Values voters see Donald Trump’s ‘red tide’ for GOP

Predictions of a looming Democratic “blue wave” haven’t soured Christian conservative activists, who say President Trump has notched so many surprise wins that they have faith he will again defy the naysayers and deliver Republican victories in November.
Leaders on the religious right are more measured, saying Republican control of the House is very much in jeopardy and warning the Republican faithful not to become overconfident in Mr. Trump’s ability to deliver the impossible.
The midterms could be much closer than many expect, Tony Perkins, head of the Family Research Council, told reporters last week. “I think what you are going to see is a blue trickle,” he said. “I don’t think you are going to see a red wave.”
The activists at the Values Voter Summit, an annual FRC-organized gathering of Christian conservatives, were brimming with optimism after three days of meetings in Washington. They said Mr. Trump has been the ultimate warrior for pro-life and traditional values causes.
“I agree with Trump. I think we will see a red wave,” said John La Tour, a member of the City Council in Fayetteville, Arkansas. “I think Americans will not be fooled by what is going on, and they see the anger of the left and the so-called progressives. I think rational Americans will vote and less-rational Americans will stay home.”
That kind of faith in Mr. Trump from the religious right hasn’t always been a given.
In 2016, many of the movement’s leaders sought to unify behind another candidate to stop Mr. Trump, figuring both politically and issueswise that he was not their best horse to ride into the White House.
But they have been won over.
“What has surprised me is that he has been so gung-ho about conservative issues,” said Dawn Marie Barge of Maryland.
Asked whether she believed Mr. Trump’s “red wave” prediction, Mrs. Barge, 48, said, “Well, he has been right before, so we can only hope.”
Elections handicappers say those are vain hopes.
Polls show more voters plan to cast ballots for Democrats in their local House races than for Republicans. Also, analysts put dozens of Republican-held House seats at risk and consider only a handful of Democrat-held seats to be in play.
Mr. Trump, who points out that polls before the 2016 presidential election suggested he was going to lose, doubts all of the grim predictions.
“You know, it’s interesting: We have the strongest economy in the history of our nation, and I hear about a blue wave. I say, ‘Why is there a blue wave?'” Mr. Trump said a recent rally in Ohio. “We are doing better now with jobs. Today there are more people working than at any time in the history of our country, so I don’t think there’s going to be a blue wave. I hope there’s a red wave.”
Jim Gardner of Oklahoma said he believes Trump-led Republicans will defend their party’s majorities in Congress and that conservatives are excited for the president to stay the course.
“I’d grade him as an A or an A+,” the 67-year-old said. “I think most religious people, Christian people, are very surprised, but pleased because Trump doesn’t have that reputation as a religious man or Christian man, but he has done more to promote the causes that we are concerned about than any previous president.”
Richard Wagnon said people underestimate Mr. Trump’s electoral pull at their own peril. He said he and his wife prayed for Mr. Trump on the eve of the 2016 election when most believed the New York businessman was headed toward defeat.
“We looked at each other and said if he wins it is only because God intervened,” Mr. Wagnon said. “God can use people, whether they are perfect or they are not, to achieve the things that are good for us. So with that in mind, now you have all these people that are really angry, and I think there will be some [congressional races] that are close, obviously, but I think at the end of the day we will maintain the House and the Senate.”
As for Mr. Trump’s prediction, the 52-year-old businessman said the president says a lot of things.
“You know red wave? OK, I will go with that,” Mr. Wagnon said. “You know, I don’t think it is a blue wave.”
Ken DeVore of California said there is no predicting American voters.
“I will not predict blue or red,” said Mr. DeVore, adding that it is hard to count out Mr. Trump. “If anybody can pull it off, it is Trump.”
The stupid RINOS in Congress, except for the tax cuts and Gorsuch, have done nothing. No funding for the wall, excessive spending and kissing the rear ends of the DemoRATS.
THEN GET OUT and ensure that red wave happens!
The trend in midterm elections since 1934 is the party of the president loses House seats
http://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/data/mid-term_elections.php
In 21 midterm elections only 3 times this did not happen
Which means it is 7 TIMES more likely than not
Of the 611 seats which flipped in the 21 midterm elections, it averages 29. However, the average has only happened once. There are 11 times below the average of 29 and 10 times above the average of 29.
What happens 80% of the time is either loses are twice the average of 29 or loses which are half the average of 29
If 15 seats are lost the Republicans would have a 3 to 4 vote majority
However, again, even though the losses are 7 times more likely for the party of the president, it is vastly more likely to pick up seats or lose less than 4 with a vibrant economy
Politico has the Democrats with 192 solidly or likely
Republicans 178 solidly or likely
https://www.politico.com/election-results/2018/house-senate-race-ratings-and-predictions/
Currently
236 are Republican
193 Democrat
The historical odds are Republicans maintain the majority in both house
“Politico has the Democrats with 192 solidly or likely
Republicans 178 solidly or likely”
Since Politico is incapable of truth, I see this as proof of the red wave.
Dems have spent untold time and effort trying to make it look like Trump would crash the economy. The economy is roaring. Jobs are coming back. Imagine how this looks for millennials, who are too young to remember a good economy. Trump is a magician and everyone else is a complete moron. If so, they ain’t so dumb.
In trying to undercut the Christian vote, Dems have tried to make Trump look like a slimy womanizer and vile man. He’s been above board on nearly everything. He’s pushing for a SCOTUS justice who will most likely be the deciding vote in killing Roe vs. Wade for good. For Christians, this is like another huge miracle from God. The first was Trump defeating that evil Hillary.
Remember, the Dems are the party of:
Lies, lies, lies
Abortion on demand
No jobs for anyone ever
Increased taxes
Roll over to our enemies and bow down to worship them (literally in Obama’s case)
The People are unimportant, so long as we all serve the State
Pretend to care about people only if there’s political advantage
THERE IS NO GOD – so stop praying in schools or other govt property
Let’s make everything govt property so we can own you
No energy
Time for more taxes
Regulations out the wazoo
Layers of unaccountable and uncaring bureaucrats
None of these are good. Nobody with a brain votes Dem.
It’s always hard to predict with any certainty. One predictable thing is that, Liberals will and have done ANYTHING to win. I believe Conservatives should err on the side of caution and get out to vote.
Keep in mind, how likely was it that 13 small American colonies could win a war against the British Empire? “God Save America”.