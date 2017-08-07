Video of officer pointing gun at passenger draws mixed reactions

(UPI) — Video of a California police officer pointing a gun at a passenger for nine minutes during a traffic stop has gone viral, leading some to criticize the officer’s tactics.
The video, taken in Campbell, Calif., in July, and posted to Facebook by a person who goes by the name of “Feo Mas,” shows the officer with his gun pointed at the passenger, who repeatedly asks the officer to lower the weapon.
“Why are you still pointing the gun at me, bro?” the man says. “My hands are right here.”
The man’s hands are visible, on his lap or in the air, throughout the video.
“Relax,” the officer says.
“No, I’m not gonna relax. Get the [expletive] gun off me,” the man responds.
The officer said he had become unnerved because he thought he saw the passenger reach for a screwdriver on the floor.
“You asked for registration. You asked for paperwork. That’s what we were looking for, bro,” the man says.
The incident ended without any injuries and the man was allowed to leave with a ticket.
The video has been viewed nearly 2 million times and prompted mixed reactions.
“He needs to be fired,” wrote one Facebook user, reported the San Jose Mercury News.
“A little excessive I think but who keeps their registration under the seat?” wrote another.
The Campbell Police Department said in a statement the first five minutes of the traffic stop was not caught on video.
“The officer informed the occupants to wait in the vehicle as he prepared to walk back to his motorcycle to write a citation. It was at that time that the passenger began reaching under his seat. It is not clear why the passenger chose to reach under the seat since the officer was not requesting any other paperwork,” the statement said.
The CPD also said that the reason for the lengthy amount of time he held his gun on the passenger was due to his location on the side of a highway.
“If this same situation would have occurred closer to back-up officers, it would most likely have been resolved much sooner. However, since this occurred on the side of Highway 101 during rush hour traffic, it took an extended amount of time until other officers could arrive and provide assistance in safely resolving the situation,” the statement said.
A nine minute delay? Better that than a dead officer. Hard to have backup on a motorcycle.
True, but i am worried that it seems common practice for cops to AUTOMATICALLY reach for the gun and have it pointed at someone, even when that person’s ON THE GROUND with 4-6 OTHER officers on his back cuffing him…
What was the point in having a conflict escalation ladder, if cops automatically skip all steps and go straight to the gun?
As said, part of vid where passenger allegedly reaches toward the floor is not shown. Only part of this, giving the officer the benefit of doubt about ‘his’ concern, I have any issue with is the constant ‘direct’ pointing of the officer’s gun. He could have angled the muzzle in a fashion to not directly cover someone, who’s hands are obviously empty. Kudos to the officer for ‘at least’ NOT having his trigger actuator on the trigger!
Same here. Due to my job (military, and security work), i’ve been present many a time when cops have had their guns drawn down on someone.. MANY a time even when that person is already IN CUSTODY and in handcuffs.. So to keep it pointed out at someone, like he was, shows poor training..
Sounds like a disrespectful person talking to the officer. If he would have shut up, the officer might have lowered his weapon. Typical loudmouthed punk attitude by the man in the passenger seat is why the officer felt threatened.
Acknowledged. Do people, perhaps less educated, even understand the word ‘respectful?’ Instead of ‘sounding like’ some kind of gang speak, how about: “I’m uneasy having your gun pointing at me, could you please lower it just a little, I promise not to move?”
Firewagon, i’ve SEEN people do just that, ask a cop POLITELY to stop pointing a gun at them, WHILE they are physically complying with his demands. ALL it does is just get the cop to KEEP the gun on them more.. IMO it seems ANY back talk (even politely) gets the cop to act more and more, ‘tough’..
HOWEVER that said. When so many fellow cops over the past 3 years, HAVE been gunned down helping people out ((as in the latest one who was helping a person in a WRECK, and he got shot by the black thug inside) i can somewhat, understand their itchy trigger happyness. I just do not condone it.
Police have a hard job- “lose, lose”- damned if you do & DEAD if you don’t.
Officer did no wrong- passenger was disrespectful & did not follow instructions. Too bad (for the officer- who had to stand, there in fear of HIS life) for the 9 min delay.
About 20 yrs ago, I, a old white guy (in my 50s then), was stopped by an officer in Mass for excedding the speed limit. He came out of his car & drew his weapon & shouted- “hands up!”- Wadda ya think I did? I said “YES sir” No problems
About 1he same time, my wife & I were going to visit family in La & when passing through a small town, was also pulled over- again, by an officer who had his gun drawn- I was going to get out of my car to ask what the problem was & immediately got back in (my bad- shouldn’t have gotten out of the car) & followed his directions. Again, no problem. No ticket, but I did have Texas plates.
This stuff s not new- but, the response by these now entitled people react differently.
How was the person in the car, not complying with instructions?? HIS HANDS were clearly visable.. THROUGH OUT the time, other than when the cop told him to get his stuff, and he had to reach to get them.. So how was that making him not compliant?
The passenger KNOWS the guy is a cop, but the cop DOESN’T know who the passenger is or what he may have access to. It’s MUCH better to cover the guy than BE covered with dirt a few days later.
Wearing a uniform that can’t stop a bullet or knife, is not going to stop the person who wears the uniform from being scared of a person who could be armed.
This officer has no idea whether this idiot passenger has a concealed weapon or not. The officer can’t know what’s in the mind of this idiot passenger or his intentions.
So, he has to keep his gun pointed at the potentially dangerous person, all because this idiot passenger believes it is his right to mouth off or worse “resist” when confronted by a scared person in a police uniform.
The pointing of the gun for 9 minutes at this idiot passenger is what makes the police officer less afraid he won’t be going home to his family after his shift is up.
[Wearing a uniform that can’t stop a bullet or knife, is not going to stop the person who wears the uniform from being scared of a person who could be armed.]
When a majority of officers wear a vest under that uniform (admittedly it doesn’t protect the head/neck) how can you say that??
The officer’s finger was properly and safely off the trigger.
Drive legally and won’t get stopped.
George