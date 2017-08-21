University of Texas removes Confederate statues under cover of darkness

The bronze likenesses of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Albert Sidney Johnston and Confederate Postmaster John H. Reagan will be relocated to the university’s Briscoe Center for American History, Fenves said. The statue of James Stephen Hogg, the first native-born governor of Texas and the son of a Confederate general, will be considered for re-installation at another campus site, he said.
The removal of the statues under cover of darkness comes in the wake of protests a week earlier by white nationalists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Va., that turned violent, with one counterprotester killed and numerous others injured when a man with far-right leanings allegedly drove his car into a crowd.
“The horrific displays of hatred at the University of Virginia and in Charlottesville shocked and saddened the nation,” Fenves said in a message to the university community. “These events make it clear, now more than ever, that Confederate monuments have become symbols of modern white supremacy and neo-Nazism.”
UT spokesman Gary Susswein said the removal work was being done after dark and without advance warning for public safety reasons. The work was expected to begin late Sunday and take several hours. In Baltimore, where four Confederacy-related monuments were hauled away on trucks under cover of darkness late Tuesday night and early Wednesday, Mayor Catherine Pugh had said she was concerned about possible violence.
Fenves had a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis removed from the Main Mall two years ago, and it now resides in the university’s Briscoe center. A year ago, he had an inscription honoring the Confederacy and Southern pride removed from the South Mall after earlier saying it would remain in place.
When Jefferson’s statue was taken down, Fenves said he was leaving the Lee, Johnston, Reagan and Hogg statues at the South Mall because those individuals had deeper ties in Texas. But Charlottesville changed everything, and the UT president has now decided that they all must go from their place of honor. Commencement takes place on the Main and South Malls, in the shadow of the Tower.
READ: Statement from UT President Gregory L. Fenves
“The historical and cultural significance of the Confederate statues on our campus — and the connections that individuals have with them — are severely compromised by what they symbolize,” Fenves said. “Erected during the period of Jim Crow laws and segregation, the statues represent the subjugation of African Americans. That remains true today for white supremacists who use them to symbolize hatred and bigotry.”
He added, “The University of Texas at Austin has a duty to preserve and study history. But our duty also compels us to acknowledge that those parts of our history that run counter to the university’s core values, the values of our state and the enduring values of our nation do not belong on pedestals in the heart of the Forty Acres.”
The events in Charlottesville no doubt touched a personal nerve for Fenves, who is Jewish. His father is a Holocaust survivor, having been imprisoned in Auschwitz. Some of the far-right marchers in Charlottesville raised their arms in the Nazi salute and shouted anti-Jewish phrases.
UT was influenced in its early days by sympathizers with the Confederacy, including George Littlefield, a Confederate officer, UT regent and benefactor who nearly 100 years ago commissioned the various statues. The sculptor, Pompeo Coppini, expressed prescient misgivings, writing, “As time goes by, they will look to the Civil War as a blot on the pages of American history, and the Littlefield Memorial will be resented as keeping up the hatred between the Northern and Southern states.”
An advisory panel and a Student Government resolution had urged the UT president two years ago to remove the Davis statue at a time of reduced tolerance for Confederate symbols after the fatal shooting of nine black churchgoers in South Carolina. The issue has special resonance for UT, which didn’t admit blacks until it was forced to do so in 1950 by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Fenves said he has spoken with student leaders, students, faculty members, staff members and alumni in recent days to get their views after what he described as “the revelatory events in Charlottesville.” He said he also revisited the advisory panel’s 2015 report.
At the time he had Davis’ statue taken down, Fenves also removed a statue of President Woodrow Wilson, which stood opposite that of the Confederate leader, to maintain symmetry on the Main Mall. The Wilson statue is currently in storage. The Texas Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans tried unsuccessfully to get the courts to block the removal of Davis’ statue.
Kirk Lyons, the lawyer who represented the Sons of Confederate Veterans, condemned the university’s decision to remove the remaining statues. “They are spitting on Littlefield’s grave. They should be ashamed of themselves,” Lyons said, pledging to round up support for demanding that state lawmakers cut off funding to UT until the statues are put back.
Gov. Greg Abbott said last week that he opposed removing Confederate monuments, saying it “won’t erase our nation’s past, and it doesn’t advance our nation’s future.” His spokesman declined to elaborate late Sunday, saying he would need to confer with the governor.
Aside from media, there are very few students on campus to witness the removal of the statues, despite the university having sent a notice by email to the entire student body.
Education Junior Ixchel Perez said she saw the message and came down to witness the move.
“This is definitely history,” she said. “I want to see this because it’s meaningful.”
Perez stood opposite the UT Tower with friend Jesus Castellano, an economics senior, who called the move a “good decision.”
“It puts UT in a position that says what is going on in Charlottesville is not okay and we’re going to do something about it,” he said. “Our student body isn’t going to sit around and let things like Charlottesville happen.”
Join the discussion
When there is a terrorist attack, us on the right (me included) are very quick to notice not to many Muslims come out and denounce it and demand an end to it.
When the KKK and neo Nazis marched in Charlottesville waving Confederate flags and protesting the removal of a statue, why was protesting them left to other violent leftist? Where were the millions of southerners who love the statues and flags as symbols of southern culture and not racism. Why weren’t they out in the millions with their battle flags counter-protesting the KKK and demanding that the racists stop using their southern cultural heritage for evil?
The hypocrisy, self-righteousness, and cowardice, are glaringly obvious, but clearly do not faze the suddenly oh, so sensitive, UT President who, up until a couple of days ago, evidently had no such high-moral misgivings about those same monuments. Yes, UT is a Texas university, but it’s not representative of most Texans’ world view, nor their political ideology. It’s the same kind of politically correct campus as UCAL, with Lefty-Loony faculty, administrators, and trustees. With the great influx of Lefties from California, fleeing the lunacy there, but intent upon re-creating it in Texas, plus the substantial additions of illegal aliens, the demographics and politics of Texas are changing rapidly from mostly Conservative to mostly Liberal. The Texas legislature is run by Lefties and policies that would have been easily implemented ten years ago, are now completely blocked, or altered to insignificance. It’s how Liberalism takes over places; little by little, bit by bit, year by year, until one day folks wake up to a world they no longer recognize. It’s also the way Islam works, but in both instances, Americans seem oblivious to the real and present danger, and/or are simply too damn lazy and self-involved to mount a resistance. We’re allowing ourselves to be engulfed, overwhelmed, and, perhaps, irretrievably changed into a culture that bears little resemblance to the one within, and because of, which we became free and great.
And yet another area of Texas capitulates to the insanity of liberalism..
Always interesting that our Colleges and Universities that teach (indoctrinate) this far left ideology are so quick to change the record of our history and often under the cover of darkness. Wish all faculty had to take a one year course at Hillsdale College on the real meaning of our countries founding and our history.
Cause they kow had they done it it in the light of day there would have been people out there PROTESTING its removal..
I HOPE all the alum of this place not only withhold all future donations, BUT DEMAND BACK ANY Money already given.
AND EVERY parent who is still of sane faculties, WITHDRAW their ids from this center of stupidity, and NO OTHER parent lets their kids go here..
The Democrat slave states are in a panic about labeled being slave states. Hiding the truth does not make it go away. Catch phase: “We hate those stupid f*****g N*****s but they still vote for us, how dumb is that?” The Demos can run but they can never hide racist roots.
I’m not really sure what the difference is between the fascism of ISIS….where they destroy antiquities of history because they are offensive to them….and liberals who do the same thing.
I guess next, liberals will be demanding that the Washington Monument and Jefferson memorials must be torn down, and that Washington must no longer be on the one dollar bill, nor Jefferson on the two dollar bill.
The argument of the liberals appears to be, that they are demanding that anyone who is recognized historically, by virtue of monument or statue, must either be a liberal or at least not have any known character defects.
The problem is that, as always, liberals have self-appointed themselves as being the arbiter of who makes those decisions.
What if I’m offended by Martin Luther King because he was a womanizer and a cigarette smoker? I demand that all statues, monuments, school names, buildings and streets which are named after him must either be torn down or renamed because he was not perfect and had known character defects. Therefore, he is not worthy of being recognized. How about the Kennedy’s, Robert Byrd, Harry Reid, or Bill Clinton? Oh yeah, none of those people are worthy of recognition either.
This is the scorched earth tactic the liberals are using. I have a feeling there is going to come a point where it is going to back fire on them in a very big way.