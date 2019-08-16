Update: Tlaib chooses drama over visit with elderly grandmother
JERUSALEM — Israel’s interior minister says he has received and granted a request by Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib to enter the Israeli-occupied West Bank on humanitarian grounds.
Minister Aryeh Deri said in a statement on Friday that Tlaib asked to visit her 90-year-old grandmother in the West Bank.
In a letter published by Deri’s office, Tlaib said she would respect any restrictions and would “not promote boycotts” during her visit.
Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in–fighting against racism, oppression & injustice. https://t.co/z5t5j3qk4H
— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2019
I approved her request as a gesture of goodwill on a humanitarian basis, but it was just a provocative request, aimed at bashing the State of Israel. Apparently her hate for Israel overcomes her love for her grandmother.@realDonaldTrump @RashidaTlaib
— אריה מכלוף דרעי (@ariyederi) August 16, 2019
On Thursday, Israel had decided to ban Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar from visiting the West Bank, arguing that they would promote a boycott campaign against Israel during the trip. Israel’s decision had sparked widespread criticism, including from Israeli and Jewish organization who said it was an affront to U.S. institutions to bar the entry of members of Congress.
© 2019 The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Reminds me of a story… A scorpion asks a frog for a ride across a river. The frog says no way. If I give you a ride you will sting me and I’ll drown. The scorpion says I promise not to sting you. Besides ,if I sting you and you drown then I will drown too. The frog thinks about it and says OK hop on. About half way across the river the frog feels a terrible sting in his back. As he starts to sink the frog says, why did you do that? Now we are both going to die. To which the scorpion responds, I can’t help it. It’s my nature.
The moral of the story is…If you give a scorpion a chance to kill you, it will. Talib is a human scorpion. Her word means nothing because she has evil in her heart. That’s her nature. Surprised that Israel would fall for this ploy.