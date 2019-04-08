Unvaccinated child may have exposed 200 others to measles at California medical center

UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento sent a warning to 200 people informing them they may have been exposed to measles by a single patient at the hospital.

In the letter, the hospital informs them that a patient was admitted and treated for measles in March.

Dean Blumberg, the chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children’s Hospital, said the hospital “took appropriate precautions in the areas the patient had visited” and there were no other measles cases at the hospital.

The letter warned that measles exposure may have happened in the waiting room. The letter’s recipients would “need to notify [their] primary health care provider(s) and [their] child’s provider(s) of this possible exposure to discuss [their] possible risk of infection, vaccination history, and other questions [they] may have.”

The measles patient was an non-vaccinated child who had recently traveled internationally.

Measles can live in the air for as long as two hours after who is infected coughs or sneezes. The diseases symptoms don’t appear until seven to 14 days later if a person hasn’t been vaccinated.

Symptoms including high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes and rash with red spots, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC is currently tracking six measles outbreaks in the U.S.

The agency reports there were 387 measles cases confirmed across 15 U.S. states from Jan. 1 to March 28, 2019, which is more than all cases from 2018. The 387 cases also represent the second-highest number of measles cases in the U.S. since 2000, when it was classified as eliminated.

