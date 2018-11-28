University arms students, faculty with hockey pucks for protection against bullets

Students and faculty at a university in suburban Detroit have been armed with an innovative way to protect themselves in the event of an active shooter: hockey pucks.
Tom Discenna, a professor of communication at Oakland University in Auburn, Hills, led an effort by the faculty union to purchase 2,500 of the 94-cent hockey pucks — 800 for union members and another 1,700 for students. In addition, the Oakland University Student Congress also recently ordered 1,000 hockey pucks that it intends to distribute to students.
“We thought ‘yeah, that is something that we can do,’ ” the president of the Faculty Union told reporters Tuesday. “We can make these available at least to our members and a fair number of students as well.”
Oakland University is a public university with an enrollment of around 20,000 students, according to the school’s website.
In March, Police Chief Mark Gordon, a former youth hockey coach, was asked by faculty members at a training session what they should do if a gunman enters their classroom.
With weapons not allowed on campus, Gordon said to throw anything that could distract a shooter if fleeing or hiding also aren’t an option.
The police chief said the puck idea “was just kind of a spur-of-the-moment idea that seemed to have some merit to it and it kind of caught on,” Gordon said.
“Anything that you can throw that’s heavy and will cause damage, cause injury is the bottom line of what you’re trying to do,” he said, adding the hockey puck “was just a thing that we suggested that could possibly work, especially when you have 20 or 30 people in a classroom and they all throw hockey pucks at the same time, it would be quite the distraction.”
An “Active Shooter” posting by the the school’s Police Department recommends as a last resort to “act with physical aggression and throw items at the active shooter.”
The hockey pucks are also part of fundraising to install interior locks on classroom doors.
Each puck is imprinted with a number for people to enter on the university’s website to donate money toward the new locks.
Student body vice president Brittany Kleinschmidt, a junior, said the effort “gets people talking.”
The school’s American Association of University Professors union and Student Congrees also have donated $5,000 each toward new inside locks for the 37 classrooms in one classroom building.
“If they bring a gun, we bring a hockey puck!” Barrak H. O’bama
I’m not certain about the disparity between muzzle velocities of various firearms compared to a students’ hand tossed hockey puck. But, I think the guy with a gun still has an slight advantage.
The Parkland school security didn’t even activate the Code Red. Are they really going to run towards gunfire with a pocket full of sports equipment?
Innovative! “Very Innovative”, in fact.
Which one of you wants your kids to be the one up front with the hockey puck?
Since there is no difference between the sexes on American campuses, the pucks will at least be thrown with the force of the average 20 year old.
Meant to add man at the end. Thrown with the force of the average 20 year old man.
It would be one thing to give us pucks 35 years ago when I was in college. I have to wonder if a typical man/woman that is 20 years old could even hit someone with a puck that is more than say 10 feet away. It isn’t as if the average kid plays ball like they used to. I bet I could have nailed someone in the nose at 30′ with a puck when I went to college. Today they seem stuck to their electronic games.
I was thinking that, too, Max daddy. The guy out front with the hockey puck is going to be at SERIOUS risk of getting shot!
I guess a hockey puck in your pocket is better than NOTHING, but it seems like they’re going to great lengths to preserve their “gun free zone” status!
Not just that kid out front.
BUT just imagine if some kids get all fritzy in the head and just starts hurling them at everyone around?
Even school administrators are fruit cakes. Sure that puck is a great thing but not trying to stop bullets as a gun can move a lot faster than someone throwing a puck. What nonsense and what a waste of money – meaning, of course, tuition will go up to pay for them. Yep, truly smart. NOT!
“Even???” More like “especially”
I’d have to agree Astro. I only ever hear them when they’re handing each other awards. When they have a problem…Poof!
So how many rounds is a hockey puck? Are they freaking serious? It has been proven time and time again that the most effective defense from a thug with a firearm is a good person with a firearm! Are these idiots even qualified to be teaching our kids? What a joke the liberals have turned our halls of higher education into!
And i wonder, if some kids DO get injured because a frackas arose, and people just started hurling pucks, willi nilly, who’s getting the blame?
If the next conservative speaker on campus ends up being injured by hockey pucks, who’s getting the blame? The Republican, as usual.
No problem finding a good supply of hockey pucks, their heads are full of them…
They’ve been watching too many cartoons. Completely ignorant and nuts.
I hear Acme makes great pucks. Just ask Wyle E. Coyote
What would he know. Nothing ever worked. But then He voided the warranty on every device he purchased by using it for a purpose or in a manner other than that for which it was intended.
Now that I think of it, the “coyote” never worked either. Who funded his research?
And why do you recommend we trust him, a deadbeat scavenger?
I may be paranoid but I think this thread has been compromised.
The issue isn’t with the number of cartoons one watches. It’s the quality of the ONE you are forced to watch over and over and over that has the positive or negative effect. Like, say…a classic Blarney O’bama State Of The Union address. Likely to have a negative effect on most sane persons.
throwing the chairs these snowflakes are sitting on would seem a much better solution to me.
was this a liberal arts school? not a physicist among them? a hockey puck or even 10 is not going to stop someone and now he gonna shoot them all.
dumb is being kind. i have been hit by a puck many times playing hockey, they hurt but didn’t disable me, just made me mad. and those we launched by a stick, not some poof’s arm.
Exactly. Has any one checked the physics of it?
How fast/far can the average student/teacher there, throw one?
Has anyone tested out how “injurous” those pucks are to a potential shooter, many of which i hear DO get armored up in body armor?
Of course its a “liberal” arts school! Once the 20-30 pucks are launched, then what?
I know, they should be armed with boomerangs, that way when they miss, the boomerang will return and …oh wait, probably knock out the originator.
These students are all a bunch of “Hockey Pucks!”
Don’t move, I’ve got a hockey puck! Bang!!! Whose next?
Yeah this is a typical well thought out snowflake plan. Why does the left insist on taking measures that are sure to get people killed?
yup. Like the shooter is going to be distracted enough to shoot the puck to improve his aim. Oh, that was sexist of me. Sorry. His or HER aim!
It’s not really sexist. Last i checked, not one of these school shootings have been done by a gal..
Paint them bright orange. They’ll look like tiny clay targets. Hurl them high and away from the shooter!!!
If the shooter is half a man, or if he’s had proper training, he’ll take the challenge.
You didn’t even get off a warning puck!
Yeah, it’s like bringing a knife to a gun fight. Oh, and by the way, there is a sliver of a chance it might work if these students can put down their phones and pick up the puck instead……NOT!!! A closing note to these university’s moron professor…..”PUCK YOUR STUPID AND MONEY WASTED IDEA!”
Probably work better, if they threw their phones.
“Don’t throw that! It’s only for Long Distance.” – Groucho, the Thinking Man’s Marx
What, and ruin their phones!? How are they to tweet their fear after they throw them?
No matter how stupid you believe liberals to be, you will always be exponentially underestimating how stupid they really are, even in your wildest dreams.
Hockey pucks? Let’s see how that works out! I’m thinking that all the snowflakes just throwing a hissy-fit would do a better job at stopping a shooter! wah wah!
Only in the mind of a liberal would this really stupid idea seem viable. If I had a kid attending a university, I would much rather prefer an active shooter be hit with a barrage of bullets than hockey pucks.
Be cheaper and easier to teach a student to safely handle a firearm and shoot straight.
Makes more sense to throw hot lead back at the shooter, because the shooter tends to catch on a lot sooner.
And if there are three or more students and faculty shooting back at the same time, it’s much more impressive.
PARKLAND PROVED the fact that the cops show up too late to do anything but fill out report forms.
And the sheriff still has his job, none of his kids were murdered because his bestest buddy dippitty hid under the stairs where it was safe.
Ditto for the school board…
When seconds count, the police are just minutes away.
The police show up with chalk to draw around the victims.
The VICTIM is ALWAYS the FIRST RESPONDER.
Everybody else just shows up later to fill out the reports and clean up the mess.
Schools of the future with 8′ wire fence with barbed wire on top all away round the school property with gun towers, locked gate with security guards, I hope armed, self locking doors at all classrooms, bulletproof windows. what do you think? or just arm the staff if they want to be armed with a CCW.
Sounds like a prison, eh? But that fence would need to be hot-wired. ‘Tis so sad what our country has devolved into due to liberals’ actions.
Sound like Auschwitz to me.
‘Spose that might be the REAL INTENTION?
Well, liberals already treat schools as indoctrination centers..
And we know that the most effective weapon a snowflake can throw is a fit.
Sorry dumvet, I didn’t see your post. Posts.
1-Too funny – in a sad way. Kind of like the school where I sub; last year they supplied -er, “armed” – each classroom with ……… ALUMINUM BASEBALL BATS! REALLY gonna stop a flying bullet, right? This Oakland school could’ve saved their money by supplying everyone with rocks – just as effective.
2-The classrooms don’t ALREADY have locks on the doors?!? When was this building erected???
We may have the dumb aluminum bats, but we DO have interior locks on the doors. Geez. What bothers me, though, is what if some jerk pulls the fire alarm, exits with all students & opens fire when we’re all responsibly lined up on the football field “out of harm’s way”? Several times have I mentioned this to the PTB and they have yet to come up with a viable solution. And this is a “Castle Doctrine” state. (Some of the staff are carrying, but they have to be in the right place at the right time, to be effective against the bad guy/s.)
That’s a good question.
What if a shooter, pulls a fire alarm, and just starts shooting as kids exit buildings??
Don Rickels used to call IDIOTS, HOCKEY PUCKS. Now there’s a UNIVERSITY full of HOCKEY PUCKS. IDIOTS!!!!
To be fair to IDIOTS, Mr. Warmth called just about everybody Hockey Puck.
Don Rickles used to call the stupid guys “Hockey Puck”.
The only way this would work is if the Hockey puck was big enough to hide behind, or if you had a gun that could shoot a hockey puck at 1200 fps.
Assault – a sudden, violent attack
Weapon – anything used against an opponent, adversary, or victim
Hockey pucks are assault weapons. Therefore they must be banned. How dare these libtards try to sneak these deadly, vicious weapons onto a university campus where all those poor children could be attacked with them. We know anyone who has a weapon is going to go on a crazy rampage where they are going to allow their weapons to attack at will.
Maybe they will get lucky and shooter will be firing a .45 ACP……….it only travels at about 700 FPS, (the length of 2 and a half football fields) and will have time to make a difference…what a bunch of idiots. These people are teaching your children! You really need to let that sink in.
Maybe enough pucks in pockets would act as defensive armour. A puck should stop a small calibur bullet.
My goodness. Stupid truly is as stupid does. And it’s not with the students…but higher educated adults who are supposedly more intelligent than everybody else. So the faculty spends $2400 on pucks. Really stupid when that money could go to feed the hungry in Detroit. But I suppose there are no free rocks available in town, cause they’ve all been substituted for brains in academia. You have to be brainless to believe scarred to death kids and adults would have any useful effect except to make an attacker even more angry and determined to take AIM. Can’t the cops and first responders set these idiots straight?
Hockey sticks would be a little better, but the faculty would never propose a hockey stick attack.
That has already been done by Gore and it failed utterly.
Just when you think liberals can’t get any more stupid, something like this comes up!
Hilarious! Considering most college students are lazy phone addicts, are they going to start having regular practice throwing pucks at a target??? Cuz you’ve got to hit your target to stop him. You know like how we lawful gun owners regularly go to a shooting range to practice target shooting.