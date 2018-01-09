University of Chicago faculty tell Obama to move his ‘socially regressive’ Presidential library

More than 100 members of the University of Chicago faculty are asking the Obama Foundation to move the proposed library honoring the 44th president to a new location because the plan as currently constituted is “socially regressive.”
The Obama Presidential Center will not provide the “promised development or economic benefits” to surrounding neighborhoods, the professors write and could cost more than $100 million in state funds.
“We are concerned that these are not the best ways to use public funds to invest in the future of Chicago,” the letter reads.
The library will also take over large sections of two historic public parks, Jackson Park and Midway Plaisance, and force the closure of a major South Side thoroughfare, Cornell Avenue. The professors argue it’s a “traffic-jam in the making.”
The Obama Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The letter has been circulating internally at the University of Chicago and was first made public by Blair Kamin, the architecture critic at the Chicago Tribune.
President Barack Obama lectured at the University of Chicago Law School from 1992 to 2004.
The proposed Obama Center will sit on the shore of Lake Michigan, next to the Museum of Science and Industry and across the street from the University of Chicago campus.
The project is being financed with private donations but is expected to require as much as $100 million in infrastructure improvements to the surrounding area.
Economic development spurred by the library is limited, the professors write, because “there is no available adjacent land in which to start a new business, set up a new café or restaurant, [or] bring another cultural center to the neighborhood.” The only new jobs created by the library “will be staff to the Obama Center.”
It will also annex 21 acres from Jackson Park, which the professors point out is on the National Register of Historic Places and is “one of the most important urban parks in the nation.”
“At a time of increasing complexity and pressure in urban life, Chicago should be dedicated to preserving our public parks as open areas for relaxation and play for all its citizens,” the letter reads.
Library planners also intended to turn a portion of another public park, Midway Plaisance, into an above-ground parking garage. But following the release of the public letter, the Chicago Sun-Times reported the Obama Foundation had reached an agreement to move the garage below ground.
The University of Chicago faculty write that they would be “pleased to support the Obama Center if the plan genuinely promoted economic development in our neighborhoods and respected our precious public urban parks.”
But they urged the Obama Foundation “to explore alternative sites on the South Side that could be developed with more economic benefits, better public transportation, and less cost to taxpayers.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
But of course Odumbass doesn’t care about actually doing anything good for the city, state, or country. He just wants to make sure that he is remember as something he is not.
The halfrican leaves us yet another half baked idea
The Professors stated the library and parking lot will be “socially regressive”. Obama is “socially regressive,” as he is a communist, but you Professors are also socially regressive, as you are communists!
Egads. Some common sense coming out of Chi-raq.. Wonders will never cease..
And faculty types at that. But where will Mooshele and Okra be able to announce there candidacy from?
Who uses libraries anymore? Might as well construct it next to the buggy whip factory and the sword smith’s place.
Then you could show all of Obama’s famous quotes on a Betamax hooked up to a black and white television.
It’s 2017. A new library today would only serve as a monument to an ego that really doesn’t need any outside help.
Great post DrGadget. You nailed it EXACTLY about Obama and his OUTSIZED ego!
Well of course its not going to provide redevelopment or economic benefit. That’s what his whole 8 years were – no benefit. Only uses up as much public money as possible to make himself seem large.
How else did he amass a fortune in the $$ 100’s of Millions for himselve?
obama was a visiting lecturer. he wasn’t lecturing very often because he never had much to say about anything especially anything requiring scholarship. the man is a fake writ large. it is hilarious they are telling him to go to the southside. that’s where he was supposedly the blacks advocate as a community organizer. someplace he never wants to go again. didn’t want to be there in the first place. I congratulate the academics for pining this imbecile to the wall. anyone sane is severely annoyed to have to deal with this guy altogether. ugh.
Personally, I think it should be moved to the middle East and keep it out of the USA.
OR mid Africa.. Kenya;s open!
Given his love of ALL things Islamic–ESPECIALLY the enemies of the United States, that would be a more appropriate place for it, justmiddle!
It should be located in a dumpster on the Southside near the sanitation canal and city dump!
It should be located in a dumpster on the Southside near the sanitation canal and city dump!
The South Side is filled with empty spaces. Go develop some of that property and leave the parks alone.
Too many gangs to worry about for him to ever want it there..
Well, this is a first. Socially regressive college profs oppose a socially regressive Presidential library. What’s really going on is they’re worried about morning traffic jams & their parking spaces being taken.
“The only new jobs created by the library “will be staff to the Obama Center.”
That’s more than he created during 8 yrs as President.
Put it on a barge and set it adrift.
I think you mean, put it on a barge and set it aflame.
Joe, both work for me!
Library? What’s he need a library for? You could put his accomplishments on one page and still have room for the table of contents. Of course his failures could fill a book.
No, how can you say that – his executive orders alone will fill up a whole wing.
Did those EO’s accomplish a damn thing??
Obama likes to be the center of attention. He will do anything to make society recognize his so called importance. If I were a taxpayer in that part of the country I would contest this area for his Library and taking away Parks that people enjoy. He will shove what he wants down everyone’s throat until he gets what he wants.
Typical of “it’s all about ME” Obama to want to disrupt traffic and destroy parks to construct his “monument to the great ME” Presidential library. And KUDOS to the University of Chicago for opposing the construction of this egomaniac’s over-the-top MONUMENT to himself. Reminds me of some ancient Pharaoh building PYRAMIDS as monuments to their own greatness.
Considering that Obama was, BAR NONE, the very WORST, MOST destructive President in the history of this Republic, the ONLY tribute “library” that would be appropriate for him is an OUTHOUSE, with a gigantic Islamic crescent and COMMUNIST hammer and sickle on the roof in neon lights, you know, just to clue people in to what he was REALLY all about!
Finally! someone with an ounce of community concern makes a stand! What an insult to the Museum of Science and Industry and the University of Chicago, as well as to the citizens of Chicago, that the location had been proposed. What a waste of dollars that could be used productively!
Yipee-kai-yay!!!
When will any of you understand that it’s all about Obummer. He doesn’t care about anything else but himself. So, your little plea to move the library will fall on big dumbo deaf ears. He is the narcissist of the century. You need to remember that.
He may be, but he has no authority to override the city/state..
“He is the narcissist of the century.”
Sadly no, this is no longer true. It was under-reported in the latest news cycle but Obama’s ego is now too large to measure. We can’t call Obama narcissistic anymore.
They will need to rewrite all the Greek mythology stories. The former record holder, Narcissus of legend, will now be called “obamanistic” to reflect these latest developments.
Sorry Narcissus. You had a great run but it’s over. You’re no longer an adjective.
LOVE your post, DrGadget–right on target, as usual. You SKEWERED the HUMONGOUS Obama ego right where it hurts!
What is the point of a library devoid of any published material because all records are sealed? There is still no public documents that Obama met any admission requirement, earned any degree by meeting any academic requirements, or who paid for his attendance at any university, as all such records are sealed. One report is he spent his junior year in Pakistan, there is no proof either way.
Excellent point, wga8888. Methinks he’s hoist on his own petard here. He CAN’T unseal his records to “make himself great again” (as if he ever WAS), because the unsealed RECORDS would likely reveal that he was NEVER Constitutionally ELIGIBLE to be President in the FIRST PLACE! I always figured he sealed them to conceal the fact that he was registered at Columbia as a FOREIGN STUDENT, which would mean either he was NOT a “natural born citizen”, and therefore INELIGIBLE to be President, or that he LIED about being a “foreign student” to fraudulently obtain tuition financing, thereby committing FRAUD. EITHER WAY, he had NO business being elected President–and the LYING COMMUCRATS who CERTIFIED his Constitutinoal fitness to be on the Presidential ballot, and the LYING, COMPLICIT MEDIA who LIED and covered up his radical background–not to MENTION his questionable eligibility–are ALL equally guilty of TREASON for bum-rushing this Manchurian candidate NIGHTMARE into our White House!
Just as Obama had a socially regressive administration which yielded no jobs for minorities and spent huge amounts of taxpayer money to expand food stamps, and every other give-away program, he now wants to eliminate parks and cost the taxpayers of Chicago $100 million with practically no jobs produced (which is exactly what Obama did for 8 years.)
I’m so confused…
Is this Communists fighting Socialists, or Marxists fighting Communists, or Pinkos fighting Lenninists, or hippies fighting Antifas?
I’m starting the “Occupy the Obama Library” movement… hope to take a dump at the entrance in a few years.
You’ll have plenty of paper lying around to use as TP!
Why not place his library right in the middle of a black ghetto and stock it with Heather MacDonald’s well researched book on blacks, crime and the police: “The War on Cops: How the New Attack on Law and Order Makes Everyone Less Safe”? Have most copies on CDs so even black youth that Dems and their teacher cronies left illiterate can learn about what’s REALLY going on with their community.
Social Regressive. That’s a good name for the effect of Obama’s presidency on our nation, especially among the African-American population.
If you call yourself ‘Afreakin,’ you definitely are not American!
There has to be some open space in S. ChiCongo somewhere? Just make sure to supply bullet proof vests and kevlar for the visitors & staff!
So is it going to be like a billion dollar YMCA with books? Will there be a membership D̶N̶C̶ ̶d̶o̶n̶a̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ fee? If not a fee then will it be a tax? The money to build and operate this money pit has to come from somewhere and I am willing to bet the only thing obama will donate is the use of his name.
Oh you can BET THERE will be a “Fee” (Tax) to use the place..
No doubt he will crawl up in Uncle Santa Soros’ lap and whisper in HIS ear that he needs a few million to build his lousy library, in payment for TREASONOUS SERVICES RENDERED.
D TRUMP Vs. B OBAMA any difference!
Chicago cheered when Obama spent $3T dollars of taxpayer money for shovel-ready infrastructure projects–and look what that did as a stimulus to the national economy? I’m certain Chicago will see similar results in economic stimulus by the city investing a mere $100M.
Likewise Chicago cheered when our Obama administration roped-off hundreds of millions of acres of public lands as national monuments (in everyone else’s backyard) how can its citizens possibly complain about donating a couple of parks to commemorate the guy now?
I think the hypocrisy of Chicago and its academia is ASTOUNDING when they are asked to put a little skin in the game in support of erecting a monument to the progressive socialist politics they espouse…this time, in their backyard.
Of course, if Chicago is REALLY worried about scarifying this public area for the new presidential library, it could always support limiting the proposed site to Pres. Obama’s economic and diplomatic accomplishments…They’d only have to put up with a booth not much bigger than a news-stand.
DougV, seems to me, this begs the question of, where in hell is BANKRUPT CHICAGO going to GET that hundred million? They had BETTER NOT try to get it from us taxpayers, because there are a LOT of us who would VIOLENTLY object to being forced to fund a MONUMENT to that egomaniacal little SOCIOPATH like this “library” would obviously be! And as long as we are on the subject, when was the LAST time you heard of a “library” with a FULL BASKETBALL COURT?
The $100 Mil comes out of state funds …. Illinois is bankrupt and continually raising property and income taxes. Chicago Cook County tried to pull a fast “soda pop” tax increase , but failed due to citizen outrage. They had to repeal the $0.01 per oz tax for each drink sold. Chicago and Illinois politicians are as desperate for cash as are tax payers for tax relief.
As much as I admired HST, Ike and Reagan I would not approve $100 million of tax payer money to fund a tribute to them or any other modern president. Want to take $10 million from Obama to build one, OK by me. I’d just hold my nose if ever I drove by. Further, I don’t want $100 million of tax payer money to fund increased riches for the NFL. Many, many, many millionaires and some billionaires do not deserve tax payer funding. Good Bye , NFL. Move to the Middle East.
MOVE IT “O” … straight to Hawaii.