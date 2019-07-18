Home » News

US Air Force warns against joke event to ‘storm Area 51’

GOPUSA StaffAssociated Press Posted On 11:35 am July 18, 2019
5

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The U.S. Air Force has warned people against participating in an internet joke suggesting a large crowd of people “storm Area 51,” the top-secret Cold War test site in the Nevada desert.

A prank event on Facebook that’s attracted more than 1 million interested people suggests that a mass of people attempt to run into the mysterious site at 3 a.m. on Sept. 20.

The site is part of the vast Nevada Test and Training Range and has become the center of UFO conspiracy theories.

The Facebook event jokes “they can’t stop all of us” and “Let’s see them aliens.”

Nellis Air Force Base said in a statement that the Air Force is aware of the Facebook posting and says “any attempt to illegally access the area is highly discouraged.”

The Air Force says it does not discuss its security measures and that the test and training range provides “flexible, realistic and multidimensional battlespace” for testing and “advanced training in support of U.S. national interests.”

After decades of government officials refusing to acknowledge Area 51, the CIA released declassified documents in 2013 referring to the 8,000-square mile (20,700-sq. kilometer) installation by name and locating it on a map near the dry Groom Lake bed.

The base has been a testing ground for a host of top-secret aircraft, including the U-2 in the 1950s and later the B-2 stealth bomber.

But secrecy surrounding the site has fueled conspiracy theories among UFO enthusiasts and sprouted a small, alien-themed tourist industry in surrounding desert communities, including alien-themed cafes, an alien-themed motel and an alien-themed brothel.

5 Comments

12:19 pm July 18, 2019 at 12:19 pm

Let them go on in….it’s a gunnery and bombing range. Problem solved! Just saying….

12:37 pm July 18, 2019 at 12:37 pm

Let the democrapic squad of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley be the first to storm the gates! The country would be in a better place.

12:56 pm July 18, 2019 at 12:56 pm

area 51 has a license to kill.

1:40 pm July 18, 2019 at 1:40 pm

Imagine the shock when (if) the fun crowd is fired upon!
“I can’t believe they did their jobs and maintained security at this top secret test facility!”

“There are enough people on this planet now that we can afford to thin the herd……I’m not talking about killing them outright but let’s at least remove some warning labels off of stuff!” – Chris Porter (the comedian)
His first suggestion was gasoline: Remove the FLAMMABLE warning. “if they don’t know gasoline is flammable they probably can’t read anyways!”

I think “No Trespassing! Restricted AREA!!” is enough of a warning. Let them find out the rest the hard way.

2:03 pm July 18, 2019 at 2:03 pm

I say let the snowflakes try to storm the place. If the desert heat doesn’t get them, the security forces will finish them off! 😉

