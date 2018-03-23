Veto coming? Republicans’ $1.3 trillion ‘pass it to read it’ boondoggle

Republicans, following months of negotiations with Democrats, finally came up with an omnibus spending bill, and in a word, it “sucks.”
It’s 2,232 pages of $1.3 trillion taxpayer expenditures. And lawmakers only had until Friday to pass it, or face yet another shutdown.
“This is really tragic,” said Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert, on Fox News with Shannon Bream. “This is so tragic.”
That’s an understatement. Once again, Congress has put itself in a position of having to pass the bill to read the bill — of having to pass the bill to find out what’s in it.
I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018
“The whole process sucks,” said Republican Sen. John Kennedy, Fox News reported. “I think whoever designed this isn’t qualified to run a food truck.”
Whatever happened to the Republican Party, beholden to the little people, beholden to the principle of small government, limited government — responsible governing?
This omnibus is a Democrats’ dream. And yes, indeed, Democrats are cheering.
“Every bill takes compromise & there was plenty here,” Sen. Chuck Schumer’s Twitter feed read, “but at the end of the day Dems feel very good; so many of our priorities for the middle class are included. From opioid funding to rural broadband, from student loans to child care, this bill puts workers & families first.”
At $1.3 trillion, it pretty much puts everybody first — except the taxpayers, of course.
The bill increases domestic spending by $128 billion over 2011 caps, all while funding government only through September 30.
And how ’bout that border wall?
Right. Think again. President Donald Trump wanted $26 billion. He got $1.6 billion. Moreover, Planned Parenthood and sanctuary cities — both targets of cuts, according to Republicans — received funding.
“Got $1.6 Billion to start Wall on Southern Border, rest will be forthcoming,” Trump tweeted, in the late night hours — which is when, by the way, the bill wove through Congress. Remember when Republicans used to criticize late-night legislative maneuvers?
Trump went on: “Most importantly, got $700 Billion to rebuild our Military, $716 Billion next year … most ever. Had to waste money on Dem giveaways in order to take care of military pay increase and new equipment.”
It’s almost as if Republicans aren’t even in charge.
Time to get rid of the 60-vote majority requirement in the Senate, yes? It’s not even constitutionally called-for; it’s a Senate tack-on. And now, taxpayers must pay.
Republicans are trying to spin the bill as a starting point for further discussions.
But the American people know better, and expected better of the Republican Party. The American people, over the course of several years — from tea party uprising to Trump’s election — have sent strong, bold signals to Washington, D.C., that the status quo of wasteful government spending is unacceptable.
And Congress, under a Republican House and a Republican Senate — and with a Republican in the White House — returned that trust and vote of confidence with a resounding face slap.
A resounding face slap with a $1.3 trillion price tag.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
This is Obamacare. The bill is given to Congress just before it passes, so no one has time to read it. Yet the RINOS and DemoRATS in Congress pass this monstrosity. Not only that, using any of the border wall prototypes is prohibited in the bill. RINOS like McConnell and Ryan do not want the border wall. Also, they have money set aside for the opioid crisis, yet Fentanyl (an opioid) is crossing our southern border and these idiots in Congress do not want the wall. What a disgrace!
Why do we need democrats, when we’ve got RINOS.
Please veto this mess President Trump. It sounds like something the Dems would have come up with (without the military spending, of course) if they were in charge. Let’s remember why those budget caps were originally put in place !! Do as the ordinary taxpayer does and live WITHIN our means !! After all, it is OUR money that you’re wasting … I mean spending.
A little off topic. I was in Hawaii for the first time last October at the age of 65. Hawaii is now my happy place. I would love to go back every year. I agree with everything you said Conservative in Hawaii.
Either side….Spend spend spend. Democrats or Republicans. Sickening.
Wondering why you bothered to vote for republicans? They do NOTHING to earn our votes, and they know the democraps are so much worse, that we really have no choice. We can drink our poison, or shoot ourselves in the head. We, the people, are dead either way.
Exactly…..what difference does it make?
Consider carefully the alternatives to the Republican party. Life is full of compromise, one must decide if the down side (McCain, McConnell, Graham et al) is worse that the upside. And the thought of Pelosi, Schumer and the Hildabeast running the show personally makes me want to puke. I won’t even waste anyone’s time considering the whole Bernie Sanders wing – the Socialist non workers Democrat party.
This bill will kill the Republican Party. I bet in November we (I’ve voted Republican since 1968) Democrat turnout is high, ours is abysmal, and we are _crushed_. I feel that _no one_ should vote Republican ever again; the Party cannot be reformed from within and must be replaced by a conservative Party.
The Swamp Rats don’t care. November is too late. They are deliberately sabotaging the Republican Party.
This just makes me sick! What are you thinking??? Oh yeah, you do everything you can to put this President down! Well Stop It and do your work for the American people, you know the ones that put you in office. Build the wall. Fund the military. DACA funds to give green cards, but not citizenship. Do not fund Sanctuary cities. LISTEN TO THE PEOPLE THAT PUT YOU IN OFFICE.
These jerks don’t care what you or I think. McConnell is sipping Bourbon and Ryan is somewhere in outer space. If you ask me they are purposely sabotaging the Republican Party. Whay do they care they still get a paycheck either way.
And this bill increases the deficit by $1T. Did you see “Designated Survivor” Wednesday, where we had to beg the Japanese to roll over their U.S. bonds? They did; but _at some point_ someone is going to say no. Or, “we’ll do it, but you have to pay 30% interest.” Maybe next year, maybe in twenty years, but it’s going to happen.
I believe that our beloved President reviews these comments. Mr. President, 1.3 trillion American taxpayer dollars will provide a college education for every current student in our country; many of which will be the first in their family to receive a college degree; which will be the beginning of a fully educated America. Cultivating the ‘full measure’ of positive potential from our country; truly Making America Great. Also, this money can repair many of our city and rural streets/roads. (The defunding of sanctuary cities will add to the positive investment of America also)
I hope he reviews these comments….Mr. President it’s time to fire Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell. They are doing neither YOU or the American People any favors.
The president has no role in firing Ryan and McConnell.
They can be voted out of Congress by the idiotic voters in their legislative districts in Wisconsin and Kentucky but not until November.
They could be voted out of leadership by the lily livered cowards in the House and the Senate but that’s not going to happen either.
SHUT IT DOWN. This abonination clearly demonstrates a total lack of fitness to serve. VOTE THEM OUT.
I totally agree! These imbeciles need to be voted out! It’s too late now, I hope the President Vetos the Bill….Dead on arrival.
I remember hearing Nanci Pelosi say “We have to pass this so we can learn what’s in it” or something close about Obamacare. I thought only Nanci could say something so stupid. Now, it seems the government is doing the same thing again. As Conservative in Hawaii pointed out, ordinary taxpayers have to live within our means, why doesn’t the government do the same? Disgusting.
The two biggest jerks of the Republican Party Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell. They are willing to sabotage the Republicans and give the Democrats everything they want. Why Have a Republican Party ? Mr President Veto this damned Bill and tell them to start thinking like Republicans or get out of Congress. Pelosi and Schumer are laughing and smiling…..Dumb Republicans voted for all of Our crap.
Funding Planned Parenthood?? Funding sanctuary cities?? Trump better veto this garbage. AND he needs to keep the promise he made NUMEROUS times about Mexico paying for the wall. One way is start taxing money being sent to the Mexican people every day by family members here illegally. Don’t make Americans pay for the wall under the false pretense that we’ll be reimbursed.
Come on! This is not a conservative budget. It’s a capitulation! None of the issues conservatives were looking for , except perhaps the military, are even addressed. Planned Parenthood, Sanctuary cities, Border control, and illegal immigration, discretionary wasting (spending), et. al.
After all the positive acts by the executive on the economy, i.e. taxes, regulations, Law enforcement et al, congressional RHINO’s (Repubublicans) come back with this garbage. Grow a pair Republicans. I implore the President to either veto this pile of trash or sign it and impound all the “boondoggle” funding and refuse to spend it until
the priorities the American public elected him for are addressed.
Why in the heck did I vote to give the Republicans control in Washington? This is the kind of bill I would expect the Democrats to sponsor. Do what you promised us you would do Mr. President, you are never going to make these career politicians ( democrats and republicans) happy. You are the upstart that won an election by not selling your soul to win, and they will never forget you didn’t pay your dues to get where you are. They will take every opportunity to make your term as miserable as possible to make sure no one else will ever does this again.
President Trump, please do not sign this bill as is. Force the morons in the Senate and Congress to change it. More taxpayer money to Planned Parenthood, and PBS is crazy. Fund the wall !!
mr. president–veto the snot out of this reeking pile. republicans in congress–if you don’t want to implement the president’s agenda, then give him the line item veto and get out of the way.
Uniparty Kleptocratic Thugocracy. The two new parties are The Government and The Citizens and were all the gun owners in the country to join the NRA and rename it the Armed Citizen Conservative Party, things would get better real fast.
I would SUPPORT A PRESIDENTIAL VETO!!!! Because: 1) God said DO NOT KILL and it continues financial support for Planned Parenthood (which supports ‘abortion’ that yields the ‘fruit’ of a DEAD BODY, a ‘give-away’ that killing has happened) 2) it abandons DACA people that haven’t committed further crimes [therefore violating Matthew 25:40 and not showing the love of God we are to show].
The democrats should feel good they got 99% of what they wanted and stopped everything the people wanted.
For me, folks, this abomination, this massive boondoggle engineered by the conspiratorial GOP RINO leadership and their minions masquerading as Republicans, is, after a long succession of betrayals by them; e.g., repeal Obamacare, we’ll build a wall, defund Planned Parenthood, NPR, and so on, topped off by the stunning decision by the President to sign it into law, despite its glaringly corrupt pork, special interest deals, and near total surrender to the Lefty Loonies’ demands, the final insult. I herewith and immediately disavow the Republican Party, will tomorrow change my voter registration to Independent, sever all ties with those hypocrites, dissemblers, frauds, and self-serving cynics. Not another nickel, not another vote. There will be righteous retribution come November. Today is a very sad day for American citizens.