University of Virginia stonewalls conservative club for restricting membership to conservatives

The University of Virginia says it will not recognize a conservative club because the organization limits its membership to those who affirm conservative principles.
In a letter on Friday, lawyers for Young America’s Foundation said the university’s policy is “unconstitutional” and violates state law.
“A pro-choice club may deny leadership positions to pro-life students, and a gun control group may determine that it does not wish to extend membership to NRA members,” Casey Mattox, senior counsel at the Alliance Defending Freedom, wrote in the letter. “Yet, by the terms of this policy — and its application here — religious and political student groups are specifically barred from instituting requirements for leadership and voting membership based on the beliefs their organizations seek to promote.”
It’s the latest dispute pitting colleges and universities against religious and political student clubs that restrict membership or leadership positions to those who support their mission.
Business Leaders in Christ sued the University of Iowa earlier this month after the small student ministry was kicked off campus for denying a leadership position to a gay student who did not adhere to the club’s scriptural beliefs. The university told the club to “revise” its doctrine and submit an “acceptable plan” for choosing leaders in order to be allowed back on campus.
Young America’s Foundation (YAF) is an organization dedicated to advancing the conservative cause at America’s colleges and universities. The 57-year-old group has chapters on hundreds of campuses nationwide. Members are required to affirm the organization’s founding document, the “Sharon Statement,” which was drafted at the home of late conservative luminary William F. Buckley Jr.
In a Nov. 5 letter to YAF, Ty Zirkle, vice president for organizations at the UVA Student Council, said requiring members to affirm the Sharon Statement violates the university’s policy against “political affiliation” discrimination.
“Support for the Sharon Statement can absolutely be included in the mission/purpose section of the constitution and will naturally attract interested students, but it cannot be a membership requirement,” Mr. Zirkle wrote.
He recommended “removing some wording from the bylaws that give the executive board the ability to terminate membership on any basis” so as to bring the club’s “practices in line with University policy.”
VA Code Ann. § 23.1-400 holds that student organizations at public universities may conduct activities “in furtherance of the organization’s religious or political mission,” and “only persons committed to that mission should conduct such activities.” These activities include “ordering the organization’s internal affairs, selecting the organization’s leaders and members, defining the organization’s doctrines, and resolving the organization’s disputes[.]”
Mr. Mattox maintained that the “plain text of this law prohibits the University of Virginia from denying recognition to or otherwise discriminating against” YAF.
“On this ground alone, the decision to deny recognition to YAF-UVA was illegal,” he wrote.
The University of Virginia’s decision also violated the right to freedom of association guaranteed in First Amendment, Mr. Mattox said.
Pointing to U.S. Supreme Court precedent protecting the right of “like-minded individuals to associate for the purpose of expressing commonly held views,” Mr. Mattox said public universities violate the First Amendment rights of their students by conditioning club recognition, and the government benefits that come with it, on the abandonment of the “right to associate with persons who share their beliefs.”
YAF spokesman Spence Brown said it’s ironic that this dispute is taking place at the school founded by Thomas Jefferson, author of the Declaration of Independence and the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom.
“Our students’ speech and association rights are being violated by administrators at the University of Virginia,” Mr. Brown said in a statement. “Our demand is simple — recognize the YAF chapter and change this illegal policy.”
University of Virginia…just one among many Leftist propaganda and indoctrination campuses where there is permitted only one ideology, where there is no free speech, no free association, no free exchange of ideas, no tolerance for any deviation from the official “Party Line” whatsoever. They behave thus in the name of “diversity,” “multiculturalism,” “equality,” when they are, in fact, endeavoring to restrain and/or prohibit all of those seemingly high ideals, but only for the “unenlightened” opposition. It is Fascism, tyranny, anti-democratic, ideological zealotry, and rank, blatant, repulsive hypocrisy.
Leftists have always been the same sort of people throughout the history of the Enlightenment, which created Leftism. The Jacobins of 1789 are the same people as the Bolsheviks of 1905 and 1917 as the Communists of 1917-1990 as the Progressives of 2018. Among them, they murdered over 100 million people, enslaved millions more, and created the ultra-tyranny we now call “totalitarianism”. Today’s US and European Leftists are working 24-7 to do it all again — to us.
How are leftist memes transferred from one country to another, or within persons and groups within a society?
Could leftism be considered a “Mind Parasite,” to use a term developed by Colin Wilson? Is this mind parasite a like a computer virus? Do these terms help ground Michael Savage’s observation that “Radical Liberalism is a mental disorder?”
Its not a mind parasite. ITS just a parasite period..
Missed just one, it is gross, blatant political censorship.
Yet more Proof the commiefication of our schools is almost all the way through every college/uni..
Liberalism is not just a different political orientation. Liberalism is a danger to our Constitutional Republic. It is hostile to the majority of Americans and the bedrock values that they abide by.
We should stop fighting “racism”, “white supremacy”, “global warming”, and other absurdities, and make a serious effort to eliminate Liberalism, instead.
All of the other fights are distractions that the liberals use to hide their infiltration into society…The old frog in the pot scenario.
The Communist University of Virginia! They scream diversity as long as everyone is a liberal! I think the Communists should be swept out of these colleges with a bulldozer!
Better yet, a couple of .50 cal nests?
I’d just love to open the earth up, and swallow the entire college..
Hell, take all the liberal who want to join and you’will be able to harass the bejesus out of them. And if there are so many they take control, JUST START another club.
Then they would sue and heckle you to let them in THAT club, till they get so numerous they take THAT ONE over, and the next, and the next till either YOU stop trying to make those clubs or just quit the uni in disgust..
There is only one reason a Liberal wants to join a Conservative organization. To shout them down and claim harassment when confronted for shouting them down. Ok, two reasons.
Perhaps they could pass the same requirement for the Congressional Black Caucus.
Na.. EO/Anti-discrimination laws ONLY SEEM to ever apply to conservative groups. NEVER to liberal ones.
There are probably 10 others that need to have the same requirements applied to them as well.
Heads I win, tails you lose. It’s always this way when you talk to a Leftist.
I hope a lot of conservative students get free college tuition to any college they want to attend, paid by the University of Virginia.
So as soon as the Lesbian Club is run by a male lumber jack and the Rag head Muslim club is chaired by a Baptist preacher, and Black Lives Matter Students club is run by a KKK member, maybe they can slide on this for the Conservative club.
Till then, BOLLACKS!!