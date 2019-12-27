Useful Idiots: White man, Michael Moore, says white people have not changed

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore declared during a new interview that “white people have not changed” since electing a black president and that white people, specifically white men who voted for President Trump, are dangerous and ought to be avoided.

“I refuse to participate in post-racial America,” Mr. Moore told Rolling Stone’s “Useful Idiots” podcast Monday. “I refuse to say, ‘Because we elected Obama that suddenly that means everything’s OK, white people have changed.’ White people have not changed.

“Two-thirds of all white guys voted for Trump,” he continued. “That means anytime you see three white guys walking at you, down the street toward you, two of them voted for Trump. You need to move over to the other sidewalk because these are not good people that are walking toward you. You should be afraid of them.”

Mr. Moore, who is white, added that he would be the third guy, who obviously didn’t vote for Mr. Trump.

“We’re traitors to our race, that’s how they see us,” he said.

Mr. Moore’s comments were first reported by RedState. The relevant portion of the interview begins after the 7-minute mark.

