US bound caravan from Central America pauses in Mexico as leftists defend it

While the caravan has been moving northward, “it would be foolish to say that this is a signal that Mexico is doing nothing to stop Central Americans or others from reaching the U.S.-Mexico border,” said Meyer of the Washington Office on Latin America.
The caravan participants, “are not a security risk to the United States,” Meyer said. “This should be treated more as a humanitarian situation and not some threat to the U.S. Families are hoping that the United States will protect them from their own countries.”
The big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our “Weak Laws” Border, had better be stopped before it gets there. Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen. Congress MUST ACT NOW!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018
The caravan has been has been taking place for several years, “but this is the first time that Donald Trump has made an issue of it,” said Eric Olson, deputy director of the Latin American Program at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington, D.C. “The way the Trump administration wants to spin this is that this is about Mexicans letting Central Americans into the United States, but that is not what is going on.”
Caravan members “are coming more as a protest and protection mechanism from abuse in Mexico than anything else,” Olson said. “Both from police and other officials but also from criminal groups that want to exploit them.”
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: So, Mexico, with its own restrictive immigration laws is just fine letting people in as long as they are headed straight for the U.S.? How about if these countries learn to handle their own problems first?
Olson said he had been in contact with Mexican authorities, “and they said ‘We are well aware of what is going on, this is not the first time we’ve faced this. We’re dealing with this in conjunction with the U.S. Embassy.'”
Pueblo Sin Fronteras runs two migrant shelters on the U.S. border, in the towns of Sonoita and Caborca in the state of Sonora. It is not a formal organization in the United States, but operates more as a collective, Mujica said.
In announcing the group’s March 25 departure, Pueblo Sin Fronteras sent a statement saying it is a “group of people from different nations, religions, genders, gender expressions and sexual orientations migrating and seeking refuge.”
The statement calls for a series of measures, including an end to political corruption, to violence against members of the LGBT community, to “murder with impunity and gang recruitment of youth.”
It demands that the U.S. government continued Temporary Protected Status — a program for people from nations affected by wars or disasters. It asks that the “U.S. government stop massive funding for the Mexican government to detain Central American migrants and refugees and to deport them.”
As ridiculous as it sounds, the laws of our country do not easily allow us to send those crossing our Southern Border back where they came from. A whole big wasted procedure must take place. Mexico & Canada have tough immigration laws, whereas ours are an Obama joke. ACT CONGRESS
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018
___
(c)2018 The San Diego Union-Tribune
Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
This is war on America. The invading army is penetrating our territory as the traitors in the Congress are readying to surrender.
I hope one day all those who betrayed us will be prosecuted, charged with treason, and punished sternly for their wrongdoing.
I agree, A-Reader. I also think that EVERYBODY connected to the US COMMIE/GLOBALIST group “People without Borders” who organized and INSTIGATED this invasion should be charged with TREASON and the proverbial BOOK thrown at them. It is way PAST time to put a stop to these LEFTIST LOONS and their attacks on our national sovereignty. They are trying to use these invading HORDES to ERASE the US of A as a viable country, and reduce us to Third World HELLHOLE status. They need to PAY for that.
I totally agree with you.
This is why i keep saying i would LOVE TO HAVE the power to just errect a DEATH FIELD along that border… That way ANY ONE crossing it illegally, DIES on the bloody spot. PERIOD!
These and other thousands of invaders are more reasons to build a good strong wall. In the meantime, bring out the military to stop them at the border. STOP aid to Mexico until the invaders stop..!! MAGA..!!
I agree COMPLETELY, tws500! I heard on the news that Pres. Trump had announced his intention to use the military to protect our border until the wall is built, and I say BRAVO to that! The military is already deploying drones and other electronic monitoring to make interdicting these invading VERMIN easier.
I fully support Pres. Trump using ANY MEANS necessary to prevent these invading COCKROACHES from getting IN here, and claiming “asylum” to FURTHER clog up our courts and cost us MILLIONS of dollars trying to deport them. Obama created such a tangled net of PROTECTIONS for these VERMIN that it is damned near IMPOSSIBLE to deport them once they get in, at least without a long, drawn-out and COSTLY court process. Congress can change that, and this is ONE time they had better stop “slow walking” and dragging their feet and GET IT DONE. If they do NOT, every damned ONE OF THEM who failed to do so needs to be voted OUT the next time they are up for re-election, because they are aiding and abetting an ACT OF WAR against the US if they do NOT act to fix this.
[I agree COMPLETELY, tws500! I heard on the news that Pres. Trump had announced his intention to use the military to protect our border until the wall is built, and I say BRAVO to that! The military is already deploying drones and other electronic monitoring to make interdicting these invading VERMIN easier.]
And i also agree with that. HELL Designate a 4 mile wide strech along the border a ‘military zone’. FULL LIVE FIRE allowed by the military. So any illegal crossing it is taking his or her own life into their hands. AND CEASE THE PRACTIC of telling the military to STOP firing on a LIFE FIRE RANGE, just cause some idiot illegal invader, decided to break INTO THE BASE and then ONTO THE RANGE (where there are often signs all over the place), just cause ‘we don’t want to hit them unnecessarily..
““The way the Trump administration wants to spin this is that this is about Mexicans letting Central Americans into the United States, but that is not what is going on.”
Oh, really? Then what would you call it when they are allowing this HORDE of invading cockroaches to cross through their country UNIMPEDED–in violation of Mexico’s OWN immigration laws? Oh, it’s no problem–they’re going to invade the US–WE won’t have to deal with them!” is more like it!
I read Mexico is NOW beginning to turn some of them back. Maybe they realized they are about to be penalized BIGLY with loss of the NAFTA bonanza, not to mention all the “foreign aid” they get from us. Allowing this HORDE of invaders to use their country to stage their invasion is NOT the act of a “friendly” neighbor. If Mexico wants to act like a HOSTILE power, then let’s TREAT them like one! The time for TOLERATING this BS is OVER.
And while we are at it, the US COMMIE GROUP, “People without Borders” who instigated and organized this invading HORDE–a BLATANT attack on our national sovereignty–ought to be charged with TREASON and fined BIGLY–“bigly” enough that it puts their COMMIE FANNIES out of business PERMANENTLY. It is time we stopped just sitting by and WATCHING the Leftist LOONS hacking away at our national sovereignty and trying to weaken and DESTROY this country and OUR liberties.
And I hasten to point out, if we had the WALL, this wouldn’t be an issue. There would be NO POINT to the COMMIES here encouraging these HORDES to invade, if they COULD NOT GET IN, which they COULDN’T if we had the wall!
You are so right. Well said.
And when for DECADES, we’ve seen proof of EXACTLY WHAT TRUMP claims, that Mexico IS a HELL OF A lot worse on illegal invaders in their own country, than we EVER HAVE BEEN, Unless those illegal invaders, are merely passing through enroute to the US.. HOW Was it wrong of him to say the truth??
OH that’s right, liberals can’t stand the truth..
These Latino group traitors can go to you know where!
What makes me laugh, is YEARLY WE see pictures and videos of those trains crossing from mexico into the US, with some times UPWARDS OF THOUSANDS OF ILLEGAL invaders hanging from and sitting ON the cabs and cargo containers (and some times even inside, after tossing all the cargo that was inside OUT, so they could make space for them).. WHY THE HELL don’t we have helo’s BUZZ those trains, to shoot off anyone illegally riding on it?? OR Armed APCs and the like bracket it on either side, to STOP the train coming in, in the first place??
Another set up to make our President look bad. why did they wait until now? because he’s building a wall? just like the set up in NC that made him look like a racist, when in all reality, it was set up by liberals and antifa. this will be a crying, lamenting, slobbering bunch of liberals from all over, if we fire tear gas on them and send them back where they came from. No doubt, just another set up confrontation, fully funded by the .orgs who claim to be humanitarians. still the desperate left trying to find something- anything- to set up impeachment proceedings.
So they want to take advantage of DACA, an un Constitutional law created by Obama with one of his “Executive Orders” so why in the hell doesn’t Trump use an “EO” and cancel DACA and while he is at it cancel NAFTA and any money for any aid that goes to Mexice. Leave Mexico stuck with these people to feed and water and put up with their crimes. If Trump had more hard lined on immigration this wouldn’t be happening in the first place.
“The statement calls for a series of measures, including an end to political corruption, to violence against members of the LGBT community, to “murder with impunity and gang recruitment of youth.”
Hey, here’s an idea: If you want to stop “murder with impunity” and “gang recruitment of youth,” how about you STOP aiding and abetting MS13 GANG MEMBERS–who “murder with impunity” and “recruit youths”–to enter our country, and FIGHTING to KEEP them here after they get in? Anti-American IDIOTS!
As for “political corruption,” you can thank your GOD Obama for THAT. And I’m not aware of ANY widespread “violence against the LGBT community,” so it seems that is just some BS you made UP and threw in for FREE.