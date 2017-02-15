US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigns amid controversy

A report on Wednesday morning claimed that the National Security Adviser resigned following controversy.

US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has resigned from his role, CNN reported on Wednesday morning, citing two sources.

Flynn’s resignation comes amid a heated controversy regarding his alleged contact with Russian officials, which is claimed to have occurred prior to the new administration assuming office.

As reported, Flynn is accused of coordinating with the Russian ambassador to the US after the US administration had imposed new sanctions on Russia following the latter’s interference with US elections.

Hours earlier, the White House commented that US President Donald Trump was “evaluating” allegations claiming that the senior aide had lied about his communications with Russia and misled Vice President Mike Pence.

Earlier reports revealed that the Trump administration was notified of Flynn’s conduct by the justice department weeks ago.

“Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the vice president-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the president and the vice president, and they have accepted my apology,” Flynn wrote in his resignation letter.

Retired General Keith Kellogg, who has been the chief of staff at the National Security Council, will replace Flynn temporarily until President Trump decides on a permanent replacement.

