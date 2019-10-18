Universities promote International Pronoun Day! Trump rocks the house at Dallas rally

President Trump hits a home run at Thursday’s rally in Dallas. A new Iowa poll reveals the problem Democrats have with impeachment. The NBA is still crying about China, and leftwing universities jump on board for International Pronoun Day. All that and more on today’s show!

International Pronoun Day came and went, and hardly anyone noticed… except, of course, if you were some leftist or part of a major American university. Then, it was a big deal.

President Trump was in prime form at his rally in Dallas, Texas on Thursday night. The president highlighted the economy, jobs, and a commitment to not be involved in “endless wars.” President Trump also railed against the Democrats who continually attack him.

Plus, the NBA is still crying about China. Rather than standing up for freedom, the NBA caved to China’s money, and now the league doesn’t know how to handle the backlash. Check out today’s show for all the details.

