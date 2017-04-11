United has seated passenger literally dragged off overbooked flight

CHICAGO (AP) — UPDATE: One of the officers who dragged a passenger off a United Airlines flight did not follow standard operating procedures and has been placed on leave, according to the Chicago Aviation Department. – Read more
Video shows three security officials dragging a male passenger from a United Airlines flight that the airline said was overbooked as it waited to depart from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
Passenger Audra D. Bridges posted the video on Facebook after the incident Sunday evening. It shows the guards grabbing the screaming man from a window seat and pulling him across the armrest before dragging him down the airplane aisle by his arms.
Other passengers are heard saying, “Please, my God. What are you doing? No. This is wrong. Oh my God. Look at what you did to him” and “Busted his lip.”
Bridges, of Louisville, told The (Louisville) Courier-Journal (http://cjky.it/2oQtLIA ) that after the passengers had boarded the flight to Louisville, Kentucky, they were told that four volunteers were needed to give up their seats for stand-by United employees who needed to be in Louisville on Monday for a flight. She said they were told the flight wouldn’t depart until the employees were seated.
United spokesman Charlie Hobart said airline employees named four customers who had to leave the plane and that three of them did so. He said law enforcement was called when the fourth person refused to get off the plane.
“We followed the right procedures,” Hobart told the Associated Press in a phone interview. “That plane had to depart. We wanted to get our customers to their destinations, and when one gentleman refused to get off the aircraft, we had to call the Chicago Police Department.”
Bridges said passengers were told a computer selected four people to leave the flight. One couple was selected and left the plane before the man was confronted.
“Everyone was shocked and appalled,” Bridges said. “There were several children on the flight as well that were very upset.”
Hobart said he didn’t know how the airline compensated the passengers who were forced to deplane. Bridges said the airline offered $800 and a hotel stay.
Seems like it would have been better to deal with overbooking at check-in BEFORE allowing passengers on the plane, rather than drag a man out who already had a seat so that the seat could be given to someone else. They know how many seats are on the plane. Another option would have been that once the plane was full, deny entry to the late-comers. Regardless, I disagree with the rep saying that they followed the right procedures. This could have, and should have been, handled much better than it was. Time to review their policies.
I agree. And, offer to pay volunteers for the seats. Offer enough to get 4 seats and compensate all 4 the same amount.
This is why i have ALWAYS hated that airlines are WILLFULLY allowed to overbook flights, cause someone’s gonna get bumpped off.. And as i know two people personally who this caused to MISS a friend’s wedding, it ***** to be that person pulled off..
IMO if an airline needs to “Get some of its staff elsewhere, they should BOOK THEM On a plane that has space, NOT ‘push people who PAID to get a ticket” off of a flight.
AND one thing neither this news article, or any of the dozens of tv snippets i have seen mentioned.. WWas this the ONLY flight going to Kentucky?? IF not, why shouldn’t those 4 ‘staff’ have been put onto one of those other flights?
Bad news comes our way some times, apparently he waited too long to book his flight, or he would’nt have been picked. The compensation is Generous.
This guys refusal is out-right childish.
Gee,I thought this was America not Communist China. Can’t wait to see how you react to being strongarmed out by the Chicago Nazis in blue.
To hell it was…….. The airlines picked 4 volunteers How would you have like to be one of the dr. patients who waited 2-3 weeks for his Monday AM appointment. Overbooking is a mis-management problem, always has been, always will be. Standby aircrews needing to return is also a management problem that uses this as an excuse to bump passengers.No, 800 and hotel stay would not have been adequate compensation for me….. Ever chase your baggage all over half the US because you got bumped? When found having to drive 200 miles round trip to get it? Pick up arrangements, other connections screwed up, no, they knew when they didn’t get 4 jumping with glee at 800 bucks, that something was wrong with the offer. If they had any other standby passengers, that were already on board, those were the ones to bump. Hope to hell he sues….. So long United, I will walk first
Sir v. How o you know this guy booked his flight at the last minute?? I know several people including myself, who have been bumpped like this before and we had tickets MONTHS in advance..
And if you think 800 and a free hotel is sufficient compensation, try telling a friend of yours, that ‘sorry i missed your wedding, all cause i was bummped from the flight. BUT i got 800 bucks and a hotel room from it all”…
Plus how do you know, he wasn’t on that flight going to a time sensitive appointment, like a job interview??
$800 dollars + a hotel stay sounds good, right? Not good enough to encourage enough volunteers. “Computer selection” … did that include first class passengers too or was it “computer selective” based on the fare paid?
Police strong arming was uncalled for and UA agents acted in an adversarial manner. United could have easily “upped the ante” given to volunteers. Something says it will cost United Air a lot more once they are slapped with a law suit and this goes to court. The negative publicity rep further negative dividends and the customer’s strong armed treatment sure will be remembered.
Addendum to the above commentary:
The more I ponder this, the police may have been duped into providing a service resolving a private matter between customer and service provider. Unless the passenger had in some way done something illegal or threatening, the police had no business acting on behalf of the airline against the passenger in a civil matter.
Now one must question if the Chicago police will be part of a law suit.
[800 dollars + a hotel stay sounds good, right? Not good enough to encourage enough volunteers. “Computer selection” … did that include first class passengers too or was it “computer selective” based on the fare paid?]
So far on all three of the flights i have been on where they had to ‘get volunteers’ for someone else to be seated (one was for iirc a pair of marshalls and a prisoner transfer, not sure what the other 2 reasons were for), NOT ONE first class person got bumpped out.. ONLY those of us in coach did.. Which to me is itself discriminatory..
If you are randomizing names for that sort of situation, ALL paying passengers should be on it…
And eagle. That’s something i have been trying to find out all bloomin day. WHY were the cops there for an AIRLINE issue. The passenger wasn’t doing anything illegal (to my knowledge), nor was he wanted, or had warrants or the like. SO why were the cops called in???
It would seem to me that if they overbooked and then had employees that needed to fly after everyone is seated, that it should be their problem to solve and not that of customers who have paid and been seated. They might have brought out a small plane and flown them to that destination, or pay another airline to fly their people to that destination. When I create a problem in my business, I assume it is my problem to solve and not that of my customers.
Randy; You apparently handle your customers on the basis of earning repeat business.
UA, and other airlines, operate on the basis that people will use them come hell or high water.
in other words, the airlines can operate in a sales prevention mode and get away with it.
Example 1: How does everyone like paying an extra $25 for each bag checked in.
Example 2: Buy a ticket months in advance and need to cancel it a week later. Heres the deal:
they keep 42% of the purchase price. Here is an actual case. Ticket cost $1400. Airline keeps $600 and u get back an $800.00 credit that must be used within 1 year.
This is as close to legalized robbery as it gets. it would literally take an act of Congress to change airline behavior.
And this is why if i need to travel somewhere, i will DRIVE THERE. Unless there’s a need to get there fast and i can’t help but to have to fly..
Exactly right, randy. How could a company justify treating a customer like that.
Nothing surprises me any more.
I heard the “volunteer” that was forcefully removed from the plan was a physician trying to get home because he had patient & hospital obligations that began the next morning.
If United had given a sh!t, they would have asked for volunteers & offered to pay more until they got 4 “volunteers,” instead of calling police to use force to remove 1 of the “volunteers.”
So, United puts employees above paying customers? Nice to know, I will make sure I don’t fly United in the future.
United certain ly has made MY chit list..
Since the merger between Continental and United, they don’t seem able to even buy good publicity; nothing much has gone right and when there is a hiccup, it is big news all over the media. Perhaps they need to review their procedures and try something else; what they currently do sure isn’t working very well.
My definition of “Stand By” has always meant it is NOT guaranteed and you can fly when there is a seat available.
I hope this guy SUES United for breach of contract — he paid for a ticket and was denied after he had boarded. Unfortunately, suing and extracting money is the only thing some companies understand. Obviously, United isn’t too concerned about customer service!
For those of you sympathetic to the airline, consider if YOU were seated on a plane wanting to go somewhere — see your wife, child, graduation, birthday, start a vacation — quite frankly it does not matter WHY — You are a paying customer! WHY should YOU be told you get off the plane much less physically removed by police!
I hope other airlines use this for their advertising…
I checked the “Contract of Carriage” and United does have stipulations for denying a passenger from boarding the aircraft, but this passenger already seated.
So they offered $800 as compensation — obviously it wasn’t enough for a plane full of people! United needs to authorize more in the future, because whatever they MIGHT have paid is PALE in comparison to the economic and PR damage they are going to feel!
I think he also needs to sue for criminal damages since he was physically injured!
In this case apparently $800 was not enough. The answer was for United to keep raising the offer until they got their volunteers. They should have paid for creating their own problem, and not drag one of their paying customers down the aisle like he was a criminal.
He should sue them until they bleed and someone is fired for gross mismanagement. Dragging that man off like a criminal is, well criminal.
He certainly needs to speak to a lawyer to find out if he has call for a CRIMINAL case against both the airline and the cops…
This poor guy just made an innocent mistake. He bought a ticket on United. For that he deserves a beating, removal from the aircraft and banishment. Not to mention the obliteration of any rights he may have have prior to the incident.
Delta, for instance, would have treated him more fairly. They would have shut down their computer for 24 hours and lost their record of him entirely. I feel that is more humane because he would have volunteered to sleep in the terminal like so many other passengers have had to agree to do recently.
“Bridges said the airline offered $800 and a hotel stay.”
I’ve never seen any airline give any cash, so begs the ? was this a voucher?
Get off the damn plane when the police order you to do so. If they have to drag you, then you’ll get hurt. The cops have to do what they have to do. This guy is no hero or a victim. He’s a dope. Deal with the airline once you’re off – lawsuit, formal complaint, bad publicity. The airline is in the wrong, not the cops.
Someday, may it be your turn… Miss a daughter’s wedding, a mother’s funeral, a 400.00 a day ski vacation with no refund with less 24 hour notice. Which by the way, you agreed to when you gave them your credit. Next time you fly, with reservations, mind you, and you get bumped for any reason what so ever, I can visualize you exiting the plane. But, then it would be your ox that is getting gored. Most airlines, that 800.00 would be in the form of a voucher, valid with that airline ONLY and for one year ONLY. He wasn’t unruly UNTIL they tried to remove him.. No, it all depends on whether it is your ox that is getting gored. You may have been slightly more accommodating, but not a hell of a lot more.
August. Since he was NOT DOING ANYTHING illegal, by what right did the airline have the authority to order COPS TO remove him>>
This is a tough call. Aircrew do have the right to have people removed, these are i.e intoxicated, hostile ect. Perhaps the guy did get hostile, that prompted his physical removal. Certainly not saying the airline wasn’t wrong, the situation should have been handled as he is a doctor that has patients scheduled that next morning, and really needs to make that flight. As posted earlier, this should have been handled at the gate.
United Airlines strikes again! The following song stems from an actual event. United offered to pay the band to stop playing the song, but the band refused to capitulate. I hope this passenger sues the bottom line off of United Airlines.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmXIXOkXXfs
Volunteers are not picked, that is a fact. The person removed may have a better reason to be on that flight than the empolyees, doesn’t United know, “The customer is always right!” If this is customer service, on a scale of 1 to 10nit is a – !
I haven’t set foot on UNITED for 20 years, they are simply scum. They don’t know the value of customers or service. Shameful what they did to this person.