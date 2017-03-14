Voter Fraud: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wisconsin primary

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of 17-year-olds voted illegally across Wisconsin during last spring’s intense presidential primary, apparently wrongly believing they could cast ballots if they turned 18 ahead of the November general election, according to a new state report.
Wisconsin Elections Commission staff examined voter fraud referrals municipal clerks said they made to prosecutors following the 2016 spring primary and general elections. The commission is set to approve the findings during a meeting Tuesday and forward a report to the Legislature.
President Donald Trump has called for a “major investigation” into voter fraud and alleged that 3 million to 5 million people may have voted illegally in the November general election, a widely debunked claim. The report lists no instances of underage voters casting ballots in the general election.
Republican Ted Cruz won the GOP primary in Wisconsin. Bernie Sanders won the Democratic contest. The state ultimately voted for Trump in the November general election, marking the first time a Republican presidential candidate had won Wisconsin since Ronald Reagan in 1984.
The report found at least 60 cases of 17-year-olds voting in the April primary in 29 counties. Kewaunee County referred nine people to prosecutors for voting as 17-year-olds, Rock County referred seven and Racine County referred five. Brown County referred what the report called “multiple” 17-year-olds to prosecutors. The report did not track charging decisions or for whom the 17-year-olds voted.
Commission spokesman Reid Magney said Monday that he’d never seen this issue crop up before. The teenagers were likely encouraged to go to the polls by messages flying around social media during the spring primary season saying 17-year-olds can vote in some states as long as they turn 18 before the November election, the report said.
Some political campaigns were also spreading false information about eligibility, the report said. The Sanders campaign specifically was sending out national messages on social media about 17-year-olds being able to vote in presidential primaries, Magney said, although Wisconsin election officials didn’t see any misinformation from that campaign about Wisconsin.
No one under 18 can vote in any Wisconsin election, but 17-year-olds may have seen Sanders’ messages and thought they could vote. Poll workers may not have understood the law or may not have been paying enough attention, he added.
“It wasn’t a case of anyone sneaking in,” Magney said. “It was a misunderstanding of the law.”
Kewaunee County District Attorney Andrew Naze said he chose not to charge any of the 17-year-olds whom clerks referred to him. He said they honestly thought they were eligible to vote and didn’t intend to break the law. Prosecutors in Rock, Racine and Brown counties didn’t immediately respond to messages Monday.
The report noted that its findings aren’t conclusive and it’s possible other instances of suspected fraud may have been referred to prosecutors without the commission’s knowledge or people may have filed complaints directly with district attorneys.
© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Voter Fraud: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wisconsin primary,
There is no need to register 16 and 17 years olds to register before they turn 18. They can do what everyone else does and register when they are 18. If it’s a matter of timing before an upcoming election, then don’t let them file the paperwork until a certain number of weeks before their birthday.
I read several stories were even 16 year olds were registered. Really?? They knew those kids would likely be confused. Someone was counting on it.
The “someones” counting on it were probably of the democrat persuasion : )
And, yes there was quite a bit of news media promoting the idea here in the Illinois Chicagoland area … Fake news again? Go figure!
And since sanders and other dems were the ones PUSHING that nonsense out in social media, it was IMO Encouraging this sort of fraud. ERGO those who did so, should be also held to account for trying to GET people to vote illegally!
““It wasn’t a case of anyone sneaking in,” Magney said. “It was a misunderstanding of the law.””
I was always taught that ignorance of the law was not an excuse!
Unless you are a libtard, in which case ignorance is not only encouraged, but expected!
It is the responsibility of the poll workers to make sure that potential voters meet the age requirements for their state. That should have been covered during the training of the poll workers and then included in all printed instructions possibly using an enlarged, bold faced font. I also know that some high school teachers and college instructors will give extra credit for voting in these primary and general elections.
And yet the biased, corrupt MSM continues to lie that “no evidence has been found” of voter fraud. This is a very real issue and we must do something about it for the sake of our republic!
“And yet the biased, corrupt MSM continues to lie that “no evidence has been found” of voter fraud.”
Yes, they found fraud but that is not the major story
For them to even receive a ballot a LOT in the process had to fail, which show there are no checks in the system and it is wide open
How did they get on the voter rolls with no proof of age, which in turn suggest no ID was required?
Since it happened in multiple counties it shows it is state wide and am assuming the way it was determined, it was voter fraud, is by date of birth listed on the voter registration, NOT by cross check an identification database that they actually even exist and are who they say they are.
This type of a failure is systemic and every vote in the state is questionable
IMO no amount of evidence of fraud will be eveidence enough for these liberals.. Even if we had proof of 1 million ‘dead people’ voting, they would just “claim it must have been a clerical error”..
The Twenty Sixth Amendment of 1971 is probably one of the biggest constitutional blunders we have ever made. Anyone who has spoken to, or remembers being, an eighteen year old cannot possibly think that one out of one hundred in that age group could be an educated, responsible voter. Hormones, emotion, a brain that is still developing and social pressure make for an issue clouding climate contrary to logic. Repeal and replace. Maybe make an exception for those serving in the Armed Forces.
And there were no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, Bill did not have sex with that woman, Mrs. Clinton had no idea it is illegal to send classified material over personal equipment, Al Sharpton had no idea that he hadn’t paid his taxes, you can keep your doctor if you want, this will cost families $2,500 less for insurance than it is now, this isn’t Obamacare Lite, our party has no connection with voting irregularities, and on and on.
There has to be an end to these liars. My hope is I get to see their justice before God Almighty on that Last Day from heaven.
But of course requiring voter ID with a birthdate on it would be “voter suppression,” right? (sarc)
But of course it would. According to the libtard playbook page 3, “Any attempt by politicians whether dems or republicans” to restrict the liberals “Right to push for voter fraud” must be discriminatory…
Nothing will be done IF all of these votes were for Democrats. IF even one voted for a Republican, the Democrats would be screaming their lungs out that the entire election is invalid.