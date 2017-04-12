United CEO stands behind employees, blames passenger who was forced from plane

The head of United Airlines defended the forcible removal of a doctor on an overbooked flight in Chicago on Sunday, saying the man was “disruptive and belligerent,” according to a new report.
“I emphatically stand behind all of you,” United CEO Oscar Munoz said in a letter to employees obtained by CNBC.
Munoz said the passenger “raised his voice and refused to comply” with requests to leave and each time the flight crew asked again “he refused and became more and more disruptive and belligerent,” CNBC reported the airline boss as stating.
Munoz, CNBC added, said crew members “had no choice” but to call in officers to help.
A police officer who dragged the screaming man off that flight has been placed on leave pending a review, according to Chicago Department of Aviation spokeswoman Karen Pride.
The U.S. Department of Transportation is also investigating the incident. The doctor dragged away is said to be 69 years old, according to multiple reports.
Videos shot by other passengers show three Chicago Department of Aviation officers forcibly removing the man after he refused to give up his seat and leave the plane at O’Hare International Airport.
The man said he was a doctor and needed to get to Louisville, Ky., to treat patients, according to an eyewitness and social media accounts. He was pulled from his seat into the aisle, where his face violently hit an arm rest and was bloodied, videos show.
@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here’s how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW
— Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017
Passengers on Flight 3411 could be heard yelling at the officers in protest.
United said it first asked for volunteers to leave the plane before telling four people to switch to another flight to make room for crew members who needed to make a flight they were operating from Louisville International Airport. After the man refused, the officers were summonsed.
Airline contracts do state that booked airline seats aren’t guaranteed, and there is language covering airlines for refusing to fly someone at their discretion, according to Airfarewatchdog president George Hobica. But United could’ve easily avoided the firestorm if it had increased the bumping compensation offer, he said.
“Whatever it cost — $1,000, $2,000, $3,000 — would have been far cheaper than the cost to its reputation and the loss of business,” Hobica said. “The burning question is why did they wait until everyone was seated before realizing they needed to move employees to (Louisville)?”
The doctor, flying with his wife, had initially offered to be bumped, an eyewitness told the Herald, but changed his mind when he was told the next flight to Kentucky was the following day.
___
(c)2017 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
United CEO stands behind employees, blames passenger who was forced from plane,
Nice job United AIR BRAINS! Hey idiots from United, when you overbook, offer a customer 8,000 to 10,000 dollars to have the customer forego their scheduled flight and I guarantee you, there will be many customers who will take you up on your offer. Now, you idiots are going to get sued big time and you will pay out millions. Real rocket scientists at United!
“I emphatically stand behind all of you,” United CEO Oscar Munoz said in a letter to employees.
The new American left business model. “The customer is never right and we can do whatever we want and if the customer objects in any manner it is completely the the fault of racist, homophobic, xenophobic, misogynistic, bigoted, unreasonable, disruptive, terrorist-minded Nazi ***”
Not very catchy, but who gives a rats behind?
So that is his Harvard Yale MBA answer??? Brilliant! Those were police state tactics! Is this China of Russia now! Tell anyone in his elitist family to get off. Oh but that would never happen because they are exempt!
I’m beyond angry. If my daughter was flying alone forced to get off she would be petrified. My parents visited me all the time. As they grew older they didn’t speak the language well. They wouldn’t have understood the rules and been scared.
We have just become a cold and callous society.
Unfortunately, proudoftheusa, the “friendly skies” are not all that FRIENDLY, anymore! Between TSA practically STRIP-SEARCHING 90-year-old grandmas in wheelchairs, while they let ACHMAD the ARAB terrorist just bop onto the plane unchallenged–because, you know, it might be OFFENSIVE to the Muslim if anybody actually, you know, TOUCHED him–and the FASCIST airlines arbitrarily picking TICKETED passengers to be booted off the flight minutes before takeoff to make room for their own employees, and brutally MAN-HANDLING said passengers if they resist the idea of being removed from the flight they PAID FOR and were allowed to board–how “friendly” can the skies really be?
Forget customer service. The airlines today seem to have the idea that THEY are the elite, and customers just dumb beasts who had better follow their orders, or they will be SOUNDLY BEATEN. WHY would anybody patronize these NAZI airlines?
Backpacker. Maybe if they were actually OFFERING cash, rather than corporate vouchers which expire in under a year, depending on the airline, they might have had more volunteers.
And teabag, one thing i have not understood. Several years back we passed (well congress that is) a PASSENGER bill of right, so WHY was this whole process of the airline can toss off a paying customer to put on anyone THEY want to, and the customer has no recourse but to follow orders or be beaten up by cops, cause technically they are breaking the law by “not following the orders of the stewardesses” not touched when that bill of rights was looked at/wrote up??
United did not handle this well at all. It makes me mad when the airlines overbook in the first place.
I don’t care WHAT the airlines say about how “economically necessary” this brain-dead overbooking is to their operation, it should NOT be legal for them to DELIBERATELY overbook a flight, then arbitrarily bar or remove from the plane people who are ticketed passengers who were led to believe they had a RESERVED SEAT on a plane when they do NOT because of the airline’s DELIBERATE overbooking of flights.
Though this did not appear to be an “overbooking” situation–only a case of a STUPID airline employee deciding it was appropriate to attack and manhandle a ticketed passenger who had been allowed to board and take a seat–and was then arbitrarly chosen to be booted off the plane to make room for one of their OWN EMPLOYEES? SMH. Welcome to Adolph Hitler Airlines. You VILL obey our orders, or you VILL be punished. Sieg Heil!
I’ve never understood WHY its legal for airlines to even be allowed to practice overbooking. I have checked in with some former co-workers, gaming acquaintances and the like who work with greyhound and other coach companies, one lass who has a brother working with a cruise liner company and two guys who at one point in time, worked for amtrack.. AND NOT A ONE ever, EVER remembered THEIR companies ever being allowed to overbook a train, bus or cruise ship..
SO WHY is it airlines are the only ‘transportation’ companies allowed to do it?
There is the face of a man soon to be in the unemployment line. If this is “simply following procedure”, for united air lines, I’m guessing their business will take a dramatic downturn. What a bunch of idiots.
The Airline not only got mad, it went INSANE. And the insanity is still there even after public disclosure. This Company should be committed immediately.
Yes and the insanity flows from the top down.
I hope we find out how much this costs them but settlements are usually kept secret. At least we will see how much their stock drops.
There stock is already down 2.5% as of lunchtime… I hope it drops 5% or more each day for a week!!
If United didn’t have a flight until the next day surely there were other flights going to Louisville they could have put him on. Or better yet put their own employees on since they had already seated the man. But yes upping the reward would have gotten someone to give up their seat.
Also the article doesn’t say but was his wife removed to travel with him or did they force her to stay on the plane. Once seated it takes a great exception to be allowed off a plane.
The standby status of the aircrew is what caused this. If there were any REAL standby passengers on board, they are the ones to be removed. Make the airlines pay that 800.00 in cash, along with at least 2 meals and the hotel. What that 800.00 was is a voucher for another flight on that airline and valid for one year. I have had them before. Bumping for aircrew??????? Crew had to be in St Louis for a Monday AM flight? And this flight was the only United flight going to St. L. to get them them there in time to get their “crew rest” before their take off time. Sure it was!!!
My suggestion for ANY airline which has a crew relocation situation when the only flights they have to move their employees on are full, or worse, overbooked. “General Aviation”!!! A chartered business jet would have relocated the crew, likely as fast or faster than their own scheduled flights, at reasonable cost [vs. paying thousands to elicit more passengers to give up their seats], and without any of the ill will and radical cost which that will incur by doing this. One-dimensional thinking on the part of their entire team. All the personnel involved in this debacle, up to the COO & CEO, need to be terminated due to lack of intelligence.
Better yet, have THE aircrew on the flight already there, be the ones to rotate out, to accommodate this crew that needs to go down to Kentucky.. THey would have still gotten the required 8 hrs of sleep between flights..
Once you have taken money for a product and sell it to someone else at the same time ,that is fraud ,and theft of funds.
It is time United repaints the tail fins on their airplanes from a world global symbol to a swastika. The flight attendants will now wear ‘SS’ pins on their lapel. I wonder how the CEO would handle being removed from a doctor’s office that way?
Actually to make a fair comparison have the CEO remover from the operating table after the opening incision because a hospital employee got a splinted pushing a broom at the hospital policy is to prioritize their employees.
Belligerent? The man makes plans, purchases tickets accordingly. Then through no fault of his, I guess the customer is no longer in the right, he is humiliated, and bloodied. For wanting to stand be the original deal?
I smell a stack of cash here. Stacks!!!!
United should have found a new route for the employees, rather than their chosen method. I never liked United anyway.
With all the legaleeze and loopholes/clauses on customer purchased tickets, it seems that we have no dam n rights..
UAL stock is down 4% this a.m.
Good! It should be down 50%!
(“United CEO stands behind employees, blames passenger who was forced from plane….The head of United Airlines defended the forcible removal of a doctor on an overbooked flight in Chicago on Sunday, saying the man was “disruptive and belligerent,” according to a new report.”)
The smile in his photo above looks more akin to a forced grimace…the downward look of despair in his eyes speaks now of, ” Oh my God, we’re so screwed!” His best moment in this tragedy was when he initially was apologetic regarding the ghetto-muscle beat-down of the old guy. His worse moment is now defending what everyone else calls tragic, with an attitude that says, “Nah, the old guy deserved it.”
The next time we see him standing behind one of his abusive employee thugs,…..sincerely hope they are both standing with a cup in their hand at a local soup kitchen.
Will be interesting to see how passengers ‘vote’ on this event….by the airline they choose for their future flights.
The ONLY thing that bothers me about this story is the fact that the Police officer was placed on leave over this.
WHY? Too harsh!!?????????
As of 10:40AM, United’s stock is down 4.13% or roughly -$800m, and is still falling.
Oscar’s gonna be looking for a new seat to occupy by the end of today because stock holders don’t like seeing minus signs…
$8,000 compensation would have been a whole lot cheaper than the millions they’re gonna pay for this screw-up.
Oscar obviously has his head up his a*s. He should be removed from his job.
News flash for United: There is such a thing as bad publicity.
Kiss your career good-bye Mr Oscar Munoz, CEO. Your statement is one that will clearly have a long-term impact on the future of your career. Regardless of what was reported – as to how the passenger was behaving or conducting himself, the simple fact that the passenger was not posing a threat or getting physical with the officer, warrants the force used to drag him off the plane as utterly UNACCEPTABLE. He was dragged down the isle for as, if he were some sort of animal, for all passengers to see – making a public mockery of him. Would you appreciate and support the same treatment and action if that was your father, or your son, being dragged off like that. The approach delivered by United officials, and now the CEO standing by their actions, is completely disappointing. Good luck to the future of your business.
So much for “The customer is always right”….
It seems ONLY in the airline industry is that phrase NOT right..
The airline should have raised the anti till someone voluntarily gave up their seat. Now the Doctor and his lawyer won the lotto.
What a moron. His company screws up big time, and now he steps in to put the final nail in the coffin.
As of 7pm this evening, he’s finally made an apology to the guy..
So many of you make it seem as though no one not even United makes mistakes. Come on grown ups…things happen and it’s not done deliberately just “things happen”. This man unfortunately was in the “things happen” category and acted like a spoiled child or should I say brat. Come on really? Screaming like a little girl like someone was torturing him or something. This could’ve have ended up much better for the passenger if he kept his cool and didn’t go bazerk. If you want to act like a child then stay home. Life isn’t perfect so deal with the ups and downs instead of thinking this world is perfect. Get over yourself and deal with the problem don’t become part of the problem and in this case make it more than you asked for. That’s my take
That was no mistake that was mentality. All the airlines have the same mentality today.
until it is your turn!!!!!!!! Right????????
Unfortunately, your take is 100% WRONG! United Airlines made the mistake. They asked for volunteers. They didn’t get them. So, as you put it, instead of acting like adults and accepting the results, they became high-handed and bullies. United Airlines acted like children. Immature and self-serving brats.
I and my entire family will NEVER fly United Airlines again. It certainly won’t break United, but it will cost them money.
Good job, Oscar. You can explain to the investors why more and more people will now go to other airlines….American, Southwest, Alaska, etc.
Phoeb. It wasn’t the passenger acting like a child here, it was United, with there mentality of “We decide what’s right, not the customer, and we decide OUR people are more important than those who bought a ticket”..
United Airlines, I cannot fathom the depth of your ignorance and stupidity. You turned this situation into a billion dollar loss for your airlines, as this viral video and passengers screaming in protest will be the only thing remembered by the public.
You have SMEARED yourselves and fully deserve your lost revenue and reputational damage.
Do you know how easy this would have been? Had you had a manager or supervisor with brains or policies written correctly, you simply would have offered $1000 in free airfare or points to any passengers willing to rebook, and a refund of 50% of their ticket cost that day.
You probably would have had to choose between volunteers.
And you really would not have lost any significant revenue, because all you are paying for is a few more trips for that individual.
Wow, you should hire me.
And instead of offering (IMO useless) Vouchers that’s only good for YOUR airline and with a limited time frame of when they could be redeemed, OFFER COLD HARD cash!
Well I know for a fact that I will never fly United again. I just turned in my miles and told them to do something medically impossible.
This ticked off my Congress members so much that they have introduced a bill that would REQUIRE the airlines NOT to overbook a flight and if they have seats filled with paying customers they CANNOT remove them to make room for their employees. And if they try the cost is far more then $1800. The cost starts at $20,000 PER PERSON! PLUS they get fines from the FAA.
Want to bet this is nipped in the bud before it goes any further?
Daniel Gray, it is OUTRAGEOUS that this should have to be “legislated” at ALL, when ALL that was needed to deal with the situation was just a LITTLE common sense. Evidently, common sense has LEFT THE BUILDING at ALL the airlines. The concept of “customer service” exited some time ago and has not been seen SINCE in the airline industry, either! They seem to have a decidedly GESTAPO-like view of “passengers” these days, don’t you think?
Good on that congressman of your’s. however i see too many RINOS and commucrats who would do all they can to nix this before it gets off the ground..
By all accounts it was not even an overbooked flight. 4 Company Employees decided to go to Chicago, so they booted four (4) passengers. Often, People buy their tickets weeks or months ahead of time to assure availability. The Doctor should own this company and change policies of corporate nepotism.
Both the current CEO of United and former CEO of Continental are placing blame on the passenger for not voluntarily giving up his seat—basically saying “Shut up and Take it!”. Why should he?! They go as far as to praise THEIR employees for making a difficult decision.
Consider if YOU were booked and SEATED on a flight, then told you had to get off because they were overbooked and would not be able to travel until tomorrow. OK, sure, if you are retired and time is not a big concern, you might very well take it and enjoy the perks of their mistake. What if you HAD to get to your destination because time was of the essence? Speaking engagement, job interview, people relying on you for coordination, etc…
Here is a possible solution: People ON the plane should stay on the plane – People late or NOT on the plane should be the ones denied boarding.
This was a FAIL for United on so many levels! I am glad to see United Airlines stock faulting today – While it might recover, it is a clear indication of the public’s sentiment toward this company! At 4%, valuation drops $800 Million dollars!
This self-important clown was going off the plane one way or another. He chose to act like a baby and force the airline to resort to force to remove him. Three other passengers left peacefully and I am sure they were compensated somehow for the inconvenience. He should have left peacefully and then sought redress rather than hold up dozens of other people.
This is life in the real world folks – the universe doesn’t revolve around you. Get over it.
This may be life in your world Lib but I live in America where buying a product in good faith means that it will be delivered to me in good faith. It means I will not be peacefully sitting in my paid for seat and dragged out by the company’s gestapo who injures me in the process.
Perhaps you will be next to enjoy United’s hospitality as you go down the aisle on your back and bleeding from your face. No one could possibly deserve it more than a person who supports United in this action.
It is actions like this that cause us to have so many laws to force people to honor their word when anyone with even one iota of common sense would have known not to do this to a paying customer.
Libs.. Do you know HOW many people have done exactly as you suggest, just been silent, taken the disrespect, then tried to find a redress afterwards, but it NEVER GOES ANYWHERE?? That’s cause there is no publicity BACKING that claim for redress when its done afterwards.. Which is what the airline is HOPING on, when they push you out and leave you to the whims of other airlines…
I don’t understand all of the Nazi references I am reading. Modern-day China and North Korea would be much more accurate comparisons.
Don’t understand, The End? Did the airline employees–with the help of unwitting police–NOT act like the GESTAPO in this affair? You VILL obey our orders instantly and without protest, or you VILL be PUNISHED. Seig Heil!
He was a TICKETED passenger who had been allowed to board the plane and take a seat, before some idiot in the airline’s staff arbitrarily CHOSE him to be thrown off the plane to make room for a late-arriving flight crew that needed to be somewhere to staff a flight. HOW was this HIS problem, when he was just picked at RANDOM to accommodate the late-arriving flight crew? And WHY would anybody think it was OK to manhandle and bloody the man and drag him down the aisle on his BACK, because he did not jump to obey their arbitrary and UNREASONABLE orders? It is disturbing that FREE Americans are turning into such SHEEP that they think the PASSENGER is in the wrong here, or that a company from whom you are BUYING A SERVICE has the right to behave like this, simply because you are CAPTIVE on their damned airplane?
Snowy: Your comment is far from true. You do not live in anything like the society you describe. No one gets what they pay for every time. And the doctor was not acting peacefully, he was a self-important belligerent *** who refused to concede to the inevitable. He would have been fairly compensated, but, in his arrogance, was in effect demanding that someone “less important” than he be removed.
If I don’t live in that kind of society is because of people like you are only too eager to bow down and grovel. When an American doesn’t get what they pay for they do something about it. Even many lefties know that.
You might be shrieking and thrashing around too if 3 big goons had hold of you dragging you out of your seat.
It has now come out that the doctor has an unsavory past. His past has nothing to do with the United incident but no doubt United (and their supporters) will try to use the man’s past to cast their own actions in a better light. One does not justify the other.
LibsRVermin, he wasn’t “demanding” that ANYBODY be “removed”. He was simply resisting the idea that the airline had a right to GIVE AWAY the seat HE paid for, was given a ticket for, and allowed to board and sit DOWN in that seat, to somebody ELSE at the airline’s whim.
In any OTHER business, selling ONE product to TWO PEOPLE at the SAME TIME–when you KNOW that one of those “customers” is NOT going to get what he/she paid for–is a crime. It’s called FRAUD. And THAT is what this airline just committed, which they compounded by physically assaulting and DRAGGING the defrauded passenger out of his seat and off the airplane.
Hey,Libs etc………….Having more than one hemorrhoid doesn’t stop you from being a perfect
Libs. What do YOU determine o be ‘fair compensation’? Do you know how much he paid for his flight? Whether he had to pay cash or use a credit card for it? How do you know that the 800 ‘in a voucher’ was equal to what he had paid?
If he was say going to a job interview, which missing would mean he doesn’t get the job, or had a job and was on the way to make a high cost sale, which missing would COST his company, would that 800 buck voucher, you can only USE at the airline been ‘fair compensation’ then?? NO…
I do not agree at all with what UA did, nor do I agree with the CEO’s comment. Nor do I agree with the so called police dragging him. It is the responsibility of the flight attendants to schedule accordingly to get to their destination on time….NOT take the flight most convenient to them. The airlines should also know this. Flight attendants are not paying customers in this situation.
However, the passenger bears some responsibility for his actions. For an alleged doctor (professional) he certainly acted like a fool. Shrieking and thrashing around was not appropriate. I suspect he injured himself being combative. According to the article, his wife was flying with him. So, yes it is understandable he would not want to leave. Yup, he will probably get a nice chunk of change for this mess.
If you were forcibly grabbed from your seat, what would you do?
The Doctor had more to lose than United. In that situation I would have refused to give up my seat as well. Flight crew travel from one airport to another all the time. You talk as if this is a first. There is more to this story than United is telling. What United isn’t telling would most likely paint United in even worse light.