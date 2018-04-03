US bound caravan from Central America pauses in Mexico as leftists defend it

While the caravan has been moving northward, “it would be foolish to say that this is a signal that Mexico is doing nothing to stop Central Americans or others from reaching the U.S.-Mexico border,” said Meyer of the Washington Office on Latin America.

The caravan participants, “are not a security risk to the United States,” Meyer said. “This should be treated more as a humanitarian situation and not some threat to the U.S. Families are hoping that the United States will protect them from their own countries.”

The big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our “Weak Laws” Border, had better be stopped before it gets there. Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen. Congress MUST ACT NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

The caravan has been has been taking place for several years, “but this is the first time that Donald Trump has made an issue of it,” said Eric Olson, deputy director of the Latin American Program at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington, D.C. “The way the Trump administration wants to spin this is that this is about Mexicans letting Central Americans into the United States, but that is not what is going on.”

Caravan members “are coming more as a protest and protection mechanism from abuse in Mexico than anything else,” Olson said. “Both from police and other officials but also from criminal groups that want to exploit them.”



GOPUSA Editor’s Note: So, Mexico, with its own restrictive immigration laws is just fine letting people in as long as they are headed straight for the U.S.? How about if these countries learn to handle their own problems first?



Olson said he had been in contact with Mexican authorities, “and they said ‘We are well aware of what is going on, this is not the first time we’ve faced this. We’re dealing with this in conjunction with the U.S. Embassy.'”

Pueblo Sin Fronteras runs two migrant shelters on the U.S. border, in the towns of Sonoita and Caborca in the state of Sonora. It is not a formal organization in the United States, but operates more as a collective, Mujica said.

In announcing the group’s March 25 departure, Pueblo Sin Fronteras sent a statement saying it is a “group of people from different nations, religions, genders, gender expressions and sexual orientations migrating and seeking refuge.”

The statement calls for a series of measures, including an end to political corruption, to violence against members of the LGBT community, to “murder with impunity and gang recruitment of youth.”

It demands that the U.S. government continued Temporary Protected Status — a program for people from nations affected by wars or disasters. It asks that the “U.S. government stop massive funding for the Mexican government to detain Central American migrants and refugees and to deport them.”

As ridiculous as it sounds, the laws of our country do not easily allow us to send those crossing our Southern Border back where they came from. A whole big wasted procedure must take place. Mexico & Canada have tough immigration laws, whereas ours are an Obama joke. ACT CONGRESS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

