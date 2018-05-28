Victim’s family sues parents of accused Santa Fe school shooter

The family of one of the victims in last week’s Santa Fe High School shooting is suing the parents of the accused shooter, according to two Houston-area TV news stations.

The parents of 17-year-old Chris Stone have filed suit against the parents of accused shooter, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, KTRK-TV reported. They argue in the suit that Pagourtzis’ parents were negligent because he had access to their guns, FOX 26 reported.

Stone’s parents accuse Pagourtzis’ parents of failing to properly secure their weapons, permitting their son to have access to their weapons and ammunition, failing to obtain mental health counseling and services for their son, and failing to properly warn the public of Pagourtzis’ “dangerous propensities,” KTRK-TV reported.

Stone and Pagourtzis were on the Santa Fe High School football team together. Stone played on the offensive line as the junior varsity center. Dimitrios Pagourtzis was a defensive tackle.

