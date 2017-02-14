US Muslim Groups Reject Grants to Help Them Fight Extremism

WASHINGTON (AP) — A California Islamic school wanted to keep an open mind before Donald Trump took office. But less than a month into Trump’s presidency, the school rejected $800,000 in federal funds aimed at combatting violent extremism.
The decision made late Friday night by the Bayan Claremont graduate school’s board to turn down the money – an amount that would cover more than half its yearly budget – capped weeks of sleepless nights and debate. Many there felt Trump’s rhetoric singling out Islamic extremism and his travel ban affecting predominantly Muslim countries had gone too far.
It also made the school the fourth organization nationwide under the Trump administration to reject the money for a program created under President Barack Obama known as countering violent extremism, or CVE, which officials say aims to thwart extremist groups’ abilities to recruit would-be terrorists.
Bayan Claremont had received the second-largest grant, among the first 31 federal grants for CVE awarded to organizations, schools and municipalities in the dwindling days of the Obama administration. The school had hoped to use the money to help create a new generation of Muslim community leaders, with $250,000 earmarked for more than a dozen local nonprofits doing social justice work.
But the fledgling school’s founding president, Jihad Turk, said officials ultimately felt accepting the money would do more harm than good.
It’s “a heck of a lot of money, (but) our mission and our vision is to serve the community and to bring our community to a position of excellence,” Turk said. “And if we’re compromised, even if only by perception in terms of our standing in the community, we ultimately can’t achieve that goal,” he said, adding that accepting the funds would be short-sighted.
The school’s internal debate is also emblematic of handwringing among grassroots and nonprofit organizations involved in the program in the last couple weeks.
At Unity Productions Foundation of Potomac Falls, Virginia, officials said they would decline a grant of $396,585 to produce educational films challenging narratives supporting extremist ideologies and violent extremism “due to the changes brought by the new administration,” according to a private message to donors reviewed by The Associated Press.
And in Dearborn, Michigan, Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities said last week it was turning down $500,000 for youth-development and public-health programs because of the “current political climate.” Ka Joog, a leading Somali nonprofit organization in Minneapolis, also turned down $500,000 for its youth programs.
The Homeland Security Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
A U.S. official said the Trump administration has been discussing changing the Obama administration program’s name, established as a presidential strategy in 2011, to an iteration of “countering Islamic extremism.” The official, who has knowledge of the discussions, was not authorized to speak publicly about the proposal and spoke on condition of anonymity.
All told, more than 20 percent of the roughly $10 million awarded by the Homeland Security Department has been rejected. And other groups have signaled they may follow suit, should the name change.
Turk said school officials already had reservations about the CVE strategy under Obama because they felt there’s no clear or proven pathway to violence for someone with a particular extreme ideology. The group went ahead, despite worries by some activists that the program equated to a government surveillance program, because it believed the previous administration wasn’t hostile to their faith.
But amid what Turk called Trump’s “fixation on the American Muslim community,” it became clear that the president’s actions were more than campaign-trail rhetoric, he said.
“It was becoming more and more apparent,” Turk said of Trump, “that he’s actually looking to carry out all the scary stuff he said.”
I am sick and tired of the government throwing money at programs, to reduce terrorism. Islam is a direct contradiction to Western Society. If a Muslim is going to become a terrorist, no amount of money thrown at the Muslim community is going to stop a Muslim from becoming a terrorist. Look at the liberals like Barack the Communist, Geraldo IDIOT Rivera and Juan IDIOT Williams, stating that having terrorists in Guantanamo Bay, served as a recruitment tool for Muslim terrorists. What happened with Barack the TRAITOR, emptying most of Guantanamo Bay? ISIS spread under Barack IDIOT, from one country to twenty eight countries. So much for “being nice” to Muslims and Muslim terrorists, will result in a reduction of the spread of terrorism!!!!!!
I absolutely agree. I am hopeful that Trump will soon do what all good Chief Executives do when they take on a new venture–sit down with the books and start looking for places to trim the fat. After 8 years of Obama, there’s probably a LOT of it.
What’s the bet that when the first extremeist gets converted at this school they will cry Islmophobia if people start decrying this center..
If Islam was a religion of peace there would not be a problem, but they are NOT, either you become assimilated into their religion or you are the ENEMY!
Granted all Muslims are not violent, but none of them can accept a Christian as a brother.
Great!! Now that these ingrate groups are sending back all this money, it can be redirected to mitigate problems in the US military veterans’ communities. Help the homeless vets, or get outside care for those vets who can’t get timely appointments at VA care centers. Evidently, the Islamic groups don’t need the money that badly, so let’s just forget that whole program and use the money more wisely.
Better yet, pull ALL Federal funding fro this islamic school, if they wanna stay open, they can fund THEMSELVES..
Apparently they would only accept the money if it meant they could continue their recruitment activities without interference (under the Demoncrats), but not if it would be overseen by pro-american administration.
Anyone need any more evidence that Obama is a closet muslim? Or, more realistically, that he was using Islamic extremism to further his goals of the destruction of the US?
if you were on the fence about the islamification of america issue well this should clear things up for you.
It seems like they are here and embedded. Even the moderates, I feel, can’t really be trusted. Personally, I think there will be some dark days ahead. Some of the newly arrived ones here in SW Indiana have a very arrogant and condescending attitude. Maybe the ones that came here decades ago have been assimilating, but many of the more recent ones (two decades and shorter) definitely don’t have a real liking for us or America. We need to be real vigilant!
Note that this is another Associated Press propaganda piece, trying to hide the fact that the organizations in question are refusing to teach against jihad and Islamic supremacism. In a way, though, they’re right: jihad isn’t “extremism” in Islam, but an integral part of it, as laid out repeatedly in the Koran and ahadith.
Which is to be why there is no such thing as a peaceful muslim. Cause to follow islam is to believe in the Koran, which Commands Jihad… So the only ones who are being radical/extremist are those who are NOT following it.
We’ve resorted to trying to pay off Muslims to not be extreme and president Trump is evil for wanting extreme vetting? I have to be missing something? Perhaps someone can notify the democrats that Christians don’t need to be paid off to not commit mass murder.
I can’t believe that America believes it has to bribe these radical treasonous misfits in order to get some cooperation on rooting out terrorists. I learned my third day in the first grade that if i sucked up to a bully they would just want more and treat me even worse. However on the forth day i bloodied a few noses and i had no more problems in fact they wanted to do me favors.No wonder America is 20,000,000,000 dollars in debt.
CVE, a program initiated by Obama, is flatly rejected by muslims because it targets muslims. Yeah, right – Obama IS a muslim, so the program, I believe, is deeply flawed, perhaps as flawed as Obamacare. The story line is that the muslims reject Trump’s plan, but I think it is really a set up by Obama to embarrass Trump, nothing more.
Well, DUH! Based on the majority of what I read, even on this forum, most folks just DON’T GET IT when it comes to Islam!!! There is not enough money in the world to entice any Muslim organization to do anything to even lessen the possibility of terrorism, let alone commit an actual “act” to reduce terrorist activity! IT IS WHO THEY ARE, no matter how “nice” your Muslim neighbor, or your Muslim “significant other” seems to be. IT IS THEIR CULTURE, cultivated over thousands of years. If you are not a believer in Islam, a follower of their “prophet”, you are “worthy of death” and nothing else… There is no “Politically Correct” where Islam is concerned! WAKE UP!