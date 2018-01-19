Univ. of Iowa sued after revoking license of Christian group that refused leadership position to homosexual

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa is caught up in a legal fight with a conservative Christian student group that denied a leadership position to a student who is gay.
The case pits a university policy barring discrimination based on sexual orientation against the religious beliefs of a 10-member group called Business Leaders in Christ. The group sued after the state’s flagship university in Iowa City revoked its campus registration in November.
The group says its membership is open to everyone, but that its leaders must affirm a statement of faith that rejects homosexuality. The university says it respects the right of students, faculty and staff to practice the religion of their choice but does not tolerate discrimination of any kind.
The group, founded in the spring of 2015 by students at the university’s Tippie College of Business, met weekly for Bible study, to conduct service projects and to mentor students on “how to continually keep Christ first in the fast-paced business world.” The group’s loss of registration as an on-campus student organization means it can no longer reserve campus meeting space, participate in student recruitment fairs, access funds from student activity fees or use university-wide communication services.
A student member of Business Leaders in Christ, Marcus Miller, filed a complaint with the university last February after the group denied his request to serve as its vice president. Miller’s request was rejected after he disclosed he was gay.
The group says it denied Miller’s request because he rejected its religious beliefs and would not follow them. Group leaders must affirm a statement of faith that affirms that they “embrace, not reject, their God-given sex” and support the idea that marriage can be only between a man and a woman.
“Every other sexual relationship beyond this is outside of God’s design and is not in keeping with God’s original plan for humanity,” the statement of faith says.
The group’s lawsuit, filed in federal court in Davenport, says it “cannot and will not ask leaders who do not share its beliefs to lead members in prayer or to convey those beliefs.”
“Every organization to exist has to be able to select leaders who embrace its mission,” the group’s attorney, Eric Baxter with the nonprofit law firm Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, said. “You would never ask an environmental group to have a climate denier as their leader. It’s the same thing here.”
Judge Stephanie M. Rose has set a hearing for Thursday on a request from the group to reinstate its on-campus privileges in time to participate in spring recruitment fairs Jan. 24-25 – something the group says is “crucial to its existence.”
The university said it has a right and obligation to ensure an open and nondiscriminatory environment on campus. University spokeswoman Jeneane Beck said that on-campus groups must guarantee “that equal opportunity and equal access to membership, programming, facilities, and benefits shall be open to all persons.”
But the university also acknowledged that the court “must carefully weigh the compelling interest of religious freedom on the one hand and the compelling interest of preventing discrimination on the other hand.”
Miller did not respond to messages seeking comment about the lawsuit. He has since started his own university-recognized, Jesus-centered student organization, Love Works, to advocate for justice on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual issues.
U-IA got this lawsuit deservingly!
Lets just hope what ever judge gets the suit, HAMMERS the uni..
So according to the university this group would have to allow a Satanist on the board because you cannot discriminate base on religion? But, what about free association?
I wonder if that means that a muslim club has to allow an atheist in? OOH that’s right, we can’t offend the mudslimes..
Homosexuals have no logical argument to win their position for open approval. For, there is nothing intrinsically virtuous about them. So? They resort to bully tactics. They can only gain their freedom to be seen as they wish to be seen…. by FORCING others to accept them with bully tactics. So, they must embed themselves into positions of power to achieve this desired outcome. They lie their way to the top…
Did the University of Iowa ever think that they are discriminating against the Christian Group and that they (the University) are not practicing the “diversity and inclusion” that they preach. Oh I forgot, liberals do not think!
Plus to libtards, its OK TO be discriminatory to christians, conservatives, men and whites in liberals minds..
Christianity has proven to be a positive influence on society. To be a Christian does not mean one will live a flawless life. However, it does teach certain principles and doctrines. It teaches the sanctity of marriage. Marriage is between a man and a woman. Homosexuality is considered to be an abomination, according to the Word of God. This is a clear case of someone attempting to deny a religious group from existing. It is being done via scandal. Basically, the Bible teaches what it teaches. What God has said, He has said. Political activism will not change God’s Word. This whole issue has absolutely nothing to do hatred. It has to do with belief and freedom.
Every religion, every political party, every organized group that has members–or even casual attendees–is, by definition, discriminatory. All of them.
Any group that says it’s open to anyone is lying because I guarantee you SOMEONE could be found who would be shown the door by the most tolerant of them. When are we going to lose this standard of “nondiscrimination”? It does not exist anywhere but in the graveyard.