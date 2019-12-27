Home » News

Useful Idiots: White man, Michael Moore, says white people have not changed

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:50 am December 27, 2019
9

File Photo (AP)

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore declared during a new interview that “white people have not changed” since electing a black president and that white people, specifically white men who voted for President Trump, are dangerous and ought to be avoided.

“I refuse to participate in post-racial America,” Mr. Moore told Rolling Stone’s “Useful Idiots” podcast Monday. “I refuse to say, ‘Because we elected Obama that suddenly that means everything’s OK, white people have changed.’ White people have not changed.

“Two-thirds of all white guys voted for Trump,” he continued. “That means anytime you see three white guys walking at you, down the street toward you, two of them voted for Trump. You need to move over to the other sidewalk because these are not good people that are walking toward you. You should be afraid of them.”

Mr. Moore, who is white, added that he would be the third guy, who obviously didn’t vote for Mr. Trump.

“We’re traitors to our race, that’s how they see us,” he said.

Mr. Moore’s comments were first reported by RedState. The relevant portion of the interview begins after the 7-minute mark.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 1.0/10 (3 votes cast)
Useful Idiots: White man, Michael Moore, says white people have not changed, 1.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



9 Comments

DrGadget
DrGadget
1:01 pm December 27, 2019 at 1:01 pm

I’m sure Michael Moore hasn’t changed. His underwear. But then why is he admitting such a thing?

Clearly the “change” he’s talking about is bad. Not all change is good. I’ve had people try to convince me that all change is good and it’s just a matter of acceptance that leads to the bright new future. They are of course idiots.

If all change is good, then chop off both your legs. That would be different. That’s change.

(you’re being silly)

OK then transfer your life savings to my bank account. That’s change.

(stupid look)

No, not all change is good. A child can understand this.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

    DrGadget
    DrGadget
    1:06 pm December 27, 2019 at 1:06 pm

    Deeper dive.

    There is a relatively new discipline called “change management”. You need smart people to manage change. Why?

    For any new thing, there are usually a million ways to do it wrong, and maybe 5 ways to do it beneficially. Odds are nearly certain that whatever change you’re planning, you’re going to do it WRONG. That’s why these managers need to monitor every step of the process, to detect problems arising from the poor implementation of the change. They have to adjust their tactics and steer things back to the 5 potential beneficial outcomes.

    A *PERFECT* example of this was in Avengers Infinity War. Doctor Strange saw over 14 million possible futures, and only one where the Avengers won. He had to steer things toward that one future.

    If he had failed to do this, the world would have been changed, and not for the better.

    Change for the sake of change is almost never good.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
Braqit
Braqit
1:07 pm December 27, 2019 at 1:07 pm

I don’t see the problem here. Have another cheeseburger Michael maybe six?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

capricorn1
capricorn1
1:20 pm December 27, 2019 at 1:20 pm

he is a total disgrace to white folk everywhere, a real steaming pile.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

    oldguy39
    oldguy39
    1:58 pm December 27, 2019 at 1:58 pm

    He’s a total disgrace to the human race. The jury is still out, on whether he’s a part of it, or not. He reminds me of the kid who sat behind me in the third grade, and picked his nose. I was concerned all day about where he put the booger.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
AzRep
AzRep
1:46 pm December 27, 2019 at 1:46 pm

Yes Michael, if you see me walking towards you on the street you do need to move to the other sidewalk….

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

    oldguy39
    oldguy39
    2:03 pm December 27, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    He’s probably occupying both sidewalks already.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
johnw1120
johnw1120
2:03 pm December 27, 2019 at 2:03 pm

I disagree, many have changed, at one time there were not as many stupid people, and I use him as prime example.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

    jbscpo
    jbscpo
    2:13 pm December 27, 2019 at 2:13 pm

    Then there’s the perennial truism, “The only constant IS change!”

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat