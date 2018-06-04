Victims’ advocate wants psychologists charged if sex offenders repeat

A leading victims advocate wants state-appointed psychologists who declare sex offenders can be released from prison held accountable if the predators strike again.

Jennifer Lane, president of Community Voices, said charges should be brought against the examiners in some cases.

“I’m so sick and tired of this,” Lane told the Herald. “There are more people defending sex offenders than the victims.”

Pedophiles and rapists don’t age out of their horrific habits, she said. “It’s a mental issue.”

Her comments come as the Supreme Judicial Court is “taking under advisement” a petition to keep serial child rapist Wayne W. Chapman civilly committed in MCI-Shirley. He’s accused of molesting up to 100 boys.

Two state-contracted psychologists — Katrin Rouse Weir and Gregg A. Belle — examined Chapman for just over an hour recently and declared he can be released into the community. Both say his age at 70 makes him less likely to reoffend.

Lane said if they are wrong, more victims will pay the price.

“They should be held accountable and charges brought against them,” said Lane. “It’s atrocious to me. It’s infuriating” to let Chapman out.

As the Herald reported yesterday, Chapman was reported for being “fully exposed” in his bed when a prison nurse visited him March 4, according to Belle’s unredacted report.

Belle, also reported by the Herald yesterday, stated that a Roxbury man in prison for attempted rape was no longer a “sexually dangerous person” in the fall of 2013.

That man, Donald Galvin, was accused of raping a 79-year-old woman in her Hingham home in July 2016 after allegedly stalking her in a grocery store and then following her home.

Galvin was in his late 60s at the time. He died this winter at Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Boston after a long illness.

He was due to stand trial on the rape charge just days later.

Belle, reached by the Herald Friday, said Department of Correction policy prohibits him or any qualified examiner “from speaking to the media.”

