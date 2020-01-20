Home » News

Updated: Virginians under threat of losing their Second Amendment rights are rallying in Richmond today

GOPUSA StaffAssociated Press Posted On 6:53 am January 20, 2020
People line up outside the capitol before a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

UPDATE: The official part of the gun rights rally in Richmond, VA is over and has been peaceful. Legal owners of weapons expressed their opinions using their First Amendment rights to protect their Second Amendment rights.

Here’s a look at some of the action. The original story is below.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s capital city is bracing for the expected arrival of thousands of gun-rights activists and other groups that have vowed to descend on Richmond to protest Democrats’ plans to pass gun-control legislation.

Gov. Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency days ahead of Monday’s rally, banning all weapons including guns from the event on Capitol Square. Militia groups and white supremacists were among those expected to mix with gun-rights activists, raising fears the state could again see the type of violence that exploded in Charlottesville in 2017.

Virginia’s solicitor general told a judge Thursday that law enforcement had identified “credible evidence” armed out-of-state groups planned to come to the state with the possible intention of participating in a “violent insurrection.”

Toby Heytens also suggested during his arguments in a lawsuit by gun advocates that challenged the weapons ban that the crowd could number in the tens of thousands. The Supreme Court upheld the weapons ban.

The Virginia State Police, the Virginia Capitol Police and the Richmond Police are all co-ordinating the event and have plans for a huge police presence at Monday’s rally with both uniformed and plainclothes officers. Police plan to limit access to Capitol Square to only one entrance and have warned rallygoers they may have to wait hours to get past security screening.


GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Please keep in mind that this is a mainstream media story with the typical lean to the left. We publish the story for the purpose of informing our readers.

Authorities will be looking to avoid a repeat of the violence that erupted in 2017 in Charlottesville during one of the largest gatherings of white supremacists and other far-right groups in a decade. Attendees brawled with counterprotesters, and an avowed white supremacist drove his car into a crowd, killing a woman and injuring dozens more.

Law enforcement officials faced scathing criticism for what both the white supremacist groups and anti-racism protesters said was a passive response.

Monday’s rally is being organized by an influential grassroots gun-rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defence League. The group holds a yearly rally at the Capitol, typically a low-key event with a few hundred gun enthusiasts listening to speeches from a handful of ambitious Republican lawmakers.

But this year, many more are expected to attend. Second Amendment groups have identified the state as a rallying point for the fight against what they see as a national erosion of gun rights.

The pushback against proposed new gun restrictions began immediately after Democrats won majorities in both the state Senate and House of Delegates in November. Much of the opposition has focused on a proposed assault weapons ban.

Virginia Democrats are also backing bills limiting handgun purchases to once a month, implementing universal background checks on gun purchases, allowing localities to ban guns in public buildings, parks and other areas, and a red flag bill that would allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from anyone deemed to be dangerous to themselves or others.

Leonidas
Leonidas
9:01 am January 20, 2020 at 9:01 am

I think Northam and his henchmen have done all they can to bait gun owners into violence today.

This is the governor who wants to lay born alive babies on a table and ask the women who birthed them if they should receive life support. That’s infanticide.

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/virginia-gov.-supports-infanticide-of-babies-born-alive-after-failed-aborti

The man is a monster IMO.

    safebet
    safebet
    10:55 am January 20, 2020 at 10:55 am

    So was/is obama and his ilk – monsters of the 1st degree.

    The Bible warned us of these sly speaking evil doers yet over half the nation (popular vote) supported hilLIARy and now back open socialists such as bernie, warren, etc. for president.

    Truly pathetic.

    DrBarbara
    DrBarbara
    2:31 pm January 20, 2020 at 2:31 pm

    Why in God’s Holy Name did VA reelect this baby killer?! I don’t get it! Perhaps the city folks outnumber the rural and small town folks. That’s the problem here in Colorado. Our “first openly gay” governor was elected and moved into OUR Mansion with his husband (or wife? who can tell?) and proceeded to start destroying our beautiful state. It’s truly disgusting what the Left is doing to our country. Somebody please wake me up when this nightmare is over.

4liberty
4liberty
9:37 am January 20, 2020 at 9:37 am

I agree the people of Virginia and all states must stand up to the tyranny of their moronic governor and their delegates. Sadly they should have stood against them before they were elected. No sane person could bring themselves to vote for a democrat for any office at all. The democrat party is now communist and as is always the case becoming fascist. For many years now both state and federal govt. has refused to listen to the people of this nation and only heed what they are paid to do by lobbyist.

willhen50
willhen50
10:22 am January 20, 2020 at 10:22 am

To this day, Northam and the Democrats have not attributed any reason why they are so resolute in issuing across the board gun legislation. The taking over the government does not give mean you can TAKE OVER THE PEOPLE. Banning assault weapons, and naming just 2, without even defining an assault weapon is ludicrous from the onset. A GUN, regardless of magazine size, auto or semi auto, and caliber of the bullet, is a DEFENSIVE WEAPON. The gun manufacturers don’t make their products to ASSAULT people, bad people assault people, a gun is supposed to PREVENT that.

    Rowwdy Colt
    Rowwdy Colt
    2:25 pm January 20, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    Northam is a paid hack for his puppet masters. Just like Obammie was.

Dave Kline
Dave Kline
10:27 am January 20, 2020 at 10:27 am

This rally will have no affect on those democrat reps or the governor. You can’t fix stupid. They’ll pass unconstitutional laws, the lawsuits will follow and they’ll have to repeal what they pass. It’ll be another total waste of time and taxpayer money the same as the democrats in the U.S. Congress have been doing while attempting to oust our president.

safebet
safebet
10:52 am January 20, 2020 at 10:52 am

How ironic that it’s the demonRATS that go around pointing fingers and screaming “white supremacy” yet these progressive’s actual and continuous conduct is pushing forward with disarming innocent US citizens.

This is exactly what HITLER did to the Jews.

Same with oBOZO’s administration when the socialist king (obama) himself spewed yet another lie when he mockingly stated “We’re not going to take your guns”.

LOL!

P.S.
Make sure you screen your friends and family because several of them ARE socialists and either directly support this disarmament or secretly favor it.

Rowwdy Colt
Rowwdy Colt
2:20 pm January 20, 2020 at 2:20 pm

What VA politicians seem to forget is…they cannot supersede the U.S. Constitution. If they persist in this treasonous behavior, they can lose their federal monies. The federal govt. is not compelled to dole out money to a state that is clearly violating the rights of the people clearly outlined in OUR Constitution.

BurglarBiter
BurglarBiter
2:23 pm January 20, 2020 at 2:23 pm

I am always fascinated that Democrats don’t include their police forces in their efforts to grab the legal weapons that citizens own. Governor Northam should disarm the police and his own bodyguards first, as a demonstration of good faith. Otherwise he should just be viewed as a Leftist Hugo Chavez or Fidel Castro-type of tyrannical thug whose goals are so repugnant to decent people that he might invite assassination.

DrBarbara
DrBarbara
2:34 pm January 20, 2020 at 2:34 pm

I heard one Black guy say, “I see a picture of a dude in black face standing next to a guy in a white hood and they want me to give up my gun? No way!”

I think this pretty much destroys the “white supremacist” lies.

