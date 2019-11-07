Unwavering: Nothing sways Trump voters

A surprise demographic emerged in the 2016 election, and that was the 65 million people who marched to the polls and voted for President Trump, to the surprise of many flabbergasted analysts and pollsters. Like flyover country, this demographic had been overlooked and underestimated at the time. But more importantly, they have not gone way, and neither has their enthusiasm.

“Trump supporters won’t be swayed — by anything,” declares a fact-based story by New York Post analyst Bob Fredericks.

“Sixty-two percent of people who approve of the job President Trump is doing say that there would be nothing the commander in chief could do to shake their support, according to a Monmouth University poll out Tuesday,” writes Mr. Fredericks.

He points out that among those who disapprove of Mr. Trump are rigid in their negative sentiment as well. The survey also found that 70% of those who don’t approve of the president’s job performance say there is nothing he could do that would ever win them over.

“These results suggest that the partisan tribes on both sides are digging in as the impeachment spotlight intensifies,” says Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

Impeachment itself is also under scrutiny. Few people trust in it, and some don’t trust it one bit.

“While there is growing public support for an inquiry, the public is not very confident with the process to date. Just 24% say they have a lot of trust in how the House impeachment inquiry has been conducted so far, 29% have a little trust, and 44% have no trust at all,” the poll analysis said.

And the numbers: 71% all Americans do not believe the Senate would remove Mr. Trump from office, while 6-out-of-10 agree that it “makes more sense” for the battle over Mr. Trump to be fought at the ballot box rather than through the impeachment process.

Which brings us back to those loyal Trump voters. GOP strategists and the president himself must laud this unwavering and authentic demographic and motivating the 65 million to vote once again. Nothing wrong with bring that number up to, say, 66 million.

‘TRUMP WIN’ ON THE RADAR

Meanwhile, President Trump has the edge in the eyes of the public.

“Majority expect a Trump win in 2020,” notes Politico analyst Caitlin Oprysko, “According to a Politico/Morning Consult survey released on Wednesday, 56% of voters expect the president to be reelected next year, including 85% of Republicans and 51% of independents. By comparison, more than a third of Democrats (35%) say the same.”

An impressive 92% of voters overall say they are already motivated to vote in 2020 — and that includes 96% of both Republicans and Democrats, plus 86% of independents.

“President Trump’s reelection prospects seem to be energizing voter enthusiasm across the political spectrum. Our data points show that Republicans and Democrats are equally inclined to say they are motivated,” says Tyler Sinclair, vice president of Morning Consult.

The survey also found that among all voters, “hopeful” was the most frequently cited emotional reactions to the election, followed by “worried,””interested,” “confident,” “frustrated” and “excited.”

RUMBLINGS OF THE THIRD PARTY

The bout between Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, the Republican incumbent, and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear was close. Mr. Beshear leads by 5,333 votes, Mr. Bevin wants a recount and the Democrats have claimed victory. The Libertarian Party, meanwhile, is ecstatic over the whole thing. Its candidate John Hicks received over 28,000 votes — about 2% of the vote — and it was enough to make a difference.

“In an ideal world, we elect Libertarian candidates and advance liberty. Failing that, we push mainstream candidates towards liberty to advance the cause. But if we can’t do those things, we are always happy to split the vote in a way that causes delicious tears. Tonight there are plenty of delicious tears from Bevin supporters,” the Kentucky Libertarian Party said in a statement in the immediate aftermath.

“Had Matt Bevin not ditched his liberty Lt. Governor for a Mitch McConnell picked anti-liberty, corrupt running mate who has tried to eliminate Kentuckians jury trial rights, had Matt Bevin not presided over a huge sales tax increase, had Matt Bevin supported any of our key issues on criminal justice reform, marijuana legalization, expanded gaming, cutting taxes, or acted with the least bit of civility, we probably would not have run a candidate. Of course, he did the opposite. And here we are. We split the vote. And we could not be more thrilled,” the organization advised.

FOXIFIED

Fox News is marking its 43rd consecutive week as the most watched cable network of all, besting such non-news rivals as ESPN, Hallmark Channel and TLC. As it has for over 17 years straight, Fox News also remains the most watched cable new channel, drawing 2.7 million prime-time viewers compared to MSNBC with 1.8 million and CNN with 844,000.

Sean Hannity’s broadcast on Halloween night topped the competition with 3.6 million viewers. Presentations of “Hannity,” ” Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “The Five” and “The Ingraham Angle” garnered 17 of the top 25 cable telecasts in total viewers, with Mr. Hannity and Mr. Carlson notching nine of the Top 15 cable telecasts.

