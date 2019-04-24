Up 79%: Millennials dominated midterm turnout

Across all demographics, Americans were enthusiastic at the polls five months ago. The midterm elections had the highest voter turnout in four decades according to new Census Department data analysis released Tuesday that said 53% of the citizen voting-age population voted in 2018. According to the agency’s records, that’s the highest turnout since 1978.

The 2014 election had the lowest turnout in that time.

Strategists on both sides of the aisle are already hard at work devising new ways to woo and motivate voters as the 2020 presidential election comes into focus. Both parties are particularly intrigued by the millennial voting bloc, which is estimated to number 62 million. So who got to the polls during the midterms? The Census numbers speak for themselves — and there are plenty of numbers.

Most notably, the count on the those elusive millennial voters speak the loudest. Among 18- to 29-year-olds, voter turnout went from 20% in 2014 to 36% in 2018, the largest percentage point increase for any age group — a 79% jump.

Among Hispanics, voter turnout increased from 27% to 40% — an increase of 13 percentage points, or a 50% jump. Among non-Hispanic black voters, the turnout increased from 40% to 51%.

Voting by native-born (54%) and naturalized citizens (45%) both saw an increase of 12 percentage points since 2014. Voter turnout in metropolitan areas was up by 12 points, in nonmetropolitan areas by 8 points.

Among men and women, voter turnout increased by 11 and 12 percentage points respectively, to 52% and 55%. Voter turnout increased among Asians by 13 percentage points, or a 49% increase.

“The availability of alternative voting methods continues to change how voters vote. Alternative voting methods include any method other than voting in person on Election Day, such as early voting and voting by mail. In 2018, 40 percent of voters used an alternative voting method,” wrote Census statistician Jordan Misra.

The data is from the Census Population Survey’s Voting and Registration Supplement — which provides “insight into the characteristics of those that cast their ballots in this record-breaking midterm election,” he said.

OHIO DRIFTS AWAY FROM DEMOCRATS

It’s never too early to speculate about important swing states in a presidential election. Take Ohio, for instance. One veteran observer recalls some history, and concludes the Buckeye State is just not comfortable with the Democratic Party and its surge to the left.

” Donald Trump, for all his supposed unelectability, scored nearly 52% of the vote, beating Hillary Clinton by a whopping eight percentage points. Current Republican Governor Mike DeWine might not be anyone’s idea of an exciting campaigner, but he beat Democrat Richard Cordray with ease last year, by an almost four-point spread. The Ohio House has a GOP supermajority of 61-38. And — get this — an even more lopsided supermajority of 24-9 in the state Senate,” writes PJ Media columnist Stephen Green.

He consulted with Paula Bolyard, managing editor for the news organization, and an Ohio resident.

“Anecdotally, support for Trump is solid. Even my mom, who has never voted for a Republican in her life, will probably end up voting for him, mostly because the Dems have become too radical. That’s where Trump comes in — the northwest corner of the state is blue-collar industrial — and they’ve always voted Democrat,” Ms. Bolyard told him

“But not anymore,” Mr. Green says.

“So long as Democrats continue down the path of ‘democratic’ socialism, fourth-term abortion, and radical transgenderism, the more of these voters they’ll lose. It took Donald Trump to win over similar voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and very nearly Minnesota. And the way things look today, I’m wondering if any of next year’s likely Democrat nominees can win them back,” Mr. Green observes.

FOXIFIED

This week, the Hollywood Reporter called Fox News Channel a “kingmaker” because of the network’s recent town hall productions for presidential hopefuls — particularly Democratic hopefuls. Fox News is a king itself, however, still dominating the entire cable realm for the 15th consecutive week, drawing an average of 2.5 million prime-time viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

TNT was in second place with 2.2 million, followed by MSNBC (1.8 million), HGTV (1.2 million) and USA Network (1 million.) CNN drew 783,000 prime-time viewers.

Fox News presentations of “Hannity,” ” Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “The Five,” “The Ingraham Angle” and “America’s Newsroom” claimed 15 of the top 30 cable telecasts overall, with “Hannity” outpacing several NBA playoff telecasts on ESPN and TNT.

AN HONORARY TRUMP TOWN IN ISRAEL

The 45th president of the United States could soon find his name on Israeli maps, if the country’s prime minister has his way.

“All Israelis were deeply moved when President Trump made his historic decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday in a video message produced on a sunny hilltop in the region. “Therefore I intend to bring to the government resolution calling for a new community in the Golan Heights named after President Donald J. Trump.”

Mr. Trump officially recognized on March 25 Israel’s sovereignty over the territory. The mountainous area — a 690-square mile region that Israel seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War with several Arab neighbors — is currently home to some 20,000 Israelis.

POLL DU JOUR

• 73% of U.S. voters followed news coverage of the report by special counsel Robert Mueller; 75% of Republicans, 68% of independents and 75% of Democrats agree

• 28% overall read a portion of the redacted report; 27% of Republicans, 26% of independents and 30% of Democrats agree.

• 23% overall said the Mueller investigation was conducted in a “very fair” manner; 20% of Republicans, 20% of independents and 27% of Democrats agree.

• 23% overall said the investigation was “somewhat fair”; 26% of Republicans, 23% of independents and 21% of Democrats agree.

• 13% overall said the investigation was conducted “not too fairly”; 14% of Republicans, 12% of independents and 13% of Democrats agree.

• 16% overall said the investigation was not fair at all; 22% of Republicans, 11% of independents and 14% of Democrats agree.

• 25% overall do not know whether the investigation was done fairly: 17% of Republicans, 33% of independents and 25% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1,992 registered U.S. voters conducted April 19-21.

—-

