Universal Background Checks and Waiting Periods are Dangerous

A good approach to gun violence and street crime should not involve penalizing law-abiding citizens and infringing on their Second Amendment rights, while coddling criminals. And that is exactly what Democrats want to do. In fact they have tried to exempt criminal gangs from the draconian laws, including Red Flag laws, that they want to exact on the law-abiding citizens. It sounds incredible but it is true!

The Democrats want to force strict background checks upon law-abiding citizens with no time limit or deadline for the FBI to issue an approval. Before the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) was instituted in 1998, the Brady Law (1994-1998) was in effect. It mandated a federal background check on all firearms purchases and imposed a five-day waiting period before the transfer of the purchased firearm. It was ineffective and did not keep guns out of the hands of criminals. Gun control is dangerous.

Incidentally, the Democrats also instituted an “assault weapons” ban from 1994 to 2004 that had no effect on crime or mass shootings. Congress, led by the Republicans wisely let it expire and refused to re-introduce it in 2013.

The Brady Law enforcing waiting periods for gun purchases passed in several states, endangering lawful citizens needing a gun quickly for self-protection. There are lurid stories of victims killed by attackers, who were killed by the assailants who previously threatened them. They were killed while waiting to pick up newly purchased and badly needed guns for self-protection.

The Universal Background Checks legislation now pushed by Democrats do the same thing, endangering potential victims — not to mention the fact that they can be used for illegally registering firearms, which we know is a prelude for banning and confiscation, as have happened in Washington, DC, Detroit, New York City, Seattle, and several jurisdictions in California.

Gun Owners of America (GOA) keeps useful data available for study. As I outlined in my book, their research shows that waiting periods threaten the safety of people in imminent danger. One case described was that of Bonnie Elmasri, who tried to obtain a gun for self-protection against an abusive husband, a spouse who had repeatedly threatened to kill her. She was subjected to a 48-hour waiting period to buy her handgun. Unfortunately, Bonnie did not get her gun in time. The next day, her abusive husband, a man well known to the police, killed her and her two sons.

In yet another tragic case, Carol Bowne of New Jersey tried to buy a gun for self-protection but was forced to wait several weeks for her background check. While fearfully waiting, the man who had been stalking her and who she was afraid would kill her, stabbed her to death.

In contrast, we have the case of Marine Corporal Rayna Ross. She was able to purchase a gun in a state without a waiting period and was forced to use it in self-defense only two days later, killing her assailant. If Corporal Ross had been subjected to a waiting period or burdensome universal background checks, like Bonnie Elmasri or Carol Bowne, she would have been defenseless against the man stalking her.

Serious attempts to decrease gun violence should involve keeping away guns from convicted criminals, who have legally forfeited their right to possess guns. In fact, the vast majority of murderers are career criminals with long criminal records. We now know that the typical murderer has a prior criminal history of at least six years with four felony arrests in his record. But no, the Democrats coddle criminals and penalize law-abiding gun owners, why?

In a recent article, Dr Jim Ausman, Editor-in-Chief Emeritus of Surgical Neurology International and I analyze the topic in some detail: We concluded that gun control is about people control. My recently released book, America, Guns, and Freedom: A Journey Into Politics and the Public Health & Gun Control Movements, which examines the push for civilian disarmament by the public health establishment, also concludes that gun control is about people control and that it is dangerous. If the Democrats win the Presidency and the US Senate in 2020, they will empower government to implement a very dangerous draconian gun control legislation. If we are to preserve freedom and keep our Republic, the Democrats must not win in 2020!

Miguel A. Faria, M.D., is Associate Editor in Chief in socioeconomics, politics, medicine, and world affairs of Surgical Neurology International (SNI). This article is excerpted and edited from his newly release book, America, Guns, and Freedom: A Journey Into Politics and the Public Health & Gun Control Movements (2019)

