USDA report shows 10 percent of food stamps go to buying soda

WASHINGTON (UPI) — Aside from meat, Americans on food stamps spend the largest portion of their grocery budget buying sugary soft drinks, according to a new report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The study, which was completed using data from an unnamed grocery chain, included 26 million U.S. families, including 3 million enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly called food stamps or SNAP. It found the average person on food stamps spends 9.3 percent of their total grocery budget on soda and other sugary drinks, the highest percentage for any broad product group other than meat/poultry/seafood.
Americans who do not receive food stamps also buy a significant amount of soft drinks, spending more than 7 percent of their total budget. Soda was second only to milk in terms of how frequently an item was purchased among Americans not on food stamps.
The federal government spends about $74 billion per year on SNAP and places very few restrictions on how recipients use the benefit. Beneficiaries are only prohibited from buying alcohol, nonfood items like cleaning supplies or medicine, and prepared food.
Nutrition experts have long argued the program is tantamount to a government subsidy for the beverage industry and should further limit the list of items SNAP recipients are permitted to buy as a means of promoting healthier lifestyles.
The beverage industry has spent millions lobbying Congress to reject such arguments and the USDA, which oversees SNAP, has steadfastly refused to wade into the debate. Administrators cautioned the study is not only a reflection on SNAP recipients, but Americans as a whole who consume too much junk food.
“Sweetened beverages are a common purchase in all households across America,” Kevin Concannon, the U.S.D.A. under secretary for food, nutrition and consumer services, told The New York Times. “This report raises a question for all households: Are we consuming too many sweetened beverages, period?”
The study was conducted using shopping data collected in 2011.
Overall, it found most Americans spend about 80 percent of their total budget on grocery staples like bread, milk, eggs, grains, fruits, vegetables and meat. The remaining 20 percent was left to the broad category of “junk food,” which includes sugary drinks, salty snacks, candy, ice cream and other sweets.
Copyright 2016 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Finally some useful “news” from the UPI. A few caveats, the data was collected by a “grocery chain” in 2011, a full 6 years ago. While the annual expense of 76 billion seems to be an acceptable figure. The most interesting facts about “food stamps” are that there is no accounting or auditing of how and for what items the benefits are tracked, how lobbying influences what items to allowed for acquisition, and how much graft is taking place by buying and selling those same benefits. The lack of scrutiny by the Federal government is a true disgrace. California recently imposed a .10 cent fee for every plastic bag acquired at the checkout stand. But not for “food stamp” users or how about areas that charge sales tax on food, I do not believe that burden is applied to “food stamps”. Ever wonder why grocery prices are going up? It’s a big part of the fact that 76 billion is channeled in to grocery purchases…continued…
Continued.. I remember when “food stamps” was an authorization for “free” staples from from surpluses due to government farming programs. One could go to a location and obtain flour, sugar, butter, milk etc. so as not to be denied food in the great idea of America. Today.. God help us if we deny the freeloaders of any convenience.
Cleaning supplies and diapers are high on the lobbyist agenda. As soon as Mr. Trump is seated one can expect the democrats to start demanding that those be included and any denial will invoke the usual “one word lynchings”, a very clever ruse that they always come up with and that they never pull on their own president or leadership.