHOULD mark all who support it, as the traitors they are.
No different than the 1800s Democrats who illegally brought Africans to America to do the jobs Americans wouldn’t do. And more important, Africans increased the Congessional power for the south by increasing the # of representatives which are determined by population, even if blacks couldn’t vote.
At the rate Mexifornia and other states are dispensing DRIVERS’ LICENSES to illegals, I’m not sure even having to show a “photo ID” would STOP illegals from voting, which is, I’m sure, the reason these “sanctuary” states rushed out and gave them all drivers’ licenses. You know–just in case the Conservatives actually managed to get a voter ID law enacted that was not promptly slapped down by some Leftist LOON, Obama-appointed Federal judge.
Hence why i feel DRIVERS LICENSES shouldn’t be used as proper proof. BECAUSE so damn many states issue them to illegal invaders..
That they are, backpacker. It’s a disgrace that our own government takes the sides of illegal NON-citizens against native-born and naturalized citizens. It’s interesting that Pres. Trump’s growing approval ratings are being driven by LEGAL immigrants who recognize the illegals for the unscrupulous and CRIMINAL line-jumpers and parasites that they are. 62 PERCENT of them come here, and get on welfare, and FEED off American taxpayers. They get TAX REFUNDS for taxes they DIDN’T PAY! They get “free” education for their hordes of offspring and “anchor babies.”
These parasites are costing us HUNDREDS of BILLIONS of dollars every year! It is a FACT that just reducing illegal immigration would pay for the wall, because of the HUGE amount of money we are spending on welfare programs for them.
The LYING COMMUCRATS have PERVERTED the 14th Amendment to mean that ANY foreign national’s kid born on American soil is automatically a citizen, when the Senator who WROTE that Amendment SPECIFICALLY SAID it did NOT confer citizenship on those “anchor babies.” The 14th was to confer citizenship on the children of newly-freed African slaves, PERIOD! That is why it needs to be REPEALED! The reason for it no longer exists, and the damned COMMUCRATS just USE it to make MISCHIEF on the rest of us!
Thanks to this PERVERSION of the 14th Amendment, those “anchor babies” open up an entire CORNUCOPIA of welfare benefits available to illegals. This SCAM on American taxpayers needs to STOP!
If we could slow the flood of illegals to a trickle by building a wall, I read that it would not ONLY “save” money, it would be like ADDING $64 BILLION A YEAR to the nation’s bottom line, just from the savings of NOT having them here sucking up welfare benefits, education, etc.
Don’t forget, so many illegal invaders, use FRAUDULENT ids to steal tax returns from US citizens, and the IRS simply lets them…