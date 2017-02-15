US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigns amid controversy

A report on Wednesday morning claimed that the National Security Adviser resigned following controversy.
US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has resigned from his role, CNN reported on Wednesday morning, citing two sources.
Flynn’s resignation comes amid a heated controversy regarding his alleged contact with Russian officials, which is claimed to have occurred prior to the new administration assuming office.
Related Story: Why the CIA Wants to Destroy Flynn by Cliff Kincaid
As reported, Flynn is accused of coordinating with the Russian ambassador to the US after the US administration had imposed new sanctions on Russia following the latter’s interference with US elections.
Hours earlier, the White House commented that US President Donald Trump was “evaluating” allegations claiming that the senior aide had lied about his communications with Russia and misled Vice President Mike Pence.
Earlier reports revealed that the Trump administration was notified of Flynn’s conduct by the justice department weeks ago.
“Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the vice president-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the president and the vice president, and they have accepted my apology,” Flynn wrote in his resignation letter.
Retired General Keith Kellogg, who has been the chief of staff at the National Security Council, will replace Flynn temporarily until President Trump decides on a permanent replacement.
GOOD!!. Isn’t he a alt radical left extremist socialist dependacrat?
Actually he was supposedly a Trum loyalist.
BUT that said, he broke the law, and lied about t so SHOULD have been canned.
HOWEVER< the CIA leaking this info to the media is also breaking the law. SO WHEN WILL HEADS roll there??!
The Russians DID NOT interfere with the presidential elections. That is a LIE created by hillary Benghazi clinton and the democrat party. The Wiki leaks were the result of our own security personnel providing Podesta emails to Julian. Our own security personnel were disgusted with hillary’s disregard and violation of security regulations and they were solely responsible for providing the emails to Wiki leaks.
Good riddance!!!!!!!!!!!
Good riddance traitor!!!!!!!!!!!
It is so sad to see a man of integrity like General Flynn castigated by the liberal press simply because he did not recall every item discussed over several telephone calls many months ago. I’ll bet you could not find a single member of the Press that could accurately recall every item they had discussed with an individual interview months and months ago. Oh, wait, they do it all the time, it’s called “Fake News”!
If he cound’t recall that is what he should have said. NOT that “it didn’t happen when it did” that is a flat out lie… WHICH is imo why trump canned him.. (or at least accepted his resignation).. CAUSE he flat out lied to Pence..
The leftist pinkos took down another good man!