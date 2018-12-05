USC students asked if they love U.S., say ‘America is trash’

When students on the University of Southern California (USC) campus were asked if the love or hate the United States, many of the answers received from the future leaders of America are being viewed as a cause for concern.
Hate for America appears to be a growing trend for young Americans coming out of a school system dominated by politically correct educators dedicated to indoctrinating youth in ultra-left ideologies.
Breeding contempt for America
When Slightly Offens*ve’s Elijah Schaffer arrived on the campus located in the heart of Los Angeles, California, he was shocked at the virulent responses.
“America is trash, and I look forward to the day it burns down,” one USC student responded to the question posed by TheBlaze’ Schaffer.
Another USC student was not too optimistic about the current state of America.
“It can be great,” replied a student between classes, according to TheBlaze. “Right now, it’s meh.”
Profanity-laden tirades – communicated with incorrect grammar – were also received in response to the love/hate question.
“[Profane term for people] over here is full of [expletive],” an angry student replied.
Schaffer followed up the offensive answer by asking the foul-mouthed student exactly who he was referring to when using the profane term for a group of people.
“Donald Trump and his people,” the left-leaning student answered. “They full of [expletive].”
But when a rare conservative student was tracked down on the Southern California campus, she insisted that “Trump” is what makes America great.
“People get angry when I speak out, but liberal people can speak out, and they’re fine,” the female USC student told Schaffer. “It’s interesting.”
A female student from the opposite side of the political spectrum was posed with the question, “What defines being an American?”
“Not freedom,” the liberal student insisted before defining Americans as rednecks, specifically using the term, “Yee haw.”
She then noted how she looked forward to the day when Republicans are no longer in the picture and give way to Democrats.
“All those red states, uh, Republican, conservative – we’re trying to outvote them” the Democratic student continued. “But it’s not really happening – until they die off.”
America changing
One conservative blogger who graduated from USC several years ago became exasperated at how unappreciative, disrespectful and liberal young Americans are getting, saying their responses to Schaffer’s questions are nothing less than “concerning.”
“I graduated at the tail end of 2014, and things were getting bad on campus – I have QUITE the personal story,” ChicksOnRight.com’s Hannah Bleau wrote. “I can’t imagine how bad it would be now … I wouldn’t be tolerated for two seconds.”
In response to the USC student calling America trash, the USC grad became irate.
“HOW … DARE YOU?” Bleau demanded. “The only reason you can SAY [things] like that is because you live in the GREATEST COUNTRY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD, YOU SELFISH …”
She was also not thrilled by another student’s “Yee haw” comment.
“You know. ‘Cause we’re all toothless rubes who sit on our porches with rifles in hand when the mailman comes by. Mhm – very articulate,” Bleau sarcastically responded. “What a bunch of ungrateful …”
What’s happening to America?
Other fed-up conservatives were also repulsed by most of the replies given by USC students.
Conservative professional writer, Michael Stanley – who formerly wrote for Young Conservatives, Allen West and other right-leaning entities – lamented over the depraved state of mind in which public education is leaving America’s youth, as evidenced by the responses given to Schaffer.
“The answers he received will leave you terrified for the future of this nation,” Stanley wrote on GreatAmericanPolitics.com. “This is proof positive that kids are being massively influenced by the progressive public school education they receive for the first 12 years of their lives. Once they arrive in colleges like USC, they’ve already been brainwashed.”
After stressing that he does not blame campus politics at American universities for the scathingly liberal views shared by students from coast to coast, he became wary about the future – when these students become tomorrow’s influential political and business leaders.
“If this doesn’t make you weep, your heart might just be three sizes too small,” Stanley lamented. “Not to mention you might not truly understand the gravity of what this means for the future of liberty – not just here in America, but across the world.”
It was then indicated that the U.S. Constitution makes no mention of the government being involved in education – an area of children’s life where parents were put in charge.
“This is yet another reason to oppose federal intervention into the public education system,” Stanley pointed out. “These kids are being taught to hate their country by liberal educators in schools, and the only solution is to remove the Department of Education from the equation and privatizing schools – giving parents more control over the values their children are taught.”
Alternatives to public school were then given to American parents – 90 percent of whom currently send their children to government-run schools.
“Ultimately, it might be time for folks to start considering a mass exodus from the system – putting their kids into private schools or perhaps considering homeschooling,” the conservative writer suggested. “There are plenty of great online programs and curriculum that allows the bulk of teaching to be done in a way that isn’t as burdensome on parents as it was in former years.”
He insisted that parents essentially relinquish their influence over their children’s lives when they send them off to public school – going on to advise them to harness which way their offspring will go by being a central part of their education process.
“This gives parents 100-percent control over the worldview being taught to their kids and is likely the only way to preserve freedom for future generations,” Stanley concluded.
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
If that’s the way they feel then they should go live in Venezuela. Perhaps they would like the political climate there better. Or Cuba, I hear the gov’t loves Americans.
Exactly. If they “Hate” the USA so much, LEAVE> Stop leeching off of it’s largesse.
I invite them to leave and go to their communist refuge and stay forever even against their will. Oh, but late model cars, fancy brand clothes, iphones, flat screen tvs, your own pad, etc, are NOT allowed. See how that cookie crumbles for them. I say good riddance.
Maybe they’d find life in North Korea to their liking-at least until they crossed swords with Kim Jong Un. Then they’d either wind up in a Gulag if they were lucky. If they weren’t then they’d be fed to a pack of starving dogs.
They have no desire to leave. These people are being groomed to be insurgents without our own borders by their neo-Marxist professors. We should be burying these people, not trying to argue with them.
These kids are blind and deaf to the truth.Do they even question why there are 7000 people trying to illegally cross our borders to get in. OH and by the way are trying to get out of a Socialist country.
It all comes down to college administrators not reigning in the socialist agenda. They hire socialists to teach and instead of sticking to curriculum they throw in their two cents worth and talk nonsense. Socialism has never worked in any country that has gone in that direction other than to make the dictators rich. Obama was a perfect example here in America, came in poor, pushed his hate America agenda, gave away billions to his fellow Muslim terrorists and we did nothing to stop him. History will prove that he was the first non-American to hold the office of the presidency once the media actually reports the truth. So sad all the way around because it is going to lead to a civil war.
Oscar, The college administrators ARE part of the socialist agenda. They are part of the 60’s pot smoking crowd that took to the streets protesting everything American. After spending most of their lives hiding in college classrooms they realized that their degrees qualified them to do nothing so they turned to teaching. Now they are turning empty headed snowflakes into hate American mobs or hate filled cable “newscasters”
If they have a better country in mind, I’ll be happy to start a GoFundMe to help send them on their way. Please leave. Go now, while you still can. Pay back all the “free” money you scammed from the Government to get your degree in Underwater Basket Weaving. And don’t let the door hit you in the *** on the way out. Buh-bye.
So sad
This is what years of apathy, neglect provide.
Years of indoctrination not education.
WAKE UP AMERICA!
TAKE BACK OUR SCHOOLS!
SUPERVISE YOUR KIDS TEACHERS
AND FIRE THE HATE MONGERS!
Was it Reagan who said loss of liberty is only one generation away?
Pray for America…. and A C T !!!!!
For year’s many of us have been screaming our lungs out, shouting “PARENTS, start home schooling your kids, otherwise they will end up just as brainwashed as these morons are”..
The question after they say they hate America is, Where can we send you that you will like the country you are in? The question after that is, How soon can you leave?
This is what happens when parents, schools, and society raises kids – where everyone gets a trophy. They have no concept of striving for a goal, perseverance to accomplish something. And at College age, they suddenly begin to realize that the world doesn’t work that way, no one is going to reward them with a corner office, and a seven figure wage, just for participating. And they hate it, and hate America, and hate Republicans for being strivers, because they themselves cannot compete, they know they will never get what they want, or amount to a hill of beans in life.
I’d give all those “America is Trash” students one way tickets to Communist China where there still exist internment camps! Let them experience the “fruits” of their wishes. Oh, and when they leave revoke all of their passports! The rest who aren’t sure, have them watch the video of a very aged Sen Dole be lifted out of his wheelchair to salute with his left hand twisted from the effects of arthritis because his Rt hand has been useless since being wounded in WWII! Let them see what being an American is really about! If they remain unmoved, have them follow their comrades who were just sent off to China. Conservatives allowed our education system to be hijacked by the left and the future of our country remaining a truly free country is very much in doubt.
There’s way too much food.
We need a famine.
It’s too late. I try to talk to people about this all the time but most don’t want to hear it because it is unpleasant and requires them to think. I am a teacher myself, high school, and by the time they get to me they have already been indoctrinated. I teach what I think is the truth; that this nation has it’s faults but it is the best refuge of individual human liberty that ever existed in the history of the world. If America falls these peons will never know freedom again in their lifetime. People that have never known “hunger” because they have been basically given everything without a struggle never learn to appreciate what they have.
I went to USC and TOTALLY HATE the rude, snobby pieces of trash there. One of the WORSE decisions in my life.
I’m SO GLAD to see the universities are losing money because we are kicking out chinese spies…ehhh I mean students, from the campuses. These universities must all be REFORMED from top down!!!
Luong the Viet
This article clearly highlights a problem which progressively undermines US national security , promotes destruction of public morale even to eventual insurrection the solution is clear – if not “politically correct “…….A cadre of monitors recruited preferably from young military combat veterans – should be appropriately trained and sent to enroll in the most egregiously offending universities …as -…. students .. Offending faculty mermbers or administrators should be identified , reported to Federal law enforcement , arrested and sent to labor camps for ..”re education ” … problem solved …implementation of course requires a legitimate government that will take prompt and decisive action .. Space in the Re ed camps should be porioritized for any Judges who attempt to obstruct such a vital reform.
Yeah, these folks have no idea what the rest of the world is like. It should be mandatory that every American, man or woman, upon graduating high school, dropping out of high school or reaching the age of 19 MUST serve 2 years in the US Military, Reserves, National Guard, Public Health Service, Paramedics, Police, Emergency Services, or other public government service helping others, for a basic wage and training with full housing and medical benefits. At the end of the two years they can choose to make a career out of the service, or get out and use the skills they learned on a job or go on to college with full credit for what education and experience they received in that 2 year period. Also a basic pension system would be established crediting them with the 2 years service. No financial aid for education or welfare would be available for anyone who did not successfully complete this service. If anyone is NOT up for this, they can leave America, renounce their US Citizenship and live in whatever country will have them. (very limited by the way) … these snowflakes have no idea how good they have it. Go into public service and see the world – you will realize how great it is to be an American. US Navy Veteran, Vietnam War 1968-1972 and proud to be an American!
Got a great idea let’s get a company that has a. 3 cruise ships and load it up with these empty barrel along with Bernie Sanders and that nut congress lady from the Bronx and ship some to Cuba some to Venezuela and some to Russia and see if they still dislike the USA lol bet they would change that empty barrel mind quick a bunch of ads wipes who parents still supported them any way
Send a kid to college as a conservative, they often come back thinking the parents are liars and dems. Severe indoctrination.
You are correct overlord. I saw this happen in my own family !
FOXTROT you INBREDS, please leave America FORTHWITH and take your family with you.
They have no love for country because they have miserable sex lives which is promoted in their culture’s politically correct tyranny. Some might even be sexual athletes, but they are let down because they are failing to enter into love. They are being taught ways to burn themselves out to feeling alive. They feel deprived of life. Our country only gives them the freedom to pursue happiness. No country is to cause happiness. If they have become slaves in their thinking? Nations that have people who are slaves to the state will be seen as more appealing to them, because a nation that allows for freedom makes them too aware of what losers they are in life. Freedom leaves them to be without excuse. They hate what exposes them to themselves.
One can have a great job and still be a loser. Happiness must be found spiritually for many of us. Good marriages are the stabilizer of a nation. . They are not finding that. All we see around us are cheap and superficial answers for a deep problem. How could they love our country under those conditions?
The hatred expressed for America should qualify for not being eligible to obtain gun permits where needed in places that investigate free expression of hate. Unfortunately, this sort of hate would likely not be considered.
The Bill of Rights is for ALL citizens. Withholding the second amendment is already overdone, but applying it to liberals would be an additional step toward the kind of government liberals want; dictatorship.
Affirmative action California brain damaged trash. They won’t let smart people in – literally…..
I would simply ask two questions . Where would you go? How would you survive ? Guaranteed answers to both ? I don’t know !
This is EXACTLY why my 10 year old son goes to a private Catholic school. And my daughter (who is now a young adult) was homeschooled – graduated with honors and already owns her own business doing what she loves. Thank God I woke up and saw the writing on the wall.
I believe that home schooling is the answer and the cost should be deductible from the amount owed for income tax. There are plenty of choices that are far superior to government schools.
Home Schooling is great, but unfortunately cannot be done by every family. There are many families where both parents must work, and do not have the time to Home School their children.
So you believe that homeschooling is the answer, huh, rodger84? Yeah well, I disagree with you on that. So does Christ. He told his disciples that they are to be salt and light. However, if you remove your progeny from the public schools, that means that the public schools will be spiritually dark.
dont ask them just round them up and kick them in the a$$ on to a boat and wave bye bye.
Asking a CA student a question like this is asinine. OF COURSE, they will answer this way.
Now try it in flyover country AWAY from the bastions of liberalism (i.e., any big democrat-dominated city) and you will get the opposite answers. I hope…
Pull ALL taxpayer funding from ALL colleges if this is how the kids feel. World needs ditch diggers too and that is all American college kids are qualified for.
Anyone who thinks America is trash, isn’t an American. So, maybe they would feel better about another country. They should try it, and let us know how it goes.