Victims’ advocate wants psychologists charged if sex offenders repeat

A leading victims advocate wants state-appointed psychologists who declare sex offenders can be released from prison held accountable if the predators strike again.
Jennifer Lane, president of Community Voices, said charges should be brought against the examiners in some cases.
“I’m so sick and tired of this,” Lane told the Herald. “There are more people defending sex offenders than the victims.”
Pedophiles and rapists don’t age out of their horrific habits, she said. “It’s a mental issue.”
Her comments come as the Supreme Judicial Court is “taking under advisement” a petition to keep serial child rapist Wayne W. Chapman civilly committed in MCI-Shirley. He’s accused of molesting up to 100 boys.
Two state-contracted psychologists — Katrin Rouse Weir and Gregg A. Belle — examined Chapman for just over an hour recently and declared he can be released into the community. Both say his age at 70 makes him less likely to reoffend.
Lane said if they are wrong, more victims will pay the price.
“They should be held accountable and charges brought against them,” said Lane. “It’s atrocious to me. It’s infuriating” to let Chapman out.
As the Herald reported yesterday, Chapman was reported for being “fully exposed” in his bed when a prison nurse visited him March 4, according to Belle’s unredacted report.
Belle, also reported by the Herald yesterday, stated that a Roxbury man in prison for attempted rape was no longer a “sexually dangerous person” in the fall of 2013.
That man, Donald Galvin, was accused of raping a 79-year-old woman in her Hingham home in July 2016 after allegedly stalking her in a grocery store and then following her home.
Galvin was in his late 60s at the time. He died this winter at Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Boston after a long illness.
He was due to stand trial on the rape charge just days later.
Belle, reached by the Herald Friday, said Department of Correction policy prohibits him or any qualified examiner “from speaking to the media.”
Join the discussion
From the article above: “Jennifer Lane, president of Community Voices, said charges should be brought against the examiners in some cases.” Jennifer, I agree with you 100%. Most of the psychologists and psychiatrists are “nuts” as it is. They are excuse makers for perverts, child molesters and criminals. What does one expect when 90 percent or more these psychologists and psychiatrists are liberals (excuse makers for crime and criminals)!
10,000,000% on the nail — and the psychologist should be their patient’s cellie!
The Democrat Party that “included” a garden variety of lawbreakers into its political base (and is counting on their votes) is just trying to cater to its constituencies.
I’d go a step further, and add that any criminal lawyer that gets a killer or abuser off, and that criminal repeats their crime , be charged as an accessory!
I’ll go along with that Pat. I also believe district attorneys who plea bargain to maintain a 100% conviction rate should be held accountable for any person who gets out and re-commits ANY
crime. Our problems with crime in this nation today are mostly caused by district attorneys using authorities they do not legally have to begin with. They should not have authority to make plea bargains nor to give immunity to criminals for their testimony.
Why only sexual criminals? How ’bout if some shrink declares a murderer safe for release, and the creep commits another violent crime? My own suggestion is that the shrink immediately, totally, and permanently lose his license to practice…*nationwide*. Yes, I know that licensing is done state-by-state, but the feds could make it happen. Either that, or the shrink serves the sentence with the felon, day-for-day.