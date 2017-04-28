US urges UN to act on ‘real’ nuclear threat of North Korea or face ‘catastrophic consequences’

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has urged new sanctions on North Korea, says failing to act would be ‘catastrophic’
Mr Tillerson’s call for new sanctions came during an address to the United Nations Friday and followed weeks of mounting tensions over North Korea’s nuclear program.
“All options for responding to future provocation must remain on the table. Diplomatic and financial levers of power will be backed up by a willingness to counteract North Korean aggression with military action if necessary,” Mr Tillerson said. “We much prefer a negotiated solution to this problem but we are committed to defending ourselves and our allies against North Korean aggression.”
“This new pressure campaign will be swiftly implemented and painful to North Koran interest,” Mr Tillerson said, noting that ally nations to North Korea may not approve. “But the catastrophic effects of a North Korean nuclear strike outweigh any economic benefits. We must be willing to face the hard truths and mark hard choices right now to prevent disastrous outcomes in the future. Business as usual is not an option.”
I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for the radical left/globalist UN to act on ANYTHING except bashing the US for trying to get rid of Obama’s hideous and DESTRUCTIVE health care plan, and bashing Israel for defending itself against “Palestinian” cockroach terorrism!
I believe it was the UN that responded to the last stupidity by the North Koreans. Back around 1950.
However, the UN means mostly US, we should have been out of that circus years ago, and kicked their kiddie clubhouse the hell out of NYC. I know of a developer that could put the land to good use. Then stand bye for the screams from the leftie slugs.
I honestly don’t think the UN could wipe its collective backside without holding a hearing to determine who would do the wiping, which way, what toilet paper to use, then hold meeting after meeting to debate the pros and cons of each…
“painful to North Koran interest”
Is that really what Tillerson said?
Yup. He said the new pressures would be painful to them. BUT imo unless that pressure comes at the end of a few dozn tomahawk missiles or a MOAB or three, it wont matter how painful for the average NK citizen it is, KIM won’t care..