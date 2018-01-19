Veteran who asked to attend SOTU in place of Maxine Waters gets ticket from GOP’s Sean Duffy

Rep. Sean Duffy said Thursday that he’s given his guest ticket for the State of the Union to the Army veteran who asked to take the ticket of those representatives boycotting the speech.
Ricky Taylor, who served two tours in Afghanistan, tweeted earlier this week that he would like to attend the speech since he is a Trump supporter. His Twitter handle is “Deplorable Vet,” a play on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s description of some Trump supporters as “a basket of deplorables” during the campaign.
“@FoxNews Everyone please help and retweet. I would like to take Maxine Waters seats at The State Of The Union Address. If they don’t want to go this Military Veteran would gladly go. I’d tell the President how much he means to myself, family, Military, and all of his supporters!” Mr. Taylor tweeted Monday.
Mr. Duffy, Wisconsin Republican, saw the request and decided to give the ticket usually reserved for his wife to Mr. Taylor. The Army veteran said Thursday that he’s happy to attend the speech with Mr. Duffy and never really believed Ms. Waters, California Democrat, would respond to his request.
“I don’t think I really fit Maxine’s narrative. I’m a black, Latino veteran, and she wants to portray Donald Trump’s supporters as middle-aged white men that live in trailers and have Confederate flags sticking out,” Mr. Taylor explained in an appearance with Mr. Duffy Thursday on Fox News.
“I pretty much knew I wouldn’t get a response,” he added.
Mr. Duffy assured that despite the looming threat of a government shutdown, the speech will go on as planned.
“We’re still going to have a State of the Union. There’s not going to be a government shutdown,” he said.
He added that Republicans in the House are hoping to pass a spending measure Thursday and move the debate over to the Senate to pressure Democrats to act before Friday’s spending deadline.
Ricky Taylor, God Bless you and thank you for your service! I saw Ricky on Fox News with Sean Duffy. Thank you Congressman Duffy for allowing this patriot to attend the State Of The Union.
I like Trump.. I don’t have a trailer or Confederate flag. I do not have issue with those that do.
Hey Ricky, on behalf of myself, my family, and our country, … Thank You!
Clearly a racist. Or, um, something.
Veteran Taylor represents the feelings and positions of more of the country than does Maxine Walters who’s narrow sighted view of the United States is through the lens of racism. When we think or a stereotype, she is the best example and certainly not in the spirit of the Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr. or any of his ilk.
Show respect for the office and the job our president is doing! A job NO ONE ELSE HAS THE STOMACH TO DO!! Everyone is so affairs of being PC how about just doing what is right and BEST for OUR COUNTRY !!