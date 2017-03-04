VOICE: Victims of illegal alien crime have advocate in the White House

PHOENIX (AP) — Two years ago, Steve Ronnebeck’s son was gunned down at work in a Phoenix-area convenience store over a pack of cigarettes. The man accused of pulling the trigger was an immigrant who was in the country illegally and had been released by federal authorities.
The suspected killer, captured on camera calmly stepping over the body of 21-year-old Grant Ronnebeck to grab a few more packs, faced deportation but was free on bond.
Ronnebeck and other families who have lost loved ones to crimes committed by immigrants now have a forceful advocate at the highest level with President Donald Trump in the White House. During his speech to Congress on Tuesday, Trump announced that he would create a new office to serve victims of immigrant crime and their relatives.
Although immigrants are responsible for only a small fraction of the crimes committed daily around the country, the issue played an outsized role in the race for the White House. Trump repeatedly invoked such crimes at rallies and frequently appeared with victims on the campaign trail, pointing to case after case in which people were killed by immigrant assailants who slipped through the cracks.
Many of the families have doggedly pressed for changes in the immigration system for years, lobbying lawmakers in Washington and even disrupting congressional hearings to make their point.
“To lose a child, especially when it was preventable, you know there’s no coming back from that. You don’t ever recover, but to have a president that is putting Americans first and putting the victims’ families first, it’s amazing,” Ronnebeck said. “Finally we’re being heard. My family feels like we actually matter again.”
The man charged in Grant Ronnebeck’s slaying has pleaded not guilty to murder, armed robbery and other charges. Adolfo Altamirano is scheduled to go to trial Sept. 18 in Maricopa County.
Trump’s new agency will be the office of Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement, or VOICE, and will be part of the Department of Homeland Security. Department Secretary John Kelly described the agency’s planned work in a memo last month.
Under President Barack Obama, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency protected information about immigration cases from public inspection, including from victims. It also created a public advocate position in 2012 that helped immigrants facing deportation and answered complaints or offered explanations about the agency’s work.
Opponents criticized the administration for using government money to advocate for immigrants in the country illegally.
Don Rosenberg said an office like VOICE would have been useful when he was trying to navigate the judicial system after an immigrant named Roberto Galo killed his 25-year-old son, Drew, in a car collision after striking the law student’s motorcycle in San Francisco in late 2010.
Rosenberg struggled to keep track of hearings and did not know what his rights were as the father of a victim.
Galo did not have a driver’s license and was in the country illegally, although he had temporary protected status, meaning he was shielded from deportation. He was sentenced to six months in jail but was let out after 43 days, Rosenberg said.
He was eventually deported to Honduras.
Rosenberg became vocal against policies protecting immigrants. He was detained by U.S. Capitol police in July 2015 after getting into an argument with another man at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing examining the Obama administration’s approach to immigration. Rosenberg said he got loud but not violent while arguing with a man. He was not charged.
Several studies have concluded that immigrants are less likely to commit crime than native-born U.S. citizens. A 2014 study published in the journal Justice Quarterly concluded that immigrants “exhibit remarkably low levels of involvement in crime across their life course.”
Not all relatives of crime victims agree with Trump.
Andy Ostroy, of New York, said it’s wrong for the president and others to demonize a group of people based on the actions of a few.
Ostroy’s wife, Adrienne Shelly, was an actor and filmmaker with a young daughter. She was killed in 2006 by an Ecuadorean immigrant who was working in construction without legal status. Diego Pillco strangled Shelly and staged her death as a suicide. He confessed, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Ostroy said a program such as VOICE will fuel anti-immigrant rhetoric.
“Let’s just work on crime, period,” he said. “Let’s not go down a dark, dangerous path of demonizing whole segments of our population.”
Mary Ann Mendoza is the mother of a Mesa, Arizona, police sergeant killed in 2014 in a head-on collision with a drunken driver who was suspected of being in the country illegally. The driver, Raul Silva Corona, who had been driving the wrong way, was killed in the crash.
Mendoza said she has been working with members of the Trump administration as they create VOICE and is grateful for the president’s actions.
“So many times families are left grieving the loss of their loved ones, and they’re left wondering what happened in the system,” she said. “I wish we had leadership in our state that stood up for Americans and would reach out to our families.”
The IDIOTS in Washington, both DemoRATS and RINOS have let this atrocity against American Citizens go on for years! Thank God we have a real man in the White House, who cares about we, the American people. President Trump puts us first, not the illegal aliens!
Decades, sadly.
Yes, Trump is the one sole voice alone in DC pledging to stop this travesty.
And yet MOST of the MEDIA, POLITICIANS and people call them “IMMIGRANTS” ILLEGAL, UNDOCUMENTED or whatever! THEY ARE “ILLEGAL ALIENS ” or INVADERS of our COUNTRY.
Just because they do not wear a UNIFORM and carry ARMS, they are still INVADERS and should be treated as such!!!
President TRUMP do not start make EXEPTIONS of who should stay in Amerika and who should go or we will already have LOST, including DREAMERS!!!!
Moreover, worldtraveler, the “dreamers” are far more radical, ungrateful, and anti-American than their parents. They seem to feel–thanks to Obama–that they have a RIGHT to be here. Just like that “dreamer” who stood up at a press conference to announce she was supporting the “rights” of illegals, who was just shocked–SHOCKED–that she was arrested for deportation!
She obviously believed she had a PERFECT right to be here, and spit on the “gift” of a free college education that she’d been given at the expense of American taxpayers by championing the rights of others to ILLEGALLY INVADE our country and STEAL resources that should rightly belong to American citizens and LEGAL immigrants! If she is a sample of these “dreamers”–and OBVIOUSLY she IS–then we sure don’t need THEM here, either! This is NOT “their” country, nor do they have a “right” to sneak in here, suck up welfare benefits, free college, etc.–all paid for by AMERICAN taxpayers–and they need to stop behaving as though we “owe” them ANYTHING, or that they are “entitled” to ANYTHING, other than a ride in an an ICE vehicle to the border. Illegal is illegal, and you notice that after living here for YEARS they still don’t see any need to become “documented” or contribute ANYTHING to this country! These “dreamers” are more like a NIGHTMARE for the taxpayers, who are paying BILLIONS to support these parasites that could be put to better use for the benefit of actual CITIZENS.
“The man accused of pulling the trigger was an immigrant who was in the country illegally and had been released by federal authorities.”
Don’t you just LOVE how the liberals are trying to blur the meaning of “immigrant” to include illegals, and imply there is NO difference between legal and illegal, that BOTH are EQUALLY ENTITLED to be here? And don’t you love how the MEDIA in lockstep immediately adopts whatever DECEPTIVE newspeak the lefties come up with to obfuscate the meaning of their dishonest tactics?
Now, suddenly, ever since the “day with no immigrants”–which was designed PRECISELY to blur the line between LEGAL immigrants and ILLEGAL invaders–even their FORMER euphemism, “undocumented” is just a little too close to the truth, so they needed to obfuscate what they are further to push their “illegals first and screw American citizens” agenda.
They are NOT immigrants! Immigrants get visas and green cards and enter the country LEGALLY. They are ILLEGAL INVADERS. Calling them “immigrants” doesn’t fool most of us, and it doesn’t make them “legal”, either!
I sure hope that President Trump is NOT going to go all squishy and start listening to the “bleeding hearts” who want to give these millions of “dreamers” AMNESTY! Especially before the WALL is constructed and processes to secure our border in place, because that will only encourage millions MORE to come pouring across the border who will THEN become part of the problem of illegals sucking this country dry, as they seem to feel they have a “right” not ONLY to invade our country, but to live off the taxpayers in perpetuity, while they siphon BILLIONS Of dollars out of our economy and wire it back “home” to Mexico. Those “remittances” are the TOP source of personal income in Mexico, and at the very LEAST, there needs to be a STIFF tax on those wire transfers. Make Western Union and OTHER companies who are making a FORTUNE off wire transfer fees responsible for collecting and remitting the tax. At least that would recover some fraction of the money these invasive PARASITES are costing our country.
Excellent commentary, Oleteabag!
Much as I normally object to the creation of new government agencies, this is probably the only way to get around the logjams and subversion in the other agencies. And it certainly helps to shift focus from the so-called plight of the invaders to the reality of the damage they cause to real people — individual by individual.
It would be interesting to see who would commit the most crimes if the actual statistics for Natural Born American citizens were calculated. The question, then, would not be where the person who committed the crime said they were born but what country their mother (or possibly father) was a citizen of when they were born. I believe that would truly bring the illegal alien situation to light.
Because it is parents who raise children and impart their culture and citizenship to their offspring. American soil is totally culture-neutral since it has no personal characteristics or rights of its own. A “community” is created by numerous parents living together in the same geographical area and can be just as foreign as another country no matter what parcel of American soil they might try to establish themselves on.