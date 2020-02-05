Trending
US Senate: Trump not guilty on all charges — Mitt Romney announces he will vote with Democrats to convict Trump

GOPUSA StaffVarious Sources Posted On 1:38 pm February 5, 2020
9

The US Senate has acquitted President Donald Trump of both articles of impeachment he was charged with by the House of Representatives in December.

The Senate first acquitted Trump on the abuse of power charge, followed shortly by the obstruction of Congress charge. This keeps Trump in office as he lobbies for a second term.

The acquittal comes as Vice President Mike Pence helms a Women for Trump event in East Pennsboro Township, alongside Trump administration spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway and U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Mitt Romney announces he will vote with Democrats to convict Trump

The following are entries from a Fox News Live Blog as Mitt Romney spoke on the Senate floor. They are in reverse order with the first statement at the bottom.

Romney will vote to convict President Trump of abuse of power.

Romney says his vote will be in the minority, but says “with these things I will tell my children and my children’s children, I did my duty to the best of my ability, believing my country expected it of me.”

Romney: “Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine.”

Romney: “The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust.”

Romney says while he votes with the president 80 percent of time, he must put that aside.

He says he will vote to convict the president.

Romney says the president’s counsel did not present evidence of a crime. He says if their names were not Biden, Trump would never have done what he did.

He says while the claim to leave it up to the voters is “appealing,” it is “inconsistent’ with constitutional requirements.

Romney says Biden should have recused himself from questions surrounding the Ukrainian prosecutor: “While conflict of interest is not a crime it is very wrong.”

Romney says the allegations in the articles of impeachment are very serious.

Romney: “I am profoundly religious, my faith is at the heart of who I am.”

Romney is clearly emotional as he talks about the choices before him.

Romney is now speaking.

Reaction follows:

9 Comments

capricorn1
capricorn1
1:44 pm February 5, 2020 at 1:44 pm

take this complete phony republican and kick his arse out of the party.

he has done enough damage.

utah get rid of this traitor.

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    3:16 pm February 5, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    This Mitt Romney is a Democrat. The deranged thoughts of a Democrat are shown in this speech and actions. His pretending to be a Republican is a Lie.
    Mitt Romney is a dishonorable, dishonest Democrat a RINO. Maybe Democrat Mormons approve lying and bearing false witness.
    Christians have the 10 Commandments of GOD and #9 is
    Thou shalt not bear false witness”

AzRep
AzRep
1:54 pm February 5, 2020 at 1:54 pm

Mutt and every other Republican (if there are any) that votes for impeachment must be defeated in their next re-election attempt. Mutt’s a 4 time loser so far, let’s make it 5.

Leonidas
Leonidas
2:12 pm February 5, 2020 at 2:12 pm

I recently said that Mutt was going for McCain’s title of worst GOP senator ever. He’s got it. He is the new champion senator with the biggest ego sucking up to the left.

There is no recall process for elected officials other than president and judges. Utah will not be able to recall him even though a state legislator is introducing a bill to do so. IF passed it will go to the courts and meet Obama judges.

Utah has stuck all of us with their poor judgment.

jimbo999
jimbo999
2:12 pm February 5, 2020 at 2:12 pm

Romney: “I am profoundly religious, my faith is at the heart of who I am.”

He was being honest.

Romney is a Mormon. Mormons believe that they all have a duty to avenge the death of Joseph Smith who was shot by Federal agents after Smith shot a Federal Agent. Mormon males have a duty to visit the Temple in Utah, and take a blood oath to destroy the United States by ruining its economy. This will make it ready for their distorted version of Jesus to return to take over the failed government and set up his kingdom in Missouri (???).

Mormons are required to do whatever their leader in Utah tells them to do, and Mitt’s job to do is to run for office, eventually for the Presidency. Google “Church of Latter Day Saints” or “Mormon” and you will see some strange beliefs. You will see that the LDS cult is not the least bit Christian.

If Trump was convicted, Mitt would be more than happy to step up and run in 2020.

jimbo999
jimbo999
2:19 pm February 5, 2020 at 2:19 pm

Mitt’s religion claims that Mitt will become a god when he dies, and he will receive from all the other gods, his own planet which he will populate with people who will worship him as their god. He will have thousands of wives in heaven who he will have sex with, creating all those “spirit children” who will populate his planet. The Mormon Cult is a lot like the Muslim religion.

darby
darby
2:21 pm February 5, 2020 at 2:21 pm

He just gave the Dems the cover of bipartisanship. Nice how he gives Biden a pass but Trump should be removed for far less. Where in his statement does he state that Biden is also unqualified to hold office? Worthless ***.

alethia
alethia
2:27 pm February 5, 2020 at 2:27 pm

Saw his speech and interview with Mr. Wallace. And why Wallace did that silly and fake interview with Mitt is beyond anyone’s guess. Mitt takes the number one position to fill McCain’s shoes. Working both sides from the middle

And please Mitt, stop trying to appease all of us with the crocodile tears. We don’t buy the fake politicians nor the fake media anymore. Sell it to the snowflakes and safe places people, we are all stocked up on crazy with the other socialist dems which you identify with more than the conservatives.

You and prayerful Nancy, Nadler, Schiff, et al all deserve one another.

snattlerake
snattlerake
2:54 pm February 5, 2020 at 2:54 pm

His meds are no longer working, so he needs to be institutionalized…

