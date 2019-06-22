Home » News

UPDATE: Deportations Delayed for Two Weeks

GOPUSA StaffMiami Herald Posted On 6:55 am June 22, 2019
21

Miami will be one of the first cities where U.S. immigration authorities will target people for deportation as early as this Sunday, according to sources who were briefed on the enforcement action.

Immigration agents will target Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, and San Francisco this weekend, sources from congressional offices and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told the Miami Herald.

Earlier this week, a Trump administration official confirmed that ICE will specifically target for deportation as many as 1 million people “who have been issued final deportation orders by federal judges yet remain at large in the country.”

Among those to be targeted first, sources said: minors who came into the U.S. without their parents and have since turned 18; people who were ordered removed in absentia; and people who missed a court hearing and did not respond to letters mailed to their homes by the Department of Justice.

Also targeted: families on the so-called rocket docket, a slate of cases fast-tracked for deportation by the Justice Department.

Two ICE enforcement briefings were held this week, one on Wednesday, led by ICE Deputy Director Matthew T. Albence, the other on Thursday by Henry Lucero, field office director for the agency’s Enforcement and Removal Operations in Phoenix.

On the call led by Albence, the target cities were mentioned, although the timing was not shared.

The plan might also focus on a very targeted population: recent arrivals from the border with a final order of removal. In certain communities, including South Florida, these families have received “case management” services from an ICE contractor, or might still be in detention. ICE would have access to the information provided to the case manager, including addresses and contact information for these clients.

People rounded up for deportation will be held at family detention centers. During Lucero’s briefing, he said if there were to be U.S. citizen children involved, a parent or guardian would be issued an ankle monitor while they made arrangements on where the child will stay as deportation proceedings move forward.

Lucero said that in March about 2,100 people got letters in the mail asking them to go to immigration court, but that only 65 showed up. The remaining received orders for deportation.

South Florida immigration attorneys criticized the enforcement action.

“We are now seeing the further radicalization of Trump’s already extremist anti-immigrant agenda,” said Thomas Kennedy, spokesman for the Florida Immigrant Coalition. “The Florida Immigrant Coalition condemns these raids that will only serve to cause chaos and fear within our communities and go against our core values as Americans.”

Rebecca Shi, executive director of the American Business Immigration Coalition, said, “Mass deportations are economically harmful, morally indefensible and politically stupid. We will continue work to protect families and grow the economy.”

21 Comments

Paul Lowther
Paul Lowther
9:00 am June 22, 2019 at 9:00 am

How about following the law, isn’t that also one of our “core values “?

disqus_YTzzQF5vq3
disqus_YTzzQF5vq3
9:05 am June 22, 2019 at 9:05 am

That’s does sound good .

Wouldn’t hurt to also pick up them mayors from them cities as well.

They’re just as guilty. For making them sanctuary cities
Putting that burden on it’s people.

Thank god Brian Kemp won the governor’s race or Georgia would be going down like California and New York.

james gould
james gould
9:11 am June 22, 2019 at 9:11 am

We have laws that should be enforced, violators are not immune to these actions by ICE. Those that oppose are guilty also!

    440volt
    440volt
    1:28 pm June 22, 2019 at 1:28 pm

    ICE does a fantastic job given the resources they are strapped with and the never ending workload. Thanks to the ‘Rat party for both situations.
    But I do have to wonder why the full court media blitz about this upcoming action. Usualy raids are kept kind of quiet and take place at 3 in the morning.

dlmstl
dlmstl
9:26 am June 22, 2019 at 9:26 am

‘Out, damn spot’! The laws to enforce are all ready on the books. NO quasi-reform is needed. Without borders, language and culture the USA will cease to exist. Now, more than ever, charity begins at home first.

    tremors1
    tremors1
    9:54 am June 22, 2019 at 9:54 am

    The forgotten Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act signed into law by Clinton gives President Trump everything he needs to deport these people. Here’s an article from a liberal perspective on the law from 2016 before President Trump’s election: https://www.vox.com/2016/4/28/11515132/iirira-clinton-immigration

Necrosapien
Necrosapien
9:35 am June 22, 2019 at 9:35 am

It totally amazes me that these liberal quacks can not and will not admit that these so called immigrants, all illegal, have broken Federal LAW and as such, are CRIMINALS. Therefore, there is nothing immoral, indefensible or wrong with deporting these people. If anything, all individuals who signed on to create these santuary cities, counties and states should be arrested, convicted and imprisoned for felony aiding and abetting of criminals. These illegals are a MASSIVE drain on our financial resources as most of them are on some form of welfare and have no intention of becoming LEGAL, productive citizens.

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
9:35 am June 22, 2019 at 9:35 am

Pres. Dwight D. Eisenhower, Another great President that addressed the illegal immigrant invasion.
“U.S. immigration law enforcement campaign during the summer of 1954 that resulted in the mass deportation of Mexican nationals (1.1 million persons according to the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service [INS], though most estimates put the figure closer to 300,000). Drafted by U.S. Attorney General Herbert Brownell, Jr., and vetted by Pres. Dwight D. Eisenhower, Operation ******* arose at least partly in response to a portion of the American public that had become angry at the widespread corruption among employers of sharecroppers and growers along the Mexican border and at the Border Patrol’s inability to stem the influx of illegal workers.”

Pres. Dwight D. Eisenhower didn’t have hateful, traitorous, corrupt liberal Democrats infesting Congress like President D. Trump has to contend with today. MAGA !!

Wilddog
Wilddog
9:38 am June 22, 2019 at 9:38 am

It’s about time. Round up the politicians and actors responsible for making this crappy situation, starting with Oboob and go-to-hell michelle, then the rest of the democrap party.

barelypure
barelypure
9:38 am June 22, 2019 at 9:38 am

I’m hoping they question the illegals as to where they worked and this triggers an I-9 audit. If an employer will hire 1 illegal most likely they’ve hired others. Let’s make an example of them with fines and possible jail time as stated in the law. If we can get employers to not hire illegals that would go a long way in them not coming here. And why we need Congress to mandate E-Verify nationwide for all employers.

    Jim Julian
    Jim Julian
    10:22 am June 22, 2019 at 10:22 am

    barelypure … insightful comment. Enforcement of e-Verify plus a national identity card would go a long way to solving a number of problems:

    -Illegal immigration
    -Illegal voting
    -Illegal employment
    -Airport/flight security
    -etc

    It’s VERY difficult to understand why some citizens, if they follow the law, object to the concept of a national identity card.

Werewolf481
Werewolf481
9:44 am June 22, 2019 at 9:44 am

If these Anti-American people think it’s not right to deport the illegals, ICE could round them up and send them to special detention centers near the southern border and have them build the wall. These illegals have already violated the law at least once, so even if they’re deported what’s going to stop them from trying to come back. The Wall and a mine field would certainly help!

    papatriot
    papatriot
    12:53 pm June 22, 2019 at 12:53 pm

    These people have violated other laws in addition to illegal immigration, some of them violent like assault, murder, rape,

tremors1
tremors1
9:50 am June 22, 2019 at 9:50 am

The forgotten Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act signed into law by Clinton gives President Trump everything he needs to deport these people. Here’s an article from a liberal perspective on the law from 2016 before President Trump’s election: https://www.vox.com/2016/4/28/11515132/iirira-clinton-immigration

Darrell
Darrell
9:56 am June 22, 2019 at 9:56 am

Thank you President Trump for fighting for us to secure our free sovereign Constitutional Republic nation and country!
These illegal foreign nationals are a burden ball and chain to every American’s safety, security, health, economy, and our culture!
The Socialist Marxist Communist Democrats are using these peoples as voting power and a purposed damning of the hate they have for our Constitutional Republic!
It must be legislatively stopped!

overlord
overlord
11:52 am June 22, 2019 at 11:52 am

‘Bout time. Let’s deport 20+ million. Get these so called anchor babies, they’re not US Citizens.

Lana Edwards
Lana Edwards
12:03 pm June 22, 2019 at 12:03 pm

YEAH!!! Hopefully if ICE can keep this up deporting a million every couple months we just might have a fair election with less voter fraud by November 2020!

And the one who leaked this information needs to lose their job!!!

Jota_
Jota_
12:09 pm June 22, 2019 at 12:09 pm

The core principle being violated by individuals entering the country illegally, ALL PEOPLE on the planet have the right to determine their own orderly existence.

Which means entering the country illegally is not only a threat to our way of life but our very lives and we have people in this country who are embracing them and giving them sanctuary.

Anyone who threats my life is not someone who is a friend or can be trusted with my life.

It violates my basic right to exist.

If it were not for the enemies of the Republic holding the door for them they would not be here.

Anyone who impedes an office of law, in the execution of the law, needs to be arrested.

papatriot
papatriot
12:56 pm June 22, 2019 at 12:56 pm

Obama sued the state of Arizona for enforcing federal immigration laws. Now we have states and cities REFUSING to enforce federal immigration laws. They are endangering ALL citizens

hijalibre
hijalibre
1:24 pm June 22, 2019 at 1:24 pm

We are a country of laws! Democrats are LAW BREAKERS! Of course, they’re going to encourage criminals to continue breaking laws, including voting illegally. We as citizens need to stand up for our country and defend these laws that have made us the greatest nation in the world! These “enemies from within”, the Democrats, have been methodically gnawing away at our nation for at least 70 years! They have focused on our public education system. They train teachers to in turn, go into our public schools and train our vulnerable children to hate our country! Parents save money for YEARS, in order to send their children to elite universities. Who is waiting for them there with open arms? Liberal, Communistic professors, salivating to brain wash our children into becoming socialist advocates! Our President has taken an oath to defend our country from our enemies, both foreign AND domestic! The Democrats are the enemies of our nation. Their leaders should all be thrown in prison! God Bless America!

DrSplainerMoore
DrSplainerMoore
1:44 pm June 22, 2019 at 1:44 pm

No doubt Democrats will spin this as “voter suppression,” even though illegals are not supposed to vote!

Democrats have become the Party of lawlessness, preferring to support foreigners over their own citizens (who are on to their ways and are increasingly rejecting their Socialist plans for replacing the US Constitution (or simply ignoring it).

Well done, President Trump, and the few Republicans who actually care about the American Republic and American citizens.

Socialist-Democrats are to be resisted and defeated at the polls. A vote for a Democrat is a vote for infanticide, open borders, the celebration of perversion, Big Tech tyranny over free speech, the Klimate Change hoax, the use of Federal agencies as political operatives.

Republicans — support president Trump before the nation is lost to feel-good Marxist fantasies that have failed everywhere.

I will be giving my political donations to President Trump and those who support him in word and action. I am a life-long Repoublican, but I am done with Elitist Republicans who campaign as conservatives and vote with their “Democrat friends” in the Senate and House against Trump and the Nation.

