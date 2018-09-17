Univ. of Maryland under fire for counseling group advertised as ‘safe space for White students’

The University of Maryland is under fire after advertising a group at its counseling center that was originally billed as a “safe space for White students.”
“Do you sometimes feel uncomfortable and confused before, during or after interactions with racial and ethnic minorities?” the counseling center’s online description of the group read earlier this week. “This group offers a safe space for White Students to explore their experiences, questions, reactions, and feelings.”
An accompanying flyer invited white students to join the group, dubbed “White Awake.”
The backlash was swift, with many questioning why white students — who make up roughly half of the undergraduate population — needed their own group to discuss diversity. The university has since changed the name of the group and its description. It’s now called the Anti-Racism and Ally Building Group.
“Do you want to improve your ability to relate to and connect with people different from yourself? Do you want to become a better ally?” the new online description reads.
The state flagship university’s student newspaper first reported on the group’s existence. One graduate student told The Diamondback he thought the group was unnecessary because “the world is a space for white people to talk in.”
“White people have laid down the rules and the groundwork, I feel like, and so they don’t need, necessarily, a privatized space,” Caleb Finesurrey said. “Whereas a minority group might not feel as comfortable talking in just a normalized place, white people can.”
The counseling center published a statement on its website saying it is discontinuing the use of the flyer and changing the name.
“We agree with the feedback that the flyer was not clear enough in conveying the fact that the purpose of this group is to promote anti-racism and becoming a better ally. We didn’t choose the right words for the flyer, and we are going to incorporate the feedback we have received into a revision of it. Again, we will discontinue use of the current flyer,” the statement reads.
But they stood by the need for the group.
“The aim of this group is to help White students become more culturally competent, so they can better participate in creating a more inclusive environment at the University of Maryland,” the statement reads. “This group is based on research and best practices, and we believe in it.”
The university has pledged to improve its diversity efforts, following a series of racist incidents on campus in recent years. A noose was hung in a fraternity house’s kitchen. Multiple white nationalist posters were found plastered around campus. Students reported finding swatstikas scribbled on university property.
Then, a black Bowie State student, 23-year-old Army 2nd Lt. Richard W. Collins III, was fatally stabbed on the College Park campus in May 2017. Police have charged a white former University of Maryland student with his death.
Sean Urbanski, 22, could receive a life sentence without the possibility of parole if convicted of the first-degree murder charge, and an additional 20 years if convicted of a hate crime resulting in death.
In a statement, a university spokeswoman said the school acknowledges “that there are members of our community that may have felt harmed” by the counseling group’s name.
“Our Counseling Center embraces multiculturism as one of our key and most important values, as evidenced by its diverse staff, services and programs,” Katie Lawson wrote in an emailed statement. “The purpose of this effort is to promote anti-racism and becoming a better and more informed ally. Our Counseling Center acknowledges that we did not choose the right words in raising awareness about this research-based initiative, and how this group has been perceived is counter to the values of inclusiveness and diversity that we embody. Therefore, we are renaming the group to better reflect our intention and values.”
___
(c)2018 The Baltimore Sun
Visit The Baltimore Sun at www.baltimoresun.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
This just getting out of hand, We will never be UNITED any MORE. How many Blacks only groups are out there, NAACP, BLACK Congress, Black Schools, Black Lives Matter and it goes on and on. Whites can not have a safe place???
The truth is that white people, especially white men, are being blamed for all the ills of the world. Yes, we are being persecuted for being white. And if you happen to be a white Christian you can bet there’s no “safe space” in our land…. well, except in Jesus’ arms. :o)
the UN-united states of america, get used to it it not going to get any better.
LIBERALISM AND SOCIALISM are to blame.
they will use whatever tactics they need to disrupt and destroy america and our way of life.
just look around the war on relgion,capitolism,marriage,racial justice,and on and on.
have you noticed on your television set these days that mixed couples are the new normal,men kissing men transgendered people in shows.we are being conditioned to accept this as normal behavior.
god help us defeat these demons.
Black Lies Matter
Under our skin we are all the same. When we die and our bones are all that are left there will be little to no difference in what is found. So, why are we continuing to have such division? If you substituted the word black for the word white in this ad no one would even question its existence. If ‘minorities’ want to be treated as equals they need to stop looking for special treatment and rights. We are all human we all have rights due to our humanity that is all that should matter.
Ironic and typical hypocrisy of the libtard left even though its a group thats aligned with their libtard ideology. Just because it was billed as a group for whites, blacks can’t seem to deal with it but when it comes to having their own “black only” student groups, God help anyone who questions it or gets in the way. In regards to those alleged symbols of hate found on campus, if they are thoroughly and properly investigated it will turn out that 99 percent will turn out to have been planted by those looking to get triggered and offended. The libtard left has a competitive race on for who can lay claim to being the “bigger” victim and then can wear that claim somehow as a badge of honor. But this just proves who the bigger racists are and there is no secret that they want to take all of the white man’s western civilization and version of history and toss it in the trash and issue revisionist, feel good history. Liberalism truly is a
mental disorder.
This stuff isn’t new. I remember back in the late 70’s when our “local college” opened the doors for a “black student union”, with “black only” areas at various locations. The iranian (pre-79) “students” then chimed in for theirs, and then, also a few others. “Jimmuh carterism” had gained its foothold.
The only “safe space” for a White Person is behind a firearm these days.
This is no program for Caucasians. It is purely and simply a poorly disguised bait and switch program designed to get white students in an environment of brainwashing towards compelling them to do the libtard’s bidding. Showing them how to get along which in the libtard lexicon means do it our way or else.
I fear this country is inching closer and closer to civil war every day. If minorities can have a safe space, white people can have a safe space also. If minoroties feel that does not suit them, it will suit them just fine after the war.