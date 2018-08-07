University of Missouri QB Apologizes for Offensive Tweets Sent in Middle School

University of Missouri quarterback Drew Lock became the latest athlete to apologize for offensive tweets sent when he was a teenager.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reported it received an email tip from a reader pointing to several tweets in the star quarterback’s Twitter account which date back to 2011 when he was 14 years old and in middle school.
The paper published what it said were “two of the more insensitive tweets,” out of five total.
“Hahahah kids a faggot,” read one.
“Could geico really save u 15% or more on car insurance?? .Do black guys like flamin hot cheetos?? Hahaha no affence black guys!” read the other.
The Daily Tribune contacted the Unversity’s athletic department for a response prior to publishing the tweets.
Lock then issued a statement in response.
“I was recently made aware of five tweets from my eighth grade year in middle school that were perceived as insensitive and inappropriate.” “An anonymous person brought these to the attention of the Columbia Daily Tribune, and I appreciate having the opportunity to address them.”
“I didn’t intend to offend anyone with those messages, but I understand that this is an example of how words, even when written by a young teenager, can be interpreted by others as newsworthy, harmful and inappropriate,” he added.
Lock joins Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb and Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Truner, who recently apologized for racist and homophobic tweets made when they were 17 and 18 years old respectively, also lacking context by the media as to what spurred these young men to send the tweets and why they are relevant seven to eight years after their issuance.
————
Don Irvine
Don Irvine is CEO of Accuracy in Media. He is active on Facebook and Twitter. You can follow him @donirvine to read his latest thoughts. View the complete archives from Don Irvine.
© Copyright © 2018, Accuracy in Media
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Boy Times are a changin!!!
I guess we should destroy the boy for what he said 10 years ago when they were just being Kids.
If they cannot beat you in the fair competition of the football field, business or political arena, they trot out the political correct thought police to dig up any childhood dirt or soiled diapers they can find to embarrass you into heeding the party line. I guess Liberals never soiled their diapers as children, just wet their pants when a successful Alpha male entered the room. Whatever happened to “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.”,,,,,but Liberals are never about Love Stories, just social manipulation, control and revenge.
well as far as i am concerned political correctness and fairness and feelings can kiss my a$$.
and as long as i live a gay person will always be a ***,homo,fruit,sissy mary,queer.
that is that!
So much for Statute of limitations.. It seems people are dregging up stuff one said 10+ years ago, to heckle and harass anyone they disagree with…
what about when people talk about white people? this was when he was a boy! children do grow up to be adults & become more knowledgeable about what’s right & wrong! what’s that saying about casting first stone? who has grudge against this young man they had to go back to when he was 14 years old?
How about all the offensive remarks made on the show “The Jeffersons” about caucasions. I guess the door doesn’t swing both ways when it comes to being offensive.
Or on the view, or anything else of MSNBC..
How about older people – are they going to be attacked for things they said 50 or 60 years ago? It looks like it’s headed that way.
It certainly seems that way.
There should be a “statute of limitations” on any and all stupid / offensive / inappropriate things said / done years ago. This applies especially for younger people who have not yet reached maturity.
ALL of us, without exception, have made embarrassing mistakes. Good sense says “forgive” and the Bible says “forgive.” Follow this advise; forgive and forget…get on with your life…and let the other person do the same.
There was a rule,if you broke the Law before you was 18 years old your records were sealed.
What I did before I was 18 stayed there. I’m sayin I got smarter I just don’t get caught. still having fun.
There are statutes of limitations CRIMINALLY. BUT apparently not civilly..
There is. It’s called the middle finger. Until people start responding with it nothing will change.
He should be destroyed for attending a loser, race baiting university. His tweets at age 14 – not a big deal.
In fairness, much of his problem probably originates in the fact that he picked a school where “identity politics” is now deeply embedded into the organizational fabric. (Does anyone remember last year?) As a white athlete he should have avoided that school at all costs. I certainly wouldn’t allow any of my kids (were they not now fully grown and long since out of college) to attend that institution of higher indoctrination.
I wonder what in the hell happened to letting a kid be a kid, which generally included saying stupid things and doing stupid stuff. Social justice warriors (as laughable a phrase as progressives) are in severe need of a life.
The left never wants anyone to ‘live and let live’. THEY want to keep hammering us, till we cave in…
* If you come from Canada, did you know you ” smoke fags ” ?
… Read Cigs
* In some Private British Schools, if you were ” fagged ” it was / is DISCIPLINE ….
* You could get Candy Fags in Australia – Candy Cigs – which some now call them FADS, not sure how ” Fads ” was an improvement.
* In some Eastern Europe – Africa and such ” *** ” simply means, weak, timid, afraid. Has ZERO to do with Sexuality at all.
But I do agree with one post, that there should be a ” Statue of Limitations ” for Tweets, FB Posts, Texts and such. Say, oh …
1 year and that’s it.
You can NO LONGER USE THEM AGAINST A PERSON.
I politely disagree. Hillary has made several statements that define who she really is and who she thinks we are. But then again, she was an adult when she made them, not a 14 year old kid. And please remember how they destroyed Paula Deen over a remark she made years ago. We need to hold the NYT and their racist editor to the same standard they hold everyone else.
And the paper made a big deal of this so they could bring a little fear into your life and that you would know you could be next
Which is really the paper just being a bully by picking on little kids
while sucking their thumb and pooping their pants
So grow up Columbia Daily Tribune before the big people put you in timeout
Obviously the person(s) complaining are #snowflakes
Really sad that people are so easily “offended”
I completely agree with statute of limitations idea
Too bad we can’t implement that
“I completely agree with statute of limitations idea”. Really?!? You would agree with this idea of having a statute of limitations? This is the ideas left of trying to shut down those on the right for what they deem offensive. Notice how its always only a one way street when it comes to the Bolsheviks on the left. Where would it end for these people? It wouldn’t because then they would extend it to say someone who may be doing a stand up comedy routine that tends to rely on alot of caricature and stereotypes. They would deem the language used in the routine as offensive and racist which would be taking it completely out of the context it was presented in. I think the left has completely watered down the meaning of the word “racist” since they throw it out there everytime they have no credible argument to back up their position. I’m more than sure if someone were to go and examine some tweets made in the past by players of color on the same team that they would discover some pretty offensive remarks about white people. Besides where’s the outrage from these people towards the new editor hired by the NY Times who tweeted out that she would like to cancel white people as well as numerous other offensive and racist remarks aimed squarely at white males? These people are nothing more than snowflakes who are feigning self-righteous indignation at a selective target namely the white race.
But until we start standing UP to their attacks, things like this will keep happening, and more frequently i fear.
I heard he tried to kiss a girl in kindergarten…Oh, the horror!
Are you serious (LMAO)? The horror of it all is finally being exposed for all to see. Sounds like he should be made the poster boy for toxic masculinity for trying to kiss a girl in kindergarten. This Drew Lock sounds like a world of trouble and should be immediately dismissed from the team, expelled from the school and forced to wander the desert for the next 40 years to atone for this and his offensive tweets.
Are the same standards being applied to ALL student athletes? Black, White, Brown, Male and Female? f so…Good! If not…why not?
You should know by now, liberals NEVER apply the same standards to “minorities” as they do whites..
I’d rather the authorities go after the Antifa facists [especially the ones that wear masks] that not only mouth filthiness but also brandish weapons to cause serious injury.