Unvaccinated child may have exposed 200 others to measles at California medical center

GOPUSA StaffNew York Daily News Posted On 6:33 am April 8, 2019
3

UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento sent a warning to 200 people informing them they may have been exposed to measles by a single patient at the hospital.

In the letter, the hospital informs them that a patient was admitted and treated for measles in March.

Dean Blumberg, the chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children’s Hospital, said the hospital “took appropriate precautions in the areas the patient had visited” and there were no other measles cases at the hospital.

The letter warned that measles exposure may have happened in the waiting room. The letter’s recipients would “need to notify [their] primary health care provider(s) and [their] child’s provider(s) of this possible exposure to discuss [their] possible risk of infection, vaccination history, and other questions [they] may have.”

The measles patient was an non-vaccinated child who had recently traveled internationally.

Measles can live in the air for as long as two hours after who is infected coughs or sneezes. The diseases symptoms don’t appear until seven to 14 days later if a person hasn’t been vaccinated.

Symptoms including high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes and rash with red spots, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC is currently tracking six measles outbreaks in the U.S.

The agency reports there were 387 measles cases confirmed across 15 U.S. states from Jan. 1 to March 28, 2019, which is more than all cases from 2018. The 387 cases also represent the second-highest number of measles cases in the U.S. since 2000, when it was classified as eliminated.

3 Comments

DrGadget
DrGadget
6:52 am April 8, 2019 at 6:52 am

No mention of the patient’s nationality?
No mention of the patient’s legal status?

I’ll bet $1000 the patient’s name wasn’t anything like Bjorn Svenson or Xian Zhang.

Build that Wall already. Seal the border. We’re importing deadly diseases from the 3rd World. This is insane.

    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    7:23 am April 8, 2019 at 7:23 am

    More evidence of the insanity of power hungry Democrats, who in their pleasure offered Obamacare would spend Billions to eradicate diseases like Measles which we actually accomplished, then let in the pain of foreign social bacteria unvetted to keep WE THE PEOPLE degraded and dependent UPON THEM. Its the liberal circle of life,,,,,turned into the social circle of death, destruction and failure in their “Musical Chairs” game where ultimately everyone who listens to their siren song music, gets left standing and out of the game as their media music plays on and on.

      Mike Livo
      Mike Livo
      9:29 am April 8, 2019 at 9:29 am

      Hey Inluminatuo,
      Actually we did not eradicate measles in this country. Instead we postponed getting the disease in most cases. The people who should not get infected are those that are recently vaccinated. These people pose more of a threat to the non-vaccintated then the inverse. Plus you as a vaccinated person need to get a booster every 10 years or so. How many people follow up on that? The newly hired teacher in your school may still be vaccinated but what about the tenured one?
      Once people get the disease they are vaccinated for life. Just tough nuggies for them that gets it.
      This panic about a disease is over wrought and the whole vaccination program was designed more to create business for pediatricians than it was to help us stay healthy.
      I do believe in vaccination’s but done in a responsible manner.
      So, everyone must really calm down and look at this logically.
      My vaccinations occurred when our parents heard that a kid in the neighborhood had the disease and we were made to play with them so that we too would get our vaccination. Hence people form my era have been vaccinated for life.

Leave a Reply