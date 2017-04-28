University of Wisconsin-Madison Takes Stand Against Jews

Anti-Israel activists harass Jews during a University of Wisconsin debate over a divestment resolution; Call Jews “oppressors.”
The student government of the University of Wisconsin-Madison unanimously passed on Wednesday a divestment resolution targeting companies operating in many countries that included an amendment specifically about Israel.
An amendment added to the one-page resolution, which Jewish students said brought the resolution more in line with the proposal that failed a month ago, blames Israel for police violence against African-Americans, citing an exchange program in which senior American police officers travel to Israel to learn about counterterrorism, the pro-Israel organization StandWithUS said in a statement.
During debate on the resolution, anti-Israel activists called the Jewish community “oppressors” and said that Jewish students oppose divestment against Israel because it threatens their “white privilege.”
A Jewish member of the Associated Students of Madison was publicly targeted and harassed by other members of the student government during the meeting as well, according to the campus Hillel.
“The behavior of members of ASM to publicly target and harass the Jewish students and in particular the one Jewish student on ASM was reprehensible,” the university Hillel’s executive director, Greg Steinberger, said in a statement issued following the meeting. “We look forward to engaging the university and the state in a review of what happened tonight at the ASM meeting.”
In a statement issued after the vote, the university administration said the resolution is nonbinding and will not result in a change in university policies or its approach to investing.
The resolution passed Wednesday by the Associated Students of Madison by a 24-0 vote, with two abstentions, calls on the university and its foundation to divest from companies involved in private prisons, arms manufacture, fossil fuels and border walls, and banks that “oppress marginalized communities.”
The vote comes a month after a divestment resolution specifically targeting Israel failed to pass the student government and two weeks after the student government passed a proposal to create a new financial transparency and ethics subcommittee. The meeting was held April 12, the second day of Passover, when several Jewish representatives were absent.
Wednesday’s resolution uses language brokered between Jewish student leaders and the authors to target unethical corporations in more general terms without attacking Israel. However, during the open forum discussion prior to the vote, some students called for the one-page resolution to be amended to include specific countries and issues, the Daily Cardinal student newspaper reported.
“We are concerned that the actions taken tonight appear to violate a ruling of the Student Judiciary; Jewish members of student government, who raised this issue with the Student Judiciary, walked out of the meeting after expressing concerns that the process was undemocratic and not transparent,” the statement said.
“UW-Madison values and welcomes members of all faiths and identities. We have heard clearly from the Jewish community how targeted they feel by the actions of the last month. Chancellor [Rebecca] Blank has made clear her opposition to the concept of BDS and academic boycotts.”
University of Wisconsin-Madison Takes Stand Against Jews,
where is the aclu marxist?
this hate speech pure and simple but its ok when its whites and jews i guess.
all i am saying is lock and load cause its comming.
Boy! Aren’t the people of Wisconsin getting just what they wanted out of their U of W mind control experiments!
Wait. Wasn’t the media giving Trump a load of smelly stuff cause of all the “Perceived Anti-semitism’ around? YET THIS GOES on and the media is silent..
There has been a lot of rhetoric about how anti-Semitism has increased exponentially since President Trump was elected. The mainstream media has spun the stories of attacks, cemeteries being damaged, threats against JCCs, etc. as being done by Trump supporters. I believe that they have been doing a fine job of hiding the truth. It isn’t the Trump supporters who are anti-Semitic but rather the left wing, ‘tolerant’, angry, rioting, and otherwise causing mayhem people. This situation shows where the problem is actually coming from. It isn’t the conservative students saying these things and attacking Jewish students it is the liberal students. No wonder so many problems with anti-Semitism are being found on college and university campuses as that is where liberalism is thriving.
Higher education seems to promote anti-semitism. Why? The left is always trying to convince special groups that they are victims.. LGBT, African Americans, women, illegal immigrants etc. Jews have been REAL VICTIMS throughout their history. Read the Old Testament, read the history of NAZIism, read current events in France etc. I am a Catholic and my own religion has been treated with bigotry. Are these haters anti-religion socialists or is there another agenda?
IMO its communism pure and simple on these campuses. AND we all know how much commies LOATH jews..
Buy – Defend – Support !!!
It is no wonder that the “Children” attending college today, leave without an education. They spend too much time getting “brainwashed” by the liberal-left academics who get paid for spreading this garbage. ANY COLLEGE OR UNIVERSITY that supports these actions and does not FIRE the “instructors” promoting this hateful and inaccurate “horse feathers”, needs to be removed from Government lists for student government funding. Cut the money and maybe the institutions of “higher education”
(cough, cough, choke, choke) might start teaching something besides “social sciences” from the bottom of the barrel.
Note that this is the student association, not the university speaking for itself. But it’s instructive what sort of leaders the students choose to represent them.
But since the university is NOT DOING anything to stop it, they are just as bad imo, cause they are caving INTO these louts..