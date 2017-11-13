Vets tackle NFL for disrespecting anthem

Veterans and their family members yesterday protested the NFL yesterday — even as its players refrained from controversial anthem demonstrations during Veterans Day Weekend that have become synonymous with the season.
“This is America, they have the right to kneel and stay in the locker room,” said Lynn Patton of Bristol, R.I., whose son Army Sgt. Matthew Scott Patton, an Afghan war veteran, was 23 when he committed suicide in May 2013.
“They’re disrespecting those who have served so they can make their money throwing and catching a ball for millions of dollars,” added Patton, who carried the flag that lay over her son’s casket. She called NFL players who have knelt during the national anthem “clueless, overpaid babies.”
Patton and others attended an NFL protest yesterday at the VFW Mottolo Post in Revere, where veterans were honored. Guest speakers expressed their views on what the national anthem and American flag mean to them in what they called a “teachable moment.”
The event was hosted by the nonprofit Veterans Assisting Veterans.
Veterans and their family members who spoke to the Herald yesterday said they have stopped watching games and buying NFL products.
“They know very well they are hurting families that have served,” said Karen Lounsbury of Cambridge. Lounsbury’s son Army, Pfc. Bryan Lounsbury, was 18 in 2008 when he was killed after being struck by a vehicle while two of his friends drag-raced in Texas, while he was based at Fort Hood. “My son came home in a box with the flag draped over it. I support their right to protest, but it still hurts,” she said.
As of early yesterday evening, news outlets were incorrectly reporting there were no instances of players kneeling during the anthem.
As of Sunday afternoon, only three players — the San Francisco 49ers’ Eric Reid and Marquise Goodwin and the New York Giants’ Olivier Vernon — had refused to stand for “The Star-Spangled Banner.” That was down from 15 players the week before, according to the ESPN tally. – Washington Times
The NFL players’ union passed a resolution calling for a moment of silence during yesterday’s games in honor of Veterans Day.
Joe Abasciano, a Marine veteran who served multiple tours in Iraq, said the player protests have “saddened” him and he wishes players would protest at a “different time.”
Curtis Boucher, 20, of Lowell said his grandfather served in World War II and his uncle in Vietnam. He said the flag was “revered” in his home.
“When they started with the protests, I shut it off immediately,” Boucher said, adding that NFL players “have the resources to really make a difference. It’s a shame they’re not using it in the right way.”
I find it ironic that the 49ers finally win a game. i think they have been losing just because they are disrepecting my flag/my country and my brothers and sister who have fought and died for all of our freedoms! hopefully the 49ers will use this as a lesson that vets/us flag and our country should be respected and not used as a tool for their own agenda’s. Heres to the 49ers going 1 and 15. and they say God doesnt have a sense of humor!!
NFL and Sports Games
We need to get organized. All Veterans, Active Military and Proud Americans, attend the games. Honor the American Flag, do an about face and walk out.
First Sgt/US Army Retired
Infantry/Airborne
firstsgt50@aol.com
By attending, we leave our money there…and that’s all they’re interested in!!
AGREE!- The KKKKKKK (Klueless Kolin Kapaernick Kommie Kriminal Knuckle-dragging Kneelers) must be stopped!
Exactly. Attending and then leaving does nothing, cause they still get our money.
BEST NOT GO in the first place!
Best thing is to NOT go… or go to the stadium and do not pay money to see them show disrespect … protest OUTSIDE the stadium and show you are against this disrespect for our country, our flag, our national anthem and their fans… and if you want to carry signs… tell them that until they show some respect for their country and their fans, you will not be attending any more of their games…
These overpaid children will not respect the flag (or anything else, come to think about it) until their paycheck reflects the anger of many Americans. Thanks are due to those fans who have already abandoned these NFL games.
As little Johnny once commented Cut off their money and call them cowards. OK tough guy, go through boot camp, put on a 65lb ruck and hump the hills with a rifle while a ******* shoots at you. We’ll change your diaper and give you a binkie. Hug your blankie and shut up. Boo friggin Hoo. You started out with a valid point but now? Traitors that are clueless.
I saw a cool T-Shirt…
it said… I think if North Korea bombs us, the military should take a knee and let the NFL players handle it.
The reason they are protesting is totally lost because of their disrespect of the country, the flag, the national anthem, the military AND their fans who came to see them play….they need to take their protesting OUTSIDE of their work place.. that Stadium is their work place….
I have stopped watching and supporting the NFL and any who advertise during games or use players to endorse their products. I pray that all others who love America does the same. When it hits these spoiled brats in the Wallet they will stop their FAKE protest. FAKE because they only protest on Game day because when they are off the hide behind their Mansion walls protected by the very police they say they hate. FAKE because they say nothing about the black killing blacks epidemic in America. FAKE because they say NOTHING about the SLAVERY and SLAUGHTER of blacks in their Ancestral Homelands that is going on right now not 150 plus years ago. So when these cry babies grow up and respect the only Nation that allows them to make Millions just playing a game I might return to watching and buying things the NFL has something to do with.
I stopped watching NFL anything after Crappernik started this disrespectful mess last year. And you know what? I don’t miss it at all now. The NFL and that money grubbing Goodel character deserve each other. They’ll not get another penny from me.
You can bet they will stop this, when THEY ARE the ones taking a pay cut cause all their advertisers desert their behinds..
If black players eventually stop kneeling when their wallets are thinned, why would you go back? You know what they think of their white audience now. And the non-kneeling players white or black are passive supporters because NO PLAYERS HAVE ORGANIZED A PROTEST AGAINST THE KNEELERS, PROCLAIMING THEIR OWN PATRIOTISM AND LOVE FOR THE COUNTRY THAT HAS ENRICHED THEM. To hellfire with the entire ungrateful lot of them!
Burn the Negro Felons League to the ground with non attendance and see whether something better rises like a phoenix from the ashes, something without exorbitant salaries that doesn’t insult their paying audience.
The National Football Thug League and look at Roger Goodell, a gutless coward, who will not stand up to these thugs. Yet Goodell wants a $50,000,000 contract with a lifetime private jet and lifetime health insurance for his family. Also, on the Fox Business Channel this morning, they indicated that Gentlemen’s Quarterly has named Colin Kaepernick as Citizen of the Year, with a big photo of Kaepernick on the cover of the magazine. If the employees at Gentlemen’s Quarterly had a brain (which they do not have), they would have named Kaepernick as Communist of the Year, since he admires Castro, Che Guevara and Colin wears socks depicting cops as pigs.
What the heck is gentleman’s quarterly??
Goodell is like CEOs who run the business they manage into the ground and still expect a raise plus more bennies! What a moron. He’s decreased the value of NFL franchises by how many billions? And he wants more money for doing so?
The bigger morons are the owners if they don’t kick this loser to the curb.
I about fell over when I heard Kaepernick was named “Citizen of the Year”.. Evidently to be a good citizen you have to show disrespect for your country, your flag, the national anthem, our military, our law enforcement and your fans who pay their salaries to play a game!!!
Dear God, what is happening to our country.. the Insanity cancer and hate is spreading more and more across our country…
Didn’t watch any “Pro” football games this weekend. To tell the truth I had a better weekend than I’ve had in a long time. Think I’ll do it again next weekend.
I stopped on the first weekend when the idiot owner in Dallas went down on a knee with his team. I didn’t see any reason to ever watch another NFL game after that and I haven’t.
A note to the NFL:
OK, so now that it is really hurting you in the pocketbook, most NFL players are managing to stand for MY national anthem. Sorry guys, but it’s too little, too late. “Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.” I now KNOW that you really don’t have any respect for my country, my flag, or my service. So I will no longer have anything to do with your ignorant, racist whiners. I note that NFL games and Hanoi Jane have something in common – you were both fun to look at. But knowing what I know now, I have nothing but contempt for, and have boycotted, Hanoi Jane or 50 years now, I guess I can do the same with YOU – and for the same reasons.
ANd yes, some are now standing, BUT THEY ARE STILL doing it in a dishonorable manner, by locking arms, not holding their hand over their heart and the like..
@oldsaltydawg: your comment is TRUE! If they were REALLY serious, they would be out there protesting on THEIR time, but alas, they do not. Probably sitting by the pool side with servants bringing them food/drink. Hypocrites!
As this continues, the NFL will permanently lose more and more viewer to either college ball or not watching any at all! I have read so many comments about people finding much better things to do on Sunday then watch the NFL.
OR banging their latest baby mamma that they have NO Desire to ever financially support.
Who cars anymore about the NFL? Why watch a bunch of old men play a game? We need to look at who really improves our society and civilization. Pay more respect to engineers, writers, explorers, doctors, researchers for medicine, and teachers. These are the people that we need, not overpaid gamesters and actors
Engineers yes. Doctors ok, Nurses, yes, Explorers, ok.
BUT WHY TEACHERS?? Are they not all a bunch of libtard indoctrinators these days??
I agree…. So many teachers anymore want to teach the kids hate and to disrespect others because they have different opinions.. They teach segregation.. got to have a safe space to whine and complain in… it is disgusting, the garbage these teachers are teaching anymore… they don’t belong in front of a classroom and should be removed..
The “clueless, overpaid babies” so named by the mother of US Army hero Sgt. Matthew Scott Patton disrespect the flag standing often much more than they do when kneeling respectfully.
Trump must cease suggesting standing solves the problem of the extreme disrespect of these football fops. As young man 20 year old Curtis Boucher said: NFL players “have the resources to really make a difference. It’s a shame they’re not using it in the right way.”
If a patriotic 20 year old can see the truth, why can not these supposedly mainly college educated disrespecting bums not recognize the need to do it in a responsible manner and to actually do it on their own time and on their own buck.
Shame on the NFL and all the players for having bad sad maddeningly stupid corrupt leadership.
___
In my opinion, these players who are disrespecting our flag, anthem and military are truly COWARDS! These players literally have had years to do positive things for their “cause”. Instead of going for their “photo ops” of going out to the community, they may have been going to police precincts, churches etc. to work beside these institutions to help with getting a dialogue started, followed with actions to implement the positive changes! How about leaving the photographers out of it?!
Kaepernick has said recently, all he wants is a job? Hey Colin, how about enlisting in the military or apply to law enforcement, maybe you can make a difference there? This goes for all the other NFL cowards!
When the NFL players start getting backlash like this on top of what they have already gotten something has got to give. I suggest they give 90% of their salaries to charities that support the victims of police violence against blacks as per Kaepernick and the other Kneelers. Those charities are going to end up with a huge surplus.
Well, those would be fools and their money parted for a bogus cause. Are black criminals who get themselves hurt by a) breaking the law and b) resisting arrest a worthy charitable cause?
Until black celebrities go where THOUSANDS of blacks are murdered (by other blacks) and put their big mouths, money and time there to change things, they are just poseurs. Black Lies Matter are getting more blacks killed with their disinformation campaign that police are the problem instead of rampant black criminality.
For those who use hashtags, here’s one to start: #StayHomeDon’tWatch.
Other than the Cowboys…a team which Jerry Jones has mandated that his players stand for the National Anthem, despite other NFL owners and the player’s union warnings, I don’t watch any of them. I have been watching college football. I wonder when these over-paid athletes are going to start protesting player misconduct and gang violence in the ghettos?
I don’t care what Jerry Jones said. I saw what he did and I will never forget or forgive it.
https://www.bet.com/news/sports/2017/09/26/cowboys-knelt-before-the-national-anthem/_jcr_content/image.custom1200x600.dimg/__1506454897236/092617-sports-jerry-jones-dallas-cowboys.jpg
They have the right to protest, BUT TAKE IT OUTSIDE THE STADIUM… Whatever reason they are protesting, it is totally lost because what people are seeing is their disrespect for the country, our flag, our military, our national anthem and they are disrespecting their fans… They are a bunch of over paid whining babies showing their disrespect…
In that Stadium, they are there to do a job.. NOT PROTEST!!! if they want to protest, do it outside the stadium before or after the game… but they have a job to do inside that stadium, playing their game for the fans… How about some respect for them!!!!
This country has gotten totally eaten up with the insanity cancer and hate rapidly spreading… ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!!
Disclaimer: I am a disabled Navy veteran (Korean “Police Action,”) and could therefore be accused of bias. That said, here’s what I wish would happen. As players kneel for the anthem, someone in uniform pushes a wheelchair next to one of them. A vet gets out of the chair, stands on his artificial legs and salutes the flag. Some might call that exploitation, but I’d bet there would be a long line of volunteers. It would be interesting to see how long the players remain kneeling. Those who do would reveal a great deal about their lack of character.
These losers who are kneeling in disrespect to the flag, the military, law enforcement, and whatever else, need to lose their rights as citizens of the USA until they learn to control their emotions and stand like the men they should be. Little boys deserve to be punished when they misbehave. Fire them and fire the eunuch, Goodell for good measure.