University of California, Berkeley settles speech lawsuit with conservative groups

The University of California, Berkeley has settled a lawsuit brought by conservative groups whose speakers the school worked to blackball, agreeing to pay $70,000 and to make changes more welcoming to future speakers.
The changes at the system’s flagship campus could ripple through academia given Berkeley’s prominent place within it, according to legal experts who said the way the case developed set important First Amendment benchmarks other schools should pay attention to.
“Given Berkeley’s size, prestige and influence, the settlement will likely remind similar institutions of the importance of carefully crafting objective, viewpoint-neutral policies to govern security fees for campus events,” said Will Creeley, senior vice president for legal and public advocacy at the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.
Young America’s Foundation and Berkeley College Republicans said they felt targeted after they tried to host speakers Ann Coulter, David Horowitz and Ben Shapiro at the famously left-wing campus.
In one case, the school imposed a $5,000 “security fee,” while in another it tried to tell YAF the only available venues were during “dead week” when few students are on campus.
In the event with Mr. Shapiro, the university demanded a last minute $15,000 “security fee” to use one of the biggest auditoriums. A liberal group had paid just $5,000 in fees at the same venue when it hosted Justice Sonia Sotomayor, according to YAF.
“The university was putting out a pretty clear signal it had no interest in hearing the conservative view,” said Mark Trammell, YAF’s associate general counsel.
The groups sued and a federal judge rejected the university’s attempts to dismiss the suit. Mr. Trammell said YAF was preparing to depose administrators and seek reams of documents via subpoena.
“I think the university had an interest in avoiding that situation,” Mr. Trammell said.
Berkeley denied any wrongdoing under the settlement, which was finalized last week.
“The settlement does not require the university to concede that any of plaintiff’s claims of previous viewpoint discrimination have any basis in fact, for they did not,” school spokesman Dan Mogulof said in a statement.
But the school did agree not to permit a “hecklers’ veto,” or the threat of protests, to stymie speakers in the future, more or less guaranteeing the right of diverse viewpoints to be heard and engaged with on campus.
Mr. Trammell considered that step more consequential than the money, which will simply cover YAF’s attorneys’ fees.
“The university was fixing on some subjective estimate for what security would cost and then hitting us with these fees, often at the last minute,” he said. “Ironically, we were having to pay not because of any speech or actions taken by our side, but as insurance against what the other side was threatening to say and do.”
The settlement comes at a time when many conservative speakers have been blocked through so-called “hate speech” rules or fears over protests at conservative events.
A majority of schools surveyed by FIRE were found to have speech codes on their books the organization believes would be “unconstitutional at public universities.”
At Middlebury College in March 2017, Charles Murray was shouted down in an auditorium, and then he and a liberal faculty member accompanying him were physically accosted by demonstrators.
In February 2017, prior to a scheduled appearance by conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopolous, Berkeley authorities stood down as left-wing antifa groups and other agitators rioted and damaged university property.
That event was canceled, and when Mr. Shapiro finally did speak on campus in September 2017 authorities were prepared and large demonstrations against him were loud but not violent.
Mr. Trammell said the settlement with Berkeley is already affecting other battles.
A federal judge in Minnesota asked about it recently in similar litigation against the University of Minnesota’s actions, and YAF sent a letter this week to administrators at the University of Pittsburgh, where administrators hit YAF with a last minute $5,000 “security fee” in an apparent effort to block an appearance by Mr. Shapiro.
“I think schools are looking at this and colleges are watching,” Mr. Trammell said.
Who gets the 70 Grand?
From what I read, the lawyers.
“Everything in excess is opposed to nature.”Hippocrates
Attorney’s fees.
Should have had 3 more zeroes on that award…
I regret that the university was able to get this settled without deposing their administrators and allowing the plaintiffs to have full discovery. These leftist universities need their administrators’ attitudes, professors’ political activities, and anti-American policies; to be laid bare in front of the courts and the American citizens so the few right thinking parents can see that these are not places for educating their children, but are instead indoctrination centers in Marxist philosophy.
Your point is valid, and is the very reason the “school” settled rather than go to court.
All thanks to the lawyers no doubt..
While Berkeley administrators should’ve been held accountable, this is a start to fighting back on liberal censorship! Congrats’ conservatives!
Forget the cash, go after those misbehaving rioting students of violence and free speech violations with spankings and expelling’s and scholarship revocations. Throw a few out and the other children in adult bodies will start to act like adults, unlike their BS Bullhorn administrators and teachers who should lose tenure then jobs. $70K doesn’t cover one student’s tuition or even a half years Professor salary. In a major riot the school could take away and save Hundreds of thousands in wasted promised but now voided scholarship money. If they then riot against the disciplining administrators, then just let them go back to class and waste their time as a peaceful demonstration, by refusing at the end of the semester to issue a sheepskin or a grade. Create dishonorable student discharges that attach to their college records to prevent job opportunities or ability to get into positions of authority in the American business or political arenas, Rioting, breaking the law, denying others their right to free speech are not guaranteed in the Constitution,,,,in fact prohibited.
Not just that, but everyone of those rioters should be given a few years jail time.
Gee, what a surprise … the tolerant, inclusive liberals will tolerate and include everyone … AS LONG AS they have a liberal point of view .
“The settlement does not require the university to concede that any of plaintiff’s claims of previous viewpoint discrimination have any basis in fact, for they did not,” school spokesman Dan Mogulof said in a statement.
Of course they didn’t have any basis in fact – you just enjoy paying $70,000 to lawyers representing Conservatives !! Don’t lawyers have anything similar to the Hippocratic Oath that doctors pledge? That way they could be held responsible for the torturous twisting of the English language they use to deny the fact that THEY were WRONG.
We are the borg. Individuality will be purged!
Yeah!!!!!! It’s about time. There should be neutrality on any Universities part. It’s nice to get different view-points.
It’s nice to allow the 1st Amendment to stand.
This is just a start to take back our universities from the 60’s hippies who took over higher academia. I don’t know if we’ll ever get it back before we lose the Republic to the idiots they are turning out.
$70,000 was WAY too low in my opinion ! Intelligent people listen to both sides of a issue, and then make a decision, but THESE College students have no interest in listening to anybody that doesn’t agree with their WARPED views !